This package bridges Three.js to Expo GL - a package which provides a WebGL interface for native OpenGL-ES in React. Largely this helps with abstracting the DOM parts away from Three.js.
AR was moved to
expo-three-arin
expo-three@5.0.0
Create a universal React project with
expo-three setup:
npx create-react-native-app -t with-three
For a more declarative interface, you can use this package with react-three-fiber. You can bootstrap that with:
npx create-react-native-app -t with-react-three-fiber
In
expo-three@5.0.0Three.js is a peer dependency
yarn add three expo-three expo-gl
Import the library into your project file:
import { Renderer } from 'expo-three';
Get a global instance of
three.js from
expo-three:
import { THREE } from 'expo-three';
🚨 You'll need to use a physical device as the iOS Simulators and Android emulators do not work well with Three.js + EXGL.
Due to some issues with the Metro bundler you may need to manually define the global instance of Three.js. This is important because three.js doesn't fully use ECMAScript but rather mutates a single global instance of
THREE with side-effects.
global.THREE = global.THREE || THREE;
Given a
gl from a
GLView, return a
THREE.WebGLRenderer
that draws to it.
import * as React from 'react';
import { ExpoWebGLRenderingContext, GLView } from 'expo-gl';
import { Renderer } from 'expo-three';
export default function App() {
return (
<GLView
style={{ flex: 1 }}
onContextCreate={(gl: ExpoWebGLRenderingContext) => {
// Create a WebGLRenderer without a DOM element
const renderer = new Renderer({ gl });
renderer.setSize(gl.drawingBufferWidth, gl.drawingBufferHeight);
}}
/>
);
}
The Metro bundler cannot load arbitrary file types like (
.obj,
.mtl,
.dae, etc..). In order to support them you must create a
./metro.config.js in your project root, and add the file extensions you want to support.
metro.config.js
module.exports = {
resolver: {
assetExts: ['db', 'mp3', 'ttf', 'obj', 'png', 'jpg'],
},
};
All assets require a local URI to be loaded. You can resolve a local URI with
expo-asset.
import { Asset } from 'expo-asset';
// Create an Asset from a resource
const asset = Asset.fromModule(require('./image.png'));
await asset.downloadAsync();
// This is the local URI
const uri = asset.localUri;
After you have an asset loaded, you can use it to create a Three.js Texture.
expo-three provides a helper utility that can resolve the asset internally and make other modifications to support a wider variety of images:
import { TextureLoader } from 'expo-three';
// This texture will be immediately ready but it'll load asynchronously
const texture = new TextureLoader().load(require('./img.png'));
Optionally, you can create a texture from the local URI manually (this may not work for most image types):
import { TextureLoader } from 'three';
import { Asset } from 'expo-asset';
// Create an Asset from a resource
const asset = Asset.fromModule(require('./img.png'));
await asset.downloadAsync();
// This texture will be immediately ready but it'll load asynchronously
const texture = new TextureLoader().load(asset.localUri);
Be sure to add support for whatever model extension you wish to load to your
metro.config.js, then you can load a model using the local URI:
// Import from jsm for smaller bundles and faster apps
import { OBJLoader } from 'three/examples/jsm/loaders/OBJLoader';
import { Asset } from 'expo-asset';
const asset = Asset.fromModule(require('./model.obj'));
await asset.downloadAsync();
const loader = new OBJLoader();
loader.load(asset.localUri, group => {
// Model loaded...
});
ExpoTHREE.loadAsync()
A function that will asynchronously load files based on their extension.
Notice: Remember to update your
metro.config.jsto bundle obscure file types!
metro.config.js
module.exports = {
resolver: {
assetExts: ['db', 'mp3', 'ttf', 'obj', 'png', 'jpg'],
},
};
|Property
|Type
|Description
|resource
|PossibleAsset
|The asset that will be parsed asynchornously
|onProgress
|(xhr) => void
|A function that is called with an xhr event
|assetProvider
|() => Promise<Expo.Asset>
|A function that is called whenever an unknown asset is requested
export type PossibleAsset = Expo.Asset | number | string | AssetFormat;
type PossibleAsset = number | string | Expo.Asset;
number: Static file reference
require('./model.*')
Expo.Asset: Expo.Asset
string: A uri path to an asset
This returns many different things, based on the input file. For a more predictable return value you should use one of the more specific model loaders.
const texture = await ExpoTHREE.loadAsync(
'https://www.google.com/images/branding/googlelogo/2x/googlelogo_color_272x92dp.png'
);
A universal loader that can be used to load images, models, scenes, and animations. Optionally more specific loaders are provided with less complexity.
// A THREE.Texture from a static resource.
const texture = await ExpoTHREE.loadAsync(require('./icon.png'));
const obj = await ExpoTHREE.loadAsync(
[require('./cartman.obj'), require('./cartman.mtl')],
null,
imageName => resources[imageName]
);
const { scene } = await ExpoTHREE.loadAsync(
resources['./kenny.dae'],
onProgress,
resources
);
🚨 Deprecated: Load OBJ files manually with the JS module
three/examples/jsm/loaders/OBJLoader
asset: a
obj model reference that will be evaluated using
AssetUtils.resolveAsync
mtlAsset: an optional prop that will be loaded using
loadMtlAsync()
onAssetRequested: A callback that is used to evaluate urls found within the
asset and optionally the
mtlAsset. You can also just pass in a dictionary of key values if you know the assets required ahead of time.
materials: Optionally you can provide an array of materials returned from
loadMtlAsync()
onMtlAssetRequested: If provided this will be used to request assets in
loadMtlAsync()
This function is used as a more direct method to loading a
.obj model.
You should use this function to debug when your model has a corrupted format.
const mesh = await loadObjAsync({ asset: 'https://www.members.com/chef.obj' });
🚨 Deprecated: Load textures manually with the JS module from
three
asset: an
Expo.Asset that could be evaluated using
AssetUtils.resolveAsync if
localUri is missing or the asset hasn't been downloaded yet.
This function is used as a more direct method to loading an image into a texture.
You should use this function to debug when your image is using an odd extension like
.bmp.
const texture = await loadTextureAsync({ asset: require('./image.png') });
🚨 Deprecated: Load MTL files manually with the JS module
three/examples/jsm/loaders/MTLLoader
asset: a
mtl material reference that will be evaluated using
AssetUtils.resolveAsync
onAssetRequested: A callback that is used to evaluate urls found within the
asset, optionally you can just pass in a dictionary of key values if you know the assets required ahead of time.
const materials = await loadMtlAsync({
asset: require('chef.mtl'),
onAssetRequested: modelAssets,
});
🚨 Deprecated: Load DAE files manually with the JS module
three/examples/jsm/loaders/ColladaLoader
asset: a reference to a
dae scene that will be evaluated using
AssetUtils.resolveAsync
onAssetRequested: A callback that is used to evaluate urls found within the
asset, optionally you can just pass in a dictionary of key values if you know the assets required ahead of time.
onProgress: An experimental callback used to track loading progress.
const { scene } = await loadDaeAsync({
asset: require('chef.dae'),
onAssetRequested: modelAssets,
onProgress: () => {},
});
ExpoTHREE.utils
These are Three.js utilities that aren't required for using Three.js with Expo.
ExpoTHREE.utils.alignMesh()
type Axis = {
x?: number,
y?: number,
z?: number,
};
|Property
|Type
|Description
|mesh
|&THREE.Mesh
|The mesh that will be manipulated
|axis
|?Axis
|Set the relative center axis
ExpoTHREE.utils.alignMesh(mesh, { x: 0.0, y: 0.5 });
ExpoTHREE.utils.scaleLongestSideToSize()
|Property
|Type
|Description
|mesh
|&THREE.Mesh
|The mesh that will be manipulated
|size
|number
|The size that the longest side of the mesh will be scaled to
ExpoTHREE.utils.scaleLongestSideToSize(mesh, 3.2);
ExpoTHREE.utils.computeMeshNormals()
Used for smoothing imported geometry, specifically when imported from
.obj models.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|mesh
|&THREE.Mesh
|The mutable (inout) mesh that will be manipulated
ExpoTHREE.utils.computeMeshNormals(mesh);
suppressMetroWarnings
A function that suppresses EXGL compatibility warnings and logs them instead. By default this is enabled on native because it can cause the Metro development server to slow down significantly.
You will need to import the
ExpoTHREE.THREE global instance to use this. By
default this function will be activated on import.
shouldSuppress: boolean
import { THREE } from 'expo-three';
THREE.suppressMetroWarnings();
