React Native for Web

"React Native for Web" brings the platform-agnostic Components and APIs of React Native to the Web.

High-quality user interfaces : React Native for Web makes it easy to create fast, adaptive web UIs in JavaScript. It provides native-like interactions, support for multiple input modes (touch, mouse, keyboard), optimized vendor-prefixed styles, built-in support for RTL layout, built-in accessibility, and integrates with React Dev Tools.

Write once, render anywhere: React Native for Web interoperates with existing React DOM components and is compatible with the majority of the React Native API. You can develop new components for native and web without rewriting existing code. React Native for Web can also render to HTML and critical CSS on the server using Node.js.

Who is using React Native for Web? Twitter, Major League Soccer, The Times, React Native's documentation.

Browser support: Chrome, Firefox, Safari >= 7, IE 10, Edge.

Quick start

The easiest way to get started with React Native for Web is to use this ready-to-go project on Glitch. You don’t need to install anything to try it out.

If you are unfamiliar with setting up a React web project, please follow the recommendations in the React documentation.

Documentation

You can find the React Native for Web API documentation on the website.

Please refer to the React Native documentation for more design details, and for information about the Gesture Responder system and animations.

Installation

Install using yarn or npm :

yarn add react react-dom react-native-web yarn add

Guides

Examples

There are several examples on the website and in the website's source code. Here is an example to get you started:

import React from 'react' ; import { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native' ; class App extends React . Component { render() { return ( < View style = {styles.box} > < Text style = {styles.text} > Hello, world! </ Text > </ View > ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ box : { padding : 10 }, text : { fontWeight : 'bold' } }); AppRegistry.registerComponent( 'App' , () => App); AppRegistry.runApplication( 'App' , { rootTag : document .getElementById( 'react-root' ) });

This example will render the App into a container on the page.

You'll notice that there is no reference to react-dom ; the App component is defined using the platform-agnostic APIs and Components introduced by React Native. This allows the app to be rendered to web and native platforms.

Contributing

The main purpose of this repository is to help evolve React web and native development towards the platform-agnostic design of React Native, and in the process make it faster and easier to build high-quality experiences for the web with React. Development happens in the open on GitHub, and we are grateful for contributing bugfixes and improvements. Read below to learn how you can take part in improving React Native for Web.

Code of conduct

Facebook has adopted a Code of Conduct that this project expects all participants to adhere to. Please read the full text so that you can understand what actions will and will not be tolerated.

Contributing guide

Read the contributing guide to learn about the development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to React Native for Web.

Good first issues

To help you get you familiar with the contribution process, there is a list of good first issues that contain bugs which have a relatively limited scope. This is a great place to get started.

License

React Native for Web is BSD licensed.