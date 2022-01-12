Tools to use Pixi.js in Expo!

To get started: yarn add expo-pixi in your Expo project and import it with import ExpoPixi from 'expo-pixi'; .

To use Pixi.js with Expo & React Native you will want to import a modified version of Pixi.js like so:

import { PIXI } from 'expo-pixi' ; import * as PIXI from 'pixi.js' ;

Now you can create a new Application the way you would on the web, but be sure to pass in a WebGLRenderingContext .

const app = new PIXI.Application({ context }); const app = ExpoPIXI.application({ context });

Finally, because of the way React Native currently works you must load in assets asynchronously.

const sprite = await PIXI.Sprite.fromExpoAsync( 'http://i.imgur.com/uwrbErh.png' ); const texture = await PIXI.Texture.fromExpoAsync( 'http://i.imgur.com/uwrbErh.png' ); const sprite = await ExpoPIXI.spriteAsync( 'http://i.imgur.com/uwrbErh.png' ); const texture = await ExpoPIXI.textureAsync( 'http://i.imgur.com/uwrbErh.png' );

Using web syntax will return a Promise , and throw a warning. It's bad practice, but if the asset is loaded already, this will work without throwing a warning.

const sprite = await PIXI.Sprite.from( require ( './icon.png' )); const texture = await PIXI.Texture.from( require ( './icon.png' ));

Functions

Deprecated: Use new PIXI.Application({ context });

A helper function to create a PIXI.Application from a WebGL context. EXGL knows to end a frame when the function: endFrameEXP is called on the GL context.

context is the only required prop.

Learn more about PIXI.Application props

ExpoPixi.textureAsync(resource: any): Promise

Deprecated: Use PIXI.Texture.fromExpoAsync(resource);

ExpoPixi.spriteAsync(resource: any): Promise

Deprecated: Use PIXI.Sprite.fromExpoAsync(resource);

a helper function to resolve the asset passed in. textureAsync accepts:

localUri: string | ex: "file://some/path/image.png"

static resource: number | ex: require('./image.png')

remote url: string | ex: "https://www.something.com/image.png"

asset-library: string (iOS CameraRoll ) | ex: "asset-library://some/path/image.png"

) | ex: "asset-library://some/path/image.png" Expo Asset: Expo.Asset | learn more: https://docs.expo.io/versions/latest/guides/assets.html

You cannot send in relative string paths as Metro Bundler looks for static resources.

ExpoPixi.sprite({ localUri: string, width: number, height: number }): PIXI.Sprite

Deprecated: Use PIXI.Sprite.from(resource);

ExpoPixi.texture({ localUri: string, width: number, height: number }): PIXI.Texture

Deprecated: Use PIXI.Texture.from(resource);

Pixi.js does a type check so we wrap our asset in a HTMLImageElement shim.

A component used for drawing smooth signatures and sketches.

See the sketch example on how to save the images!

Notice: the edges and ends are not rounded as this is not supported in PIXI yet: Issue

Props

Property Type Default Description strokeColor number 0x000000 Color of the lines strokeWidth number 10 Weight of the lines strokeAlpha number 1 Opacity of the lines onChange () => PIXI.Renderer null Invoked whenever a user is done drawing a line onReady () => WebGLRenderingContext null Invoked when the GL context is ready to be used

A Image component that uses PIXI.Filter

Props

Property Type Default Description resizeMode string null Currently only supports cover , and contain filters Array<PIXI.Filter> null Array of filters to apply to the image source number, string, Expo.Asset null Source can be a static resource, image url (not {uri} ), or an Expo.Asset

Example

