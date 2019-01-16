openbase logo
export-to-csv

by Alex Caza
0.2.1 (see all)

Export a JS collection to CSV; written in TypeScript.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

54.3K

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React CSV Builder

Readme

export-to-csv | Export to CSV Mini Library

Based off of this library by Javier Telio

Helper library to quickly and easily create a CSV file in browser or Node

Installation

yarn add export-to-csv
// npm install --save export-to-csv

Usage


import { ExportToCsv } from 'export-to-csv';

var data = [
  {
    name: 'Test 1',
    age: 13,
    average: 8.2,
    approved: true,
    description: "using 'Content here, content here' "
  },
  {
    name: 'Test 2',
    age: 11,
    average: 8.2,
    approved: true,
    description: "using 'Content here, content here' "
  },
  {
    name: 'Test 4',
    age: 10,
    average: 8.2,
    approved: true,
    description: "using 'Content here, content here' "
  },
];

  const options = { 
    fieldSeparator: ',',
    quoteStrings: '"',
    decimalSeparator: '.',
    showLabels: true, 
    showTitle: true,
    title: 'My Awesome CSV',
    useTextFile: false,
    useBom: true,
    useKeysAsHeaders: true,
    // headers: ['Column 1', 'Column 2', etc...] <-- Won't work with useKeysAsHeaders present!
  };

const csvExporter = new ExportToCsv(options);

csvExporter.generateCsv(data);

API

OptionDefaultDescription
fieldSeparator,Defines the field separator character
filename'generated'Sets the name of the downloaded file. ".csv" will be appended to the value provided.
quoteStrings"If provided, will use this characters to "escape" fields, otherwise will use double quotes as deafult
decimalSeparator.Defines the decimal separator character (default is .). If set to "locale", it uses the language sensitive representation of the number.
showLabelsfalseIf true, the first row will be the headers option or object keys if useKeysAsHeaders is present
showTitlefalseIncludes the title as the first line in the generated file
title'My Generated Report'This string will be used as the report title
useBomtrueIf true, adds a BOM character at the start of the CSV to improve file compatibility
useTextFilefalseIf true, returns a .txt file instead of .csv
useKeysAsHeadersfalseIf true, this will use the keys of the first object in the collection as the column headers
headers[]Expects an array of strings, which if supplied, will be used as the column headers

Thanks!

Credits and Original Authors
javiertelioz
sn123
arf1980

Alternatives

react-csvReact components to build CSV files on the fly basing on Array/literal object of data
GitHub Stars
873
Weekly Downloads
287K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
1Buggy
rp
react-papaparsereact-papaparse is the fastest in-browser CSV (or delimited text) parser for React. It is full of useful features such as CSVReader, CSVDownloader, readString, jsonToCSV, readRemoteFile, ... etc.
GitHub Stars
234
Weekly Downloads
45K
rjt
react-json-to-csvA react button component to easily generate csv downloads of your json data. ✨
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
4K
rjc
react-json-csvA React library to render a component that helps in json to csv conversion.
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1K
ucd
use-csv-downloaderJavascript function to convert json to csv and download to client. Can be used like a React hook.
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
192
Tutorials

