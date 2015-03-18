openbase logo
export-dirs

by Jon Schlinkert
0.2.4 (see all)

Export directories and their files as node.js modules.

Categories

Readme

export-dirs NPM version

Export directories and their files as node.js modules.

Install with npm

npm i export-dirs --save

Usage

var dirs = require('export-dirs');

Example output

When used in combination with export-files, the files and directories in fixtures result in:

// all files and directories are flattened onto the `_` object
{ _:
   { z: [Function],
     y: [Function],
     x: [Function],
     f: [Function],
     e: [Function],
     d: [Function],
     i: [Function],
     h: [Function],
     g: [Function],
     c: [Function],
     b: [Function],
     a: [Function] },
  // files in the same directory as export-dirs
  z: [Function],
  y: [Function],
  x: [Function],
  // folders in the same directory as export-dirs
  two: { f: [Function], e: [Function], d: [Function] },
  three: { i: [Function], h: [Function], g: [Function] },
  one: { c: [Function], b: [Function], a: [Function] } }

(Note that export-dirs does not recurse).

  • to-exports: Create exports from a directory of non-javascript or javascript files.
  • export-files: node.js utility for exporting a directory of files as modules.
  • map-files: Return an object for a glob of files. Pass a rename function for the keys, or a parse function for the content, allowing it to be used for readable or require-able files.
  • file-reader: Read a glob of files, dynamically choosing the reader or requiring the files based on the file extension.

Running tests

Install dev dependencies.

npm i -d && npm test

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Jon Schlinkert
Released under the MIT license

This file was generated by verb-cli on March 18, 2015.

