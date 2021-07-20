node.js utility for exporting a directory of files as modules.
Install with npm (requires Node.js >=10):
$ npm install --save export-files
Currently this library only works with
require.
Specify the directory with files to export:
Example
Given that
__dirname has three files,
a.js,
b.js, and
c.js:
module.exports = require('export-files')(__dirname);
//=> { a: [getter], b: [getter], c: [getter] }
The second argment may be an object to intialize with. This is useful when you want to use export-files to extend an existing object.
const utils = {};
utils.doSomething = () => {};
module.exports = require('export-files')(__dirname, utils);
//=> { doSomething: [function], a: [getter], b: [getter], c: [getter] }
Directories to ignore.
Type:
string|array
Default:
['.git', 'node_modules', 'test', 'tmp', 'temp', 'vendor']
Example
The following examples shows how to override the default values and, in this case, not ignore any directories.
const requires = require('export-files');
module.exports = requires(__dirname, undefined, { ignoreDirs: [] });
Recurse into child directories.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Example
const requires = require('export-files');
module.exports = requires(__dirname, undefined, { recursive: true });
Function to exclude files from the result.
Type:
function
Default: Excludes files named
index.js
Example
const requires = require('export-files');
module.exports = requires(__dirname, undefined, file => file.name !== 'a.js');
Modify the casing of keys for exported files.
Type:
string,
array<string>, or
function
.case may be defined as a function to use custom casing on exported names.
If defined as an array or string, valid values are any of the following:
stem - the file name without modification, excluding file extension
name - alias for
stem
basename - the full file name, including file extension
pascal - pasacal case
stem, useful for class names
camel - camel case
stem
lower - lower case
stem
snake - snake case
stem
auto - (default) attempts to automatically determine casing when exports might be a mixture of casings, like class names and camel case method names.
You may define multiple cases.
Default:
auto
Example
const requires = require('export-files');
module.exports = requires(__dirname, undefined, { case: ['camel', 'pascal'] });
