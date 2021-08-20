Server-side library for working with Expo using Node.js.
If you have problems with the code in this repository, please file issues & bug reports at https://github.com/expo/expo. Thanks!
Note: the following code assumes that you are using JavaScript modules with
import. If you aren't then you should use the old syntax for the SDK import:
const { Expo } = require('expo-server-sdk').
yarn add expo-server-sdk
import { Expo } from 'expo-server-sdk';
// Create a new Expo SDK client
// optionally providing an access token if you have enabled push security
let expo = new Expo({ accessToken: process.env.EXPO_ACCESS_TOKEN });
// Create the messages that you want to send to clients
let messages = [];
for (let pushToken of somePushTokens) {
// Each push token looks like ExponentPushToken[xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx]
// Check that all your push tokens appear to be valid Expo push tokens
if (!Expo.isExpoPushToken(pushToken)) {
console.error(`Push token ${pushToken} is not a valid Expo push token`);
continue;
}
// Construct a message (see https://docs.expo.io/push-notifications/sending-notifications/)
messages.push({
to: pushToken,
sound: 'default',
body: 'This is a test notification',
data: { withSome: 'data' },
})
}
// The Expo push notification service accepts batches of notifications so
// that you don't need to send 1000 requests to send 1000 notifications. We
// recommend you batch your notifications to reduce the number of requests
// and to compress them (notifications with similar content will get
// compressed).
let chunks = expo.chunkPushNotifications(messages);
let tickets = [];
(async () => {
// Send the chunks to the Expo push notification service. There are
// different strategies you could use. A simple one is to send one chunk at a
// time, which nicely spreads the load out over time:
for (let chunk of chunks) {
try {
let ticketChunk = await expo.sendPushNotificationsAsync(chunk);
console.log(ticketChunk);
tickets.push(...ticketChunk);
// NOTE: If a ticket contains an error code in ticket.details.error, you
// must handle it appropriately. The error codes are listed in the Expo
// documentation:
// https://docs.expo.io/push-notifications/sending-notifications/#individual-errors
} catch (error) {
console.error(error);
}
}
})();
...
// Later, after the Expo push notification service has delivered the
// notifications to Apple or Google (usually quickly, but allow the the service
// up to 30 minutes when under load), a "receipt" for each notification is
// created. The receipts will be available for at least a day; stale receipts
// are deleted.
//
// The ID of each receipt is sent back in the response "ticket" for each
// notification. In summary, sending a notification produces a ticket, which
// contains a receipt ID you later use to get the receipt.
//
// The receipts may contain error codes to which you must respond. In
// particular, Apple or Google may block apps that continue to send
// notifications to devices that have blocked notifications or have uninstalled
// your app. Expo does not control this policy and sends back the feedback from
// Apple and Google so you can handle it appropriately.
let receiptIds = [];
for (let ticket of tickets) {
// NOTE: Not all tickets have IDs; for example, tickets for notifications
// that could not be enqueued will have error information and no receipt ID.
if (ticket.id) {
receiptIds.push(ticket.id);
}
}
let receiptIdChunks = expo.chunkPushNotificationReceiptIds(receiptIds);
(async () => {
// Like sending notifications, there are different strategies you could use
// to retrieve batches of receipts from the Expo service.
for (let chunk of receiptIdChunks) {
try {
let receipts = await expo.getPushNotificationReceiptsAsync(chunk);
console.log(receipts);
// The receipts specify whether Apple or Google successfully received the
// notification and information about an error, if one occurred.
for (let receiptId in receipts) {
let { status, message, details } = receipts[receiptId];
if (status === 'ok') {
continue;
} else if (status === 'error') {
console.error(
`There was an error sending a notification: ${message}`
);
if (details && details.error) {
// The error codes are listed in the Expo documentation:
// https://docs.expo.io/push-notifications/sending-notifications/#individual-errors
// You must handle the errors appropriately.
console.error(`The error code is ${details.error}`);
}
}
}
} catch (error) {
console.error(error);
}
}
})();
The source code is in the
src/ directory and babel is used to turn it into ES5 that goes in the
build/ directory.
To build,
npm run build.
To build and watch for changes,
npm run watch.