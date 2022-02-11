openbase logo
expo-payments-stripe

by expo
10.0.1 (see all)

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

Overview

1.2K

15.9K

Last Commit

4d ago

87

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Built-In

React Native Payment API

Readme

expo sdk

Expo

Expo SDK version Forums Discord License: MIT Downloads

Try Expo in the Browser | Read the Documentation 📚

Twitter: expo Medium: exposition

---

Expo is an open-source platform for making universal native apps that run on Android, iOS, and the web. It includes a universal runtime and libraries that let you build native apps by writing React and JavaScript. This repository is where the Expo client software is developed, and includes the client apps, modules, apps, and more. The Expo CLI repository contains the Expo development tools.

Click here to view the Expo Community Guidelines. Thank you for helping keep the Expo community open and welcoming!

📚 Documentation

Learn about building and deploying universal apps in our official docs!

🗺 Project Layout

  • packages All the source code for the Unimodules, if you want to edit a library or just see how it works this is where you'll find it.
  • apps This is where you can find Expo projects which are linked to the development Unimodules. You'll do most of your testing in here.
  • docs The source code for https://docs.expo.dev
  • templates The template projects you get when you run expo start
  • react-native-lab This is our fork of react-native. We keep this very close to the upstream but sometimes need to add quick fixes locally before they can land.
  • guides In-depth tutorials for advanced topics like contributing to the client.
  • android contains the Android project.
  • home contains the JavaScript source code of the app.
  • ios contains the iOS project.
  • ios/Exponent.xcworkspace is the Xcode workspace. Always open this instead of Exponent.xcodeproj because the workspace also loads the CocoaPods dependencies.
  • tools contains build and configuration tools.
  • template-files contains templates for files that require private keys. They are populated using the keys in template-files/keys.json.
  • template-files/ios/dependencies.json specifies the CocoaPods dependencies of the app.

🏅 Badges

Let everyone know your app can be run instantly in the Expo Go app!

runs with Expo Go

runs with Expo Go

[![runs with Expo Go](https://img.shields.io/badge/Runs%20with%20Expo%20Go-000.svg?style=flat-square&logo=EXPO&labelColor=f3f3f3&logoColor=000)](https://expo.dev/client)

[![runs with Expo Go](https://img.shields.io/badge/Runs%20with%20Expo%20Go-4630EB.svg?style=flat-square&logo=EXPO&labelColor=f3f3f3&logoColor=000)](https://expo.dev/client)

👏 Contributing

If you like Expo and want to help make it better then check out our contributing guide! Check out the Expo CLI repo to work on the Expo CLI, and various other universal development tools.

❓ FAQ

If you have questions about Expo and want answers, then check out our Frequently Asked Questions!

If you still have questions you can ask them on our forums, Discord or on Twitter @Expo.

💙 The Team

Curious about who makes Expo? Here are our team members!

License

The Expo source code is made available under the MIT license. Some of the dependencies are licensed differently, with the BSD license, for example.

Manisha 1 year ago
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

i'm using strip payment gateway from 3 year and also i'm using this expo stripe library for react-native using this library i saved my lot of time by just adding few line of code and stripe payment gateway is successfully added to my react-native app amazing and powerful expo library

0
Sanskar Seth 1 year ago
Coder 📝 | Developer 💻 | Open Source ❤️ | Learner 😀
1 year ago
Easy to Use

For implementing payments in my react-native application this package provided me the support for the same i.e. through stripe on android and apple pay on iOS. I feel if we would get more payment methods then this package will rock.

0
hongbin December 1, 2020
May the Force be with you! 👏
December 1, 2020

