Based off of this library by Javier Telio
Helper library to quickly and easily create a CSV file in browser or Node
yarn add export-to-csv
// npm install --save export-to-csv
import { ExportToCsv } from 'export-to-csv';
var data = [
{
name: 'Test 1',
age: 13,
average: 8.2,
approved: true,
description: "using 'Content here, content here' "
},
{
name: 'Test 2',
age: 11,
average: 8.2,
approved: true,
description: "using 'Content here, content here' "
},
{
name: 'Test 4',
age: 10,
average: 8.2,
approved: true,
description: "using 'Content here, content here' "
},
];
const options = {
fieldSeparator: ',',
quoteStrings: '"',
decimalSeparator: '.',
showLabels: true,
showTitle: true,
title: 'My Awesome CSV',
useTextFile: false,
useBom: true,
useKeysAsHeaders: true,
// headers: ['Column 1', 'Column 2', etc...] <-- Won't work with useKeysAsHeaders present!
};
const csvExporter = new ExportToCsv(options);
csvExporter.generateCsv(data);
|Option
|Default
|Description
|fieldSeparator
|,
|Defines the field separator character
|filename
|'generated'
|Sets the name of the downloaded file. ".csv" will be appended to the value provided.
|quoteStrings
|"
|If provided, will use this characters to "escape" fields, otherwise will use double quotes as deafult
|decimalSeparator
|.
|Defines the decimal separator character (default is .). If set to "locale", it uses the language sensitive representation of the number.
|showLabels
|false
|If true, the first row will be the
headers option or object keys if
useKeysAsHeaders is present
|showTitle
|false
|Includes the title as the first line in the generated file
|title
|'My Generated Report'
|This string will be used as the report title
|useBom
|true
|If true, adds a BOM character at the start of the CSV to improve file compatibility
|useTextFile
|false
|If true, returns a
.txt file instead of
.csv
|useKeysAsHeaders
|false
|If true, this will use the keys of the first object in the collection as the column headers
|headers
|[]
|Expects an array of strings, which if supplied, will be used as the column headers
|Credits and Original Authors
|javiertelioz
|sn123
|arf1980