node.js utility for exporting a directory of files as modules.

Install

Install with npm (requires Node.js >=10):

$ npm install --save export -files

Heads up!

Currently this library only works with require .

Usage

Specify the directory with files to export:

Example

Given that __dirname has three files, a.js , b.js , and c.js :

module .exports = require ( 'export-files' )(__dirname);

The second argment may be an object to intialize with. This is useful when you want to use export-files to extend an existing object.

const utils = {}; utils.doSomething = () => {}; module .exports = require ( 'export-files' )(__dirname, utils);

Options

Directories to ignore.

Type: string|array

Default: ['.git', 'node_modules', 'test', 'tmp', 'temp', 'vendor']

Example

The following examples shows how to override the default values and, in this case, not ignore any directories.

const requires = require ( 'export-files' ); module .exports = requires(__dirname, undefined , { ignoreDirs : [] });

Recurse into child directories.

Type: boolean

Default: false

Example

const requires = require ( 'export-files' ); module .exports = requires(__dirname, undefined , { recursive : true });

Function to exclude files from the result.

Type: function

Default: Excludes files named index.js

Example

const requires = require ( 'export-files' ); module .exports = requires(__dirname, undefined , file => file.name !== 'a.js' );

Modify the casing of keys for exported files.

Type: string , array<string> , or function

.case may be defined as a function to use custom casing on exported names.

If defined as an array or string, valid values are any of the following:

stem - the file name without modification, excluding file extension

- the file name without modification, excluding file extension name - alias for stem

- alias for basename - the full file name, including file extension

- the full file name, including file extension pascal - pasacal case stem , useful for class names

- pasacal case , useful for class names camel - camel case stem

- camel case lower - lower case stem

- lower case snake - snake case stem

- snake case auto - (default) attempts to automatically determine casing when exports might be a mixture of casings, like class names and camel case method names.

You may define multiple cases.

Default: auto

Example

const requires = require ( 'export-files' ); module .exports = requires(__dirname, undefined , { case : [ 'camel' , 'pascal' ] });

Changes

v3.0.0 - breaking changes

Improvements were made to support recursion and renaming keys. See readme for more details and available options.

v0.2.0 - breaking changes

Non-javascript files are no longer handled. That functionality was moved to to-exports. This decision was made to keep this lib as fast as possible.

This library no longer takes any arguments besides the directory to read.

About

