Tools to use Pixi.js in Expo!
To get started:
yarn add expo-pixi in your Expo project and import it with
import ExpoPixi from 'expo-pixi';.
To use Pixi.js with Expo & React Native you will want to import a modified version of Pixi.js like so:
// ✅
import { PIXI } from 'expo-pixi';
// ❌
import * as PIXI from 'pixi.js';
Now you can create a new Application the way you would on the web, but be sure to pass in a
WebGLRenderingContext.
// ✅
const app = new PIXI.Application({ context });
// ❌
const app = ExpoPIXI.application({ context });
Finally, because of the way React Native currently works you must load in assets asynchronously.
/*
* Accepts:
* - Expo.Asset: import { Asset } from 'expo-asset'; Asset.fromModule( ... );
* - URL (with file extension): 'http://i.imgur.com/uwrbErh.png'
* - Static Resource: require('./icon.png')
*/
// ✅
const sprite = await PIXI.Sprite.fromExpoAsync('http://i.imgur.com/uwrbErh.png');
// OR
const texture = await PIXI.Texture.fromExpoAsync('http://i.imgur.com/uwrbErh.png');
// ❌
const sprite = await ExpoPIXI.spriteAsync('http://i.imgur.com/uwrbErh.png');
// OR
const texture = await ExpoPIXI.textureAsync('http://i.imgur.com/uwrbErh.png');
Using web syntax will return a
Promise, and throw a warning. It's bad practice, but if the asset is loaded already, this will work without throwing a warning.
const sprite = await PIXI.Sprite.from(require('./icon.png'));
// > console.warning(PIXI.Sprite.from(asset: ${typeof asset}) is not supported. Returning a Promise!);
// OR
const texture = await PIXI.Texture.from(require('./icon.png'));
// > console.warning(PIXI.Texture.from(asset: ${typeof asset}) is not supported. Returning a Promise!);
ExpoPixi.application(props): PIXI.Application
Deprecated: Use
new PIXI.Application({ context });
A helper function to create a
PIXI.Application from a WebGL context.
EXGL knows to end a frame when the function:
endFrameEXP is called on the GL context.
context is the only required prop.
Learn more about PIXI.Application props
ExpoPixi.textureAsync(resource: any): Promise
Deprecated: Use
PIXI.Texture.fromExpoAsync(resource);
ExpoPixi.spriteAsync(resource: any): Promise
Deprecated: Use
PIXI.Sprite.fromExpoAsync(resource);
a helper function to resolve the asset passed in.
textureAsync accepts:
CameraRoll) | ex: "asset-library://some/path/image.png"
You cannot send in relative string paths as Metro Bundler looks for static resources.
ExpoPixi.sprite({ localUri: string, width: number, height: number }): PIXI.Sprite
Deprecated: Use
PIXI.Sprite.from(resource);
ExpoPixi.texture({ localUri: string, width: number, height: number }): PIXI.Texture
Deprecated: Use
PIXI.Texture.from(resource);
Pixi.js does a type check so we wrap our asset in a
HTMLImageElement shim.
ExpoPixi.Sketch
A component used for drawing smooth signatures and sketches.
See the sketch example on how to save the images!
Notice: the edges and ends are not rounded as this is not supported in PIXI yet: Issue
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|strokeColor
|number
|0x000000
|Color of the lines
|strokeWidth
|number
|10
|Weight of the lines
|strokeAlpha
|number
|1
|Opacity of the lines
|onChange
|() => PIXI.Renderer
|null
|Invoked whenever a user is done drawing a line
|onReady
|() => WebGLRenderingContext
|null
|Invoked when the GL context is ready to be used
ExpoPixi.FilterImage
A Image component that uses PIXI.Filter
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|resizeMode
|string
|null
|Currently only supports
cover, and
contain
|filters
|Array<PIXI.Filter>
|null
|Array of filters to apply to the image
|source
|number, string, Expo.Asset
|null
|Source can be a static resource, image url (not
{uri}), or an
Expo.Asset
import React from 'react';
import Expo from 'expo';
import { PIXI } from 'expo-pixi';
export default () => (
<Expo.GLView
style={{ flex: 1 }}
onContextCreate={async context => {
const app = new PIXI.Application({ context });
const sprite = await PIXI.Sprite.fromExpoAsync(
'http://i.imgur.com/uwrbErh.png',
);
app.stage.addChild(sprite);
}}
/>
);