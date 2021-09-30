Welcome to Expo & Three.JS 👋

Tools for using three.js to create universal 3D experiences | Try it in the browser!

This package bridges Three.js to Expo GL - a package which provides a WebGL interface for native OpenGL-ES in React. Largely this helps with abstracting the DOM parts away from Three.js.

AR was moved to expo-three-ar in expo-three@5.0.0

Quick Start

Create a universal React project with expo-three setup:

npx create-react-native-app -t with-three

For a more declarative interface, you can use this package with react-three-fiber. You can bootstrap that with:

npx create-react-native-app -t with-react-three-fiber

Installation

In expo-three@5.0.0 Three.js is a peer dependency

yarn add three expo-three expo-gl

Usage

Import the library into your project file:

import { Renderer } from 'expo-three' ;

Get a global instance of three.js from expo-three :

import { THREE } from 'expo-three' ;

🚨 You'll need to use a physical device as the iOS Simulators and Android emulators do not work well with Three.js + EXGL.

Due to some issues with the Metro bundler you may need to manually define the global instance of Three.js. This is important because three.js doesn't fully use ECMAScript but rather mutates a single global instance of THREE with side-effects.

global.THREE = global.THREE || THREE;

Creating a Renderer

Given a gl from a GLView , return a THREE.WebGLRenderer that draws to it.

import * as React from 'react'; import { ExpoWebGLRenderingContext, GLView } from 'expo-gl'; import { Renderer } from 'expo-three'; export default function App() { return ( <GLView style={{ flex: 1 }} onContextCreate={(gl: ExpoWebGLRenderingContext) => { // Create a WebGLRenderer without a DOM element const renderer = new Renderer({ gl }); renderer.setSize(gl.drawingBufferWidth, gl.drawingBufferHeight); }} /> ); }

Loading assets

The Metro bundler cannot load arbitrary file types like ( .obj , .mtl , .dae , etc..). In order to support them you must create a ./metro.config.js in your project root, and add the file extensions you want to support.

metro.config.js

module .exports = { resolver : { assetExts : [ 'db' , 'mp3' , 'ttf' , 'obj' , 'png' , 'jpg' ], }, };

All assets require a local URI to be loaded. You can resolve a local URI with expo-asset .

import { Asset } from 'expo-asset' ; const asset = Asset.fromModule( require ( './image.png' )); await asset.downloadAsync(); const uri = asset.localUri;

Loading a texture

After you have an asset loaded, you can use it to create a Three.js Texture. expo-three provides a helper utility that can resolve the asset internally and make other modifications to support a wider variety of images:

import { TextureLoader } from 'expo-three' ; const texture = new TextureLoader().load( require ( './img.png' ));

Optionally, you can create a texture from the local URI manually (this may not work for most image types):

import { TextureLoader } from 'three' ; import { Asset } from 'expo-asset' ; const asset = Asset.fromModule( require ( './img.png' )); await asset.downloadAsync(); const texture = new TextureLoader().load(asset.localUri);

Loading an obj model

Be sure to add support for whatever model extension you wish to load to your metro.config.js , then you can load a model using the local URI:

import { OBJLoader } from 'three/examples/jsm/loaders/OBJLoader' ; import { Asset } from 'expo-asset' ; const asset = Asset.fromModule( require ( './model.obj' )); await asset.downloadAsync(); const loader = new OBJLoader(); loader.load(asset.localUri, group => { });

A function that will asynchronously load files based on their extension.

Notice: Remember to update your metro.config.js to bundle obscure file types!

Props

Property Type Description resource PossibleAsset The asset that will be parsed asynchornously onProgress (xhr) => void A function that is called with an xhr event assetProvider () => Promise<Expo.Asset> A function that is called whenever an unknown asset is requested

PossibleAsset Format

export type PossibleAsset = Expo.Asset | number | string | AssetFormat;

type PossibleAsset = number | string | Expo.Asset;

number : Static file reference require('./model.*')

: Static file reference Expo.Asset : Expo.Asset

: Expo.Asset string : A uri path to an asset

Returns

This returns many different things, based on the input file. For a more predictable return value you should use one of the more specific model loaders.

Example

const texture = await ExpoTHREE.loadAsync( 'https://www.google.com/images/branding/googlelogo/2x/googlelogo_color_272x92dp.png' );

Loaders

A universal loader that can be used to load images, models, scenes, and animations. Optionally more specific loaders are provided with less complexity.

const texture = await ExpoTHREE.loadAsync( require ( './icon.png' )); const obj = await ExpoTHREE.loadAsync( [ require ( './cartman.obj' ), require ( './cartman.mtl' )], null , imageName => resources[imageName] ); const { scene } = await ExpoTHREE.loadAsync( resources[ './kenny.dae' ], onProgress, resources );

loadObjAsync({ asset, mtlAsset, materials, onAssetRequested, onMtlAssetRequested })

🚨 Deprecated: Load OBJ files manually with the JS module three/examples/jsm/loaders/OBJLoader

Props

asset : a obj model reference that will be evaluated using AssetUtils.resolveAsync

: a model reference that will be evaluated using mtlAsset : an optional prop that will be loaded using loadMtlAsync()

: an optional prop that will be loaded using onAssetRequested : A callback that is used to evaluate urls found within the asset and optionally the mtlAsset . You can also just pass in a dictionary of key values if you know the assets required ahead of time.

: A callback that is used to evaluate urls found within the and optionally the . You can also just pass in a dictionary of key values if you know the assets required ahead of time. materials : Optionally you can provide an array of materials returned from loadMtlAsync()

: Optionally you can provide an array of materials returned from onMtlAssetRequested : If provided this will be used to request assets in loadMtlAsync()

This function is used as a more direct method to loading a .obj model. You should use this function to debug when your model has a corrupted format.

const mesh = await loadObjAsync({ asset : 'https://www.members.com/chef.obj' });

loadTextureAsync({ asset })

🚨 Deprecated: Load textures manually with the JS module from three

Props

asset : an Expo.Asset that could be evaluated using AssetUtils.resolveAsync if localUri is missing or the asset hasn't been downloaded yet.

This function is used as a more direct method to loading an image into a texture. You should use this function to debug when your image is using an odd extension like .bmp .

const texture = await loadTextureAsync({ asset : require ( './image.png' ) });

loadMtlAsync({ asset, onAssetRequested })

🚨 Deprecated: Load MTL files manually with the JS module three/examples/jsm/loaders/MTLLoader

Props

asset : a mtl material reference that will be evaluated using AssetUtils.resolveAsync

: a material reference that will be evaluated using onAssetRequested : A callback that is used to evaluate urls found within the asset , optionally you can just pass in a dictionary of key values if you know the assets required ahead of time.

const materials = await loadMtlAsync({ asset : require ( 'chef.mtl' ), onAssetRequested : modelAssets, });

loadDaeAsync({ asset, onAssetRequested, onProgress })

🚨 Deprecated: Load DAE files manually with the JS module three/examples/jsm/loaders/ColladaLoader

Props

asset : a reference to a dae scene that will be evaluated using AssetUtils.resolveAsync

: a reference to a scene that will be evaluated using onAssetRequested : A callback that is used to evaluate urls found within the asset , optionally you can just pass in a dictionary of key values if you know the assets required ahead of time.

: A callback that is used to evaluate urls found within the , optionally you can just pass in a dictionary of key values if you know the assets required ahead of time. onProgress : An experimental callback used to track loading progress.

const { scene } = await loadDaeAsync({ asset : require ( 'chef.dae' ), onAssetRequested : modelAssets, onProgress : () => {}, });

These are Three.js utilities that aren't required for using Three.js with Expo.

Props

type Axis = { x?: number, y?: number, z?: number, };

Property Type Description mesh &THREE.Mesh The mesh that will be manipulated axis ?Axis Set the relative center axis

Example

ExpoTHREE.utils.alignMesh(mesh, { x : 0.0 , y : 0.5 });

Props

Property Type Description mesh &THREE.Mesh The mesh that will be manipulated size number The size that the longest side of the mesh will be scaled to

Example

ExpoTHREE.utils.scaleLongestSideToSize(mesh, 3.2 );

Used for smoothing imported geometry, specifically when imported from .obj models.

Props

Property Type Description mesh &THREE.Mesh The mutable (inout) mesh that will be manipulated

Example

ExpoTHREE.utils.computeMeshNormals(mesh);

THREE Extensions

suppressMetroWarnings

A function that suppresses EXGL compatibility warnings and logs them instead. By default this is enabled on native because it can cause the Metro development server to slow down significantly. You will need to import the ExpoTHREE.THREE global instance to use this. By default this function will be activated on import.

shouldSuppress : boolean

import { THREE } from 'expo-three' ; THREE.suppressMetroWarnings();

Somewhat out of date

