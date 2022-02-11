openbase logo
expo-permissions

by expo
13.0.3 (see all)

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

Documentation
74.4K

GitHub Stars

15.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

87

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

React Native Mobile Permissions

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/519
vibhugautam73
akashz19
sanskarseth
developerspot20
vladislavkn
lebaotrung93
sahebrao72

Top Feedback

18Great Documentation
16Easy to Use
11Performant
7Highly Customizable
4Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

expo sdk

Expo

Expo SDK version Forums Discord License: MIT Downloads

Try Expo in the Browser | Read the Documentation 📚

Twitter: expo Medium: exposition

---

Expo is an open-source platform for making universal native apps that run on Android, iOS, and the web. It includes a universal runtime and libraries that let you build native apps by writing React and JavaScript. This repository is where the Expo client software is developed, and includes the client apps, modules, apps, and more. The Expo CLI repository contains the Expo development tools.

Click here to view the Expo Community Guidelines. Thank you for helping keep the Expo community open and welcoming!

📚 Documentation

Learn about building and deploying universal apps in our official docs!

🗺 Project Layout

  • packages All the source code for the Unimodules, if you want to edit a library or just see how it works this is where you'll find it.
  • apps This is where you can find Expo projects which are linked to the development Unimodules. You'll do most of your testing in here.
  • docs The source code for https://docs.expo.dev
  • templates The template projects you get when you run expo start
  • react-native-lab This is our fork of react-native. We keep this very close to the upstream but sometimes need to add quick fixes locally before they can land.
  • guides In-depth tutorials for advanced topics like contributing to the client.
  • android contains the Android project.
  • home contains the JavaScript source code of the app.
  • ios contains the iOS project.
  • ios/Exponent.xcworkspace is the Xcode workspace. Always open this instead of Exponent.xcodeproj because the workspace also loads the CocoaPods dependencies.
  • tools contains build and configuration tools.
  • template-files contains templates for files that require private keys. They are populated using the keys in template-files/keys.json.
  • template-files/ios/dependencies.json specifies the CocoaPods dependencies of the app.

🏅 Badges

Let everyone know your app can be run instantly in the Expo Go app!

runs with Expo Go

runs with Expo Go

[![runs with Expo Go](https://img.shields.io/badge/Runs%20with%20Expo%20Go-000.svg?style=flat-square&logo=EXPO&labelColor=f3f3f3&logoColor=000)](https://expo.dev/client)

[![runs with Expo Go](https://img.shields.io/badge/Runs%20with%20Expo%20Go-4630EB.svg?style=flat-square&logo=EXPO&labelColor=f3f3f3&logoColor=000)](https://expo.dev/client)

👏 Contributing

If you like Expo and want to help make it better then check out our contributing guide! Check out the Expo CLI repo to work on the Expo CLI, and various other universal development tools.

❓ FAQ

If you have questions about Expo and want answers, then check out our Frequently Asked Questions!

If you still have questions you can ask them on our forums, Discord or on Twitter @Expo.

💙 The Team

Curious about who makes Expo? Here are our team members!

License

The Expo source code is made available under the MIT license. Some of the dependencies are licensed differently, with the BSD license, for example.

Vibhu GautamNoida40 Ratings41 Reviews
3 months ago
Great Documentation

This module makes requesting permissions easy and fast. Whenever you are making any react native application and you need to access some critical data such as location and contacts, this will help you very much in that. Since you are using Expo, then it’s a must used package. The documentation is fairly simple and you can just have a look into this and can easily implement this in your code.

0
Akash Anand72 Ratings74 Reviews
1 year ago
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

This package is kind of similar as react native permissions but I feel if we are using expo in our react native mobile application then this package is the best for the same. Its implementation as well as user experience is much more better then the other. If you are using expo then you should always use this package.

0
Sanskar SethRanchi41 Ratings86 Reviews
Coder 📝 | Developer 💻 | Open Source ❤️ | Learner 😀
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Performant
Bleeding Edge

While making any react native application whenever I need some permissions like access to contacts,camera,etc. this module provided me all of these that i can implement in a very simple way in my code. Currently I think the best package for implementing code for asking permission details.

0
Manisha43 Ratings72 Reviews
1 year ago
Bleeding Edge
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Responsive Maintainers

very powerful and useful library for react-native developers this library help me a lot for implementation a lines of code for accessing the device permission. this library is easy to use and documentation is clean and clear. even a beginner can use this library

0
Vladislav KnyshovRostov-on-Don, Russia56 Ratings46 Reviews
Hello, I am junior frontend developer with skills in JS, React and Node.js.
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Expo is generally a convenient framework, and this particular package is also not bad. I needed to set up permissions for using the camera in my application, and using expo permissions I did it quickly, thanks in large part to the clear documentation

0

