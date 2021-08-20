Server-side library for working with Expo using Node.js.

Usage

Note: the following code assumes that you are using JavaScript modules with import . If you aren't then you should use the old syntax for the SDK import: const { Expo } = require('expo-server-sdk') .

yarn add expo-server-sdk

import { Expo } from 'expo-server-sdk' ; let expo = new Expo({ accessToken : process.env.EXPO_ACCESS_TOKEN }); let messages = []; for ( let pushToken of somePushTokens) { if (!Expo.isExpoPushToken(pushToken)) { console .error( `Push token ${pushToken} is not a valid Expo push token` ); continue ; } messages.push({ to : pushToken, sound : 'default' , body : 'This is a test notification' , data : { withSome : 'data' }, }) } let chunks = expo.chunkPushNotifications(messages); let tickets = []; ( async ( ) => { for ( let chunk of chunks) { try { let ticketChunk = await expo.sendPushNotificationsAsync(chunk); console .log(ticketChunk); tickets.push(...ticketChunk); } catch (error) { console .error(error); } } })(); ... let receiptIds = []; for ( let ticket of tickets) { if (ticket.id) { receiptIds.push(ticket.id); } } let receiptIdChunks = expo.chunkPushNotificationReceiptIds(receiptIds); ( async ( ) => { for ( let chunk of receiptIdChunks) { try { let receipts = await expo.getPushNotificationReceiptsAsync(chunk); console .log(receipts); for ( let receiptId in receipts) { let { status, message, details } = receipts[receiptId]; if (status === 'ok' ) { continue ; } else if (status === 'error' ) { console .error( `There was an error sending a notification: ${message} ` ); if (details && details.error) { console .error( `The error code is ${details.error} ` ); } } } } catch (error) { console .error(error); } } })();

Developing

The source code is in the src/ directory and babel is used to turn it into ES5 that goes in the build/ directory.

To build, npm run build .

To build and watch for changes, npm run watch .

