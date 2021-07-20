openbase logo
export-files

by Jon Schlinkert
3.0.2 (see all)

node.js utility for exporting a directory of files as modules.

51.4K

Readme

export-files

node.js utility for exporting a directory of files as modules.

node.js utility for exporting a directory of files as modules.

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm (requires Node.js >=10):

$ npm install --save export-files

Heads up!

Currently this library only works with require.

Usage

Specify the directory with files to export:

Example

Given that __dirname has three files, a.js, b.js, and c.js:

module.exports = require('export-files')(__dirname);
//=> { a: [getter], b: [getter], c: [getter] }

The second argment may be an object to intialize with. This is useful when you want to use export-files to extend an existing object.

const utils = {};
utils.doSomething = () => {};
module.exports = require('export-files')(__dirname, utils);
//=> { doSomething: [function], a: [getter], b: [getter], c: [getter] }

Options

.ignoreDirs

Directories to ignore.

Type: string|array

Default: ['.git', 'node_modules', 'test', 'tmp', 'temp', 'vendor']

Example

The following examples shows how to override the default values and, in this case, not ignore any directories.

const requires = require('export-files');
module.exports = requires(__dirname, undefined, { ignoreDirs: [] });

.recursive

Recurse into child directories.

Type: boolean

Default: false

Example

const requires = require('export-files');
module.exports = requires(__dirname, undefined, { recursive: true });

.filter

Function to exclude files from the result.

Type: function

Default: Excludes files named index.js

Example

const requires = require('export-files');
module.exports = requires(__dirname, undefined, file => file.name !== 'a.js');

.case

Modify the casing of keys for exported files.

Type: string, array<string>, or function

.case may be defined as a function to use custom casing on exported names.

If defined as an array or string, valid values are any of the following:

  • stem - the file name without modification, excluding file extension
  • name - alias for stem
  • basename - the full file name, including file extension
  • pascal - pasacal case stem, useful for class names
  • camel - camel case stem
  • lower - lower case stem
  • snake - snake case stem
  • auto - (default) attempts to automatically determine casing when exports might be a mixture of casings, like class names and camel case method names.

You may define multiple cases.

Default: auto

Example

const requires = require('export-files');
module.exports = requires(__dirname, undefined, { case: ['camel', 'pascal'] });

Changes

v3.0.0 - breaking changes

  • Improvements were made to support recursion and renaming keys. See readme for more details and available options.

v0.2.0 - breaking changes

  • Non-javascript files are no longer handled. That functionality was moved to to-exports. This decision was made to keep this lib as fast as possible.
  • This library no longer takes any arguments besides the directory to read.

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

Contributors

CommitsContributor
43jonschlinkert
4doowb

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2021, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on April 27, 2021.

