export-to-csv | Export to CSV Mini Library

Based off of this library by Javier Telio

Helper library to quickly and easily create a CSV file in browser or Node

Installation

yarn add export -to-csv

Usage

import { ExportToCsv } from 'export-to-csv' ; var data = [ { name : 'Test 1' , age : 13 , average : 8.2 , approved : true , description : "using 'Content here, content here' " }, { name : 'Test 2' , age : 11 , average : 8.2 , approved : true , description : "using 'Content here, content here' " }, { name : 'Test 4' , age : 10 , average : 8.2 , approved : true , description : "using 'Content here, content here' " }, ]; const options = { fieldSeparator : ',' , quoteStrings : '"' , decimalSeparator : '.' , showLabels : true , showTitle : true , title : 'My Awesome CSV' , useTextFile : false , useBom : true , useKeysAsHeaders : true , }; const csvExporter = new ExportToCsv(options); csvExporter.generateCsv(data);

API

Option Default Description fieldSeparator , Defines the field separator character filename 'generated' Sets the name of the downloaded file. ".csv" will be appended to the value provided. quoteStrings " If provided, will use this characters to "escape" fields, otherwise will use double quotes as deafult decimalSeparator . Defines the decimal separator character (default is .). If set to "locale", it uses the language sensitive representation of the number. showLabels false If true, the first row will be the headers option or object keys if useKeysAsHeaders is present showTitle false Includes the title as the first line in the generated file title 'My Generated Report' This string will be used as the report title useBom true If true, adds a BOM character at the start of the CSV to improve file compatibility useTextFile false If true, returns a .txt file instead of .csv useKeysAsHeaders false If true, this will use the keys of the first object in the collection as the column headers headers [] Expects an array of strings, which if supplied, will be used as the column headers