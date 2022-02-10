Export From JSON

Export to plain text, css, html, json, csv, xls, xml files from JSON.

Installation

yarn add export -from-json

or

npm i --save export -from-json

or

pnpm i --save export -from-json

Usage

exportFromJSON supports CommonJS, EcmaScript Module, UMD importing.

exportFromJSON receives the option as the Types Chapter demonstrated, and it uses a front-end downloader as the default processor. In browser environment, there is a content size limitation on the default processor, consider using the server side solution.

In module system

import exportFromJSON from 'export-from-json' const data = [{ foo : 'foo' }, { bar : 'bar' }] const fileName = 'download' const exportType = exportFromJSON.types.csv exportFromJSON({ data, fileName, exportType })

In browser

Check the codepen example

<script src= "https://unpkg.com/export-from-json/dist/umd/index.min.js" > </ script > < script > const data = [{ foo : 'foo' }, { bar : 'bar' }] const fileName = 'download' const exportType = 'csv' window .exportFromJSON({ data, fileName, exportType }) </ script >

In Node.js server

exportFromJSON returns what the option processor returns, we can use it on server side for providing a converting/downloading service:

const http = require ( 'http' ) const exportFromJSON = require ( 'export-from-json' ) http.createServer( function ( request, response ) { const data = '[{"foo":"foo"},{"bar":"bar"}]' const fileName = 'download' const exportType = 'txt' const result = exportFromJSON({ data, fileName, exportType, processor (content, type, fileName) { switch (type) { case 'txt' : response.setHeader( 'Content-Type' , 'text/plain' ) break case 'css' : response.setHeader( 'Content-Type' , 'text/css' ) break case 'html' : response.setHeader( 'Content-Type' , 'text/html' ) break case 'json' : response.setHeader( 'Content-Type' , 'text/plain' ) break case 'csv' : response.setHeader( 'Content-Type' , 'text/csv' ) break case 'xls' : response.setHeader( 'Content-Type' , 'application/vnd.ms-excel' ) break } response.setHeader( 'Content-disposition' , 'attachment;filename=' + fileName) return content } }) response.write(result) response.end() }).listen( 8080 , '127.0.0.1' )

Types

Note: JSON refers to a parsable JSON string or a serializable JavaScript object.

Option name Required Type Description data true Array<JSON> , JSON or string If the exportType is 'json', data can be any parsable JSON. If the exportType is 'csv' or 'xls', data can only be an array of parsable JSON. If the exportType is 'txt', 'css', 'html', the data must be a string type. fileName false string filename without extension, default to 'download' extension false string filename extension, by default it takes the exportType fileNameFormatter false (name: string) => string filename formatter, by default the file name will be formatted to snake case fields false string[] or field name mapper type Record<string, string> fields filter, also supports mapper field name by passing an name mapper, e.g. { 'bar': 'baz' }, default to undefined exportType false Enum ExportType 'txt'(default), 'css', 'html', 'json', 'csv', 'xls', 'xml' processor false (content: string, type: ExportType, fileName: string) => any default to a front-end downloader withBOM false boolean Add BOM(byte order mark) meta to CSV file. BOM is expected by Excel when reading UTF8 CSV file. It is default to false . delimiter false string set the delimiter of CSV fields , default to ',' . beforeTableEncode false (entries: { fieldName: string, fieldValues: string[] }[]) => { fieldName: string, fieldValues: string[] }[] Given a chance to altering table entries, only works for CSV and XLS file, by default no altering.

You can also reference these exported types through a mounted static field types , e.g.