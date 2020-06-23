I created this as an alternative to using a bunch of different packages across iOS, Android, and web. This is still natively accelerated using popular packages shipped in the Expo standard library (SVG, and Reanimated).
This package is a work in progress. I'd like to also add a circular loader and pie loader.
Replaces
@react-native-community/progress-bar-android Android only
@react-native-community/progress-view iOS only
yarn add expo-progress
# or
npm install --save expo-progress
Add peer dependencies:
# Get versions for Expo
expo install react-native-svg react-native-gesture-handler react-native-reanimated react-native-redash
# Get any version
yarn add react-native-svg react-native-gesture-handler react-native-reanimated react-native-redash
import * as React from 'react';
import * as Progress from 'expo-progress';
export default function App() {
return <Progress.Bar isIndeterminate color="blue" />;
}
Here are the prop types (I'm kinda lazy):
export type ProgressBarProps = {
/**
* If the progress bar will show indeterminate progress by looping an animation infinitely.
*
* @default false
*/
isIndeterminate?: boolean;
/**
* Duration to animate changes in milliseconds.
*
* @default isIndeterminate ? 1000 : 500
*/
duration?: number;
/**
* If the bar should animate between values.
*
* @default false
*/
isAnimated?: boolean;
/**
* The progress value (between 0 and 1).
*
* @default 0
*/
progress?: number;
/**
* The tint color of the progress bar itself.
*
* @default #007aff
*/
color?: string;
/**
* The tint color of the progress bar track.
*
* @default transparent
*/
trackColor?: string;
/**
* A stretchable image to display as the progress bar.
*/
progressImage?: ImageURISource | ImageURISource[];
/**
* A stretchable image to display behind the progress bar.
*/
trackImage?: ImageURISource | ImageURISource[];
/**
* Height of the loading indicator.
*
* @default 7
*/
height?: number;
/**
* Border radius of the loading indicator.
*
* @default height / 2
*/
borderRadius?: number;
/**
* Style for the loading indicator container view.
*/
style?: ImageBackgroundProps['style'];
};
Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome!
Feel free to check issues page.
yarn
yarn build
expo start
Copyright © 2020 Evan Bacon.
This project is MIT licensed.