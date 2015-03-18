Export directories and their files as node.js modules.

Install with npm

npm i export -dirs --save

Usage

var dirs = require ( 'export-dirs' );

Example output

When used in combination with export-files, the files and directories in fixtures result in:

{ _ : { z : [ Function ], y : [ Function ], x : [ Function ], f : [ Function ], e : [ Function ], d : [ Function ], i : [ Function ], h : [ Function ], g : [ Function ], c : [ Function ], b : [ Function ], a : [ Function ] }, z : [ Function ], y : [ Function ], x : [ Function ], two : { f : [ Function ], e : [ Function ], d : [ Function ] }, three : { i : [ Function ], h : [ Function ], g : [ Function ] }, one : { c : [ Function ], b : [ Function ], a : [ Function ] } }

(Note that export-dirs does not recurse).

Related projects

to-exports: Create exports from a directory of non-javascript or javascript files.

export-files: node.js utility for exporting a directory of files as modules.

map-files: Return an object for a glob of files. Pass a rename function for the keys, or a parse function for the content, allowing it to be used for readable or require-able files.

function for the keys, or a function for the content, allowing it to be used for readable or require-able files. file-reader: Read a glob of files, dynamically choosing the reader or requiring the files based on the file extension.

