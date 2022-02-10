yarn add export-from-json
or
npm i --save export-from-json
or
pnpm i --save export-from-json
exportFromJSON supports CommonJS, EcmaScript Module, UMD importing.
exportFromJSON receives the option as the Types Chapter demonstrated, and it uses a front-end downloader as the default processor. In browser environment, there is a content size limitation on the default processor, consider using the server side solution.
import exportFromJSON from 'export-from-json'
const data = [{ foo: 'foo'}, { bar: 'bar' }]
const fileName = 'download'
const exportType = exportFromJSON.types.csv
exportFromJSON({ data, fileName, exportType })
Check the codepen example
<script src="https://unpkg.com/export-from-json/dist/umd/index.min.js"></script>
<script>
const data = [{ foo: 'foo'}, { bar: 'bar' }]
const fileName = 'download'
const exportType = 'csv'
window.exportFromJSON({ data, fileName, exportType })
</script>
exportFromJSON returns what the option
processor returns, we can use it on server side for providing a converting/downloading service:
const http = require('http')
const exportFromJSON = require('export-from-json')
http.createServer(function (request, response){
// exportFromJSON actually supports passing JSON as the data option. It's very common that reading it from http request directly.
const data = '[{"foo":"foo"},{"bar":"bar"}]'
const fileName = 'download'
const exportType = 'txt'
const result = exportFromJSON({
data,
fileName,
exportType,
processor (content, type, fileName) {
switch (type) {
case 'txt':
response.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/plain')
break
case 'css':
response.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/css')
break
case 'html':
response.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/html')
break
case 'json':
response.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/plain')
break
case 'csv':
response.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/csv')
break
case 'xls':
response.setHeader('Content-Type', 'application/vnd.ms-excel')
break
}
response.setHeader('Content-disposition', 'attachment;filename=' + fileName)
return content
}
})
response.write(result)
response.end()
}).listen(8080, '127.0.0.1')
Note:
JSON refers to a parsable JSON string or a serializable JavaScript object.
|Option name
|Required
|Type
|Description
|data
|true
Array<JSON>,
JSON or
string
|If the exportType is 'json', data can be any parsable JSON. If the exportType is 'csv' or 'xls', data can only be an array of parsable JSON. If the exportType is 'txt', 'css', 'html', the data must be a string type.
|fileName
|false
|string
|filename without extension, default to
'download'
|extension
|false
|string
|filename extension, by default it takes the exportType
|fileNameFormatter
|false
(name: string) => string
|filename formatter, by default the file name will be formatted to snake case
|fields
|false
string[] or field name mapper type
Record<string, string>
|fields filter, also supports mapper field name by passing an name mapper, e.g. { 'bar': 'baz' }, default to
undefined
|exportType
|false
|Enum ExportType
|'txt'(default), 'css', 'html', 'json', 'csv', 'xls', 'xml'
|processor
|false
(content: string, type: ExportType, fileName: string) => any
|default to a front-end downloader
|withBOM
|false
|boolean
|Add BOM(byte order mark) meta to CSV file. BOM is expected by
Excel when reading UTF8 CSV file. It is default to
false.
|delimiter
|false
|string
|set the delimiter of
CSV fields, default to
','.
|beforeTableEncode
|false
(entries: { fieldName: string, fieldValues: string[] }[]) => { fieldName: string, fieldValues: string[] }[]
|Given a chance to altering table entries, only works for
CSV and
XLS file, by default no altering.
You can also reference these exported types through a mounted static field
types, e.g.
exportFromJSON({ data: jsonData, fileName: 'data', exportType: exportFromJSON.types.csv })