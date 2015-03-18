Export directories and their files as node.js modules.
npm i export-dirs --save
var dirs = require('export-dirs');
Example output
When used in combination with export-files, the files and directories in fixtures result in:
// all files and directories are flattened onto the `_` object
{ _:
{ z: [Function],
y: [Function],
x: [Function],
f: [Function],
e: [Function],
d: [Function],
i: [Function],
h: [Function],
g: [Function],
c: [Function],
b: [Function],
a: [Function] },
// files in the same directory as export-dirs
z: [Function],
y: [Function],
x: [Function],
// folders in the same directory as export-dirs
two: { f: [Function], e: [Function], d: [Function] },
three: { i: [Function], h: [Function], g: [Function] },
one: { c: [Function], b: [Function], a: [Function] } }
(Note that export-dirs does not recurse).
rename function for the keys, or a
parse function for the content, allowing it to be used for readable or require-able files.
Install dev dependencies.
npm i -d && npm test
