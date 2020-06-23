Welcome to Expo Progress 👋

Try it with Snack 🥳

A simple progress bar component that you can use with Expo (iOS, Android, web).

I created this as an alternative to using a bunch of different packages across iOS, Android, and web. This is still natively accelerated using popular packages shipped in the Expo standard library (SVG, and Reanimated).

This package is a work in progress. I'd like to also add a circular loader and pie loader.

Replaces

Features

Fully TypeScript

iOS, Android, web

Native animation

Optimized for tree-shaking

Shipped in JS (no JSX)

Install

yarn add expo-progress npm install --save expo-progress

Add peer dependencies:

expo install react-native-svg react-native-gesture-handler react-native-reanimated react-native-redash yarn add react-native-svg react-native-gesture-handler react-native-reanimated react-native-redash

Example

import * as React from 'react'; import * as Progress from 'expo-progress'; export default function App() { return <Progress.Bar isIndeterminate color="blue" />; }

Docs

Bar

Here are the prop types (I'm kinda lazy):

export type ProgressBarProps = { isIndeterminate?: boolean ; duration?: number ; isAnimated?: boolean ; progress?: number ; color?: string ; trackColor?: string ; progressImage?: ImageURISource | ImageURISource[]; trackImage?: ImageURISource | ImageURISource[]; height?: number ; borderRadius?: number ; style?: ImageBackgroundProps[ 'style' ]; };

🤝 Contributing

Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome!

Feel free to check issues page.

Clone the repo

Install yarn

Build dev yarn build

Start example expo start

Show your support

Give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!

📝 License

Copyright © 2020 Evan Bacon.

This project is MIT licensed.