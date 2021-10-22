A set of hooks that wrap the
react-navigation API that you're used to, and make it work with
next/router.
This library helps me use the Expo + Next.js integration without stressing about navigation.
I'm speaking at Next.js Conf 2021 on October 26 about React Native + Next.js. Get your ticket to see how we do it.
👾 Github Repo | 💻 Website | 📱 Open expo app directly | ☎️ Expo app website
react-navigation v5 or v6:
yarn add expo-next-react-navigation
react-navigation v4
yarn add expo-next-react-navigation@0.0.25
Before continuing, I highly, highly recommend using this monorepo as your starter.
The steps below are copied from Expo's docs essentially.
However, the monorepo above is much more updated, and it works with Next.js 11, Webpack 5, and React Navigation v6 😎
If you use the monorepo, you don't need to do the setup below.
Step 0. Install next with expo:
Init:
expo init (or
npx create-next-app)
Install:
yarn add @expo/next-adapter
Install next:
yarn add next
Configure:
yarn next-expo
Start:
yarn next dev
I recommend becoming familiar
next's architecture with
expo. Follow the Expo docs or see this article by Evan Bacon if you're curious.
Step 1. Edit/create next.config.js
yarn add next-compose-plugins next-fonts next-images next-transpile-modules
Step 2: edit
next.config.js to look something like this:
/* eslint-disable @typescript-eslint/no-var-requires */
const { withExpo } = require('@expo/next-adapter')
const withFonts = require('next-fonts')
const withImages = require('next-images')
const withPlugins = require('next-compose-plugins')
const withTM = require('next-transpile-modules')([
'expo-next-react-navigation',
// you can add other modules that need traspiling here
])
module.exports = withPlugins(
[withTM, withFonts, withImages, [withExpo, { projectRoot: __dirname }]],
{
// ...
}
)
All done! Run
yarn next dev & open http://localhost:3000 👻
You can add other packages that need transpiling to the
transpileModules array. See this post for details.
Replace the following instances in your code after installation and setup:
useNavigation 👉
useRouting
-import { useNavigation } from 'react-navigation-hooks'
+import { useRouting } from 'expo-next-react-navigation'
useLayoutEffect
-import { useLayoutEffect } from 'react-navigation-hooks'
+import { useLayoutEffect } from 'expo-next-react-navigation'
<TouchableOpacity /> 👉
<Link />
-import { TouchableOpacity } from 'react-native'
+import { Link } from 'expo-next-react-navigation'
-<TouchableOpacity onPress={() => navigate({ routeName: 'chat' })}>
- <Text>Go</Text>
- </TouchableOpacity>
+<Link routeName="chat" params={{ roomId: 'hey!' }}>
+ Go
+</Link>
All set ⚡️
useRouting
React hook that wraps
useNavigation (from react-navigation) hook and
useRouter (from next-router).
It follows the same API as
useNavigation.
import { useRouting } from 'expo-next-react-navigation'
export default function App() {
const { navigate, push, getParam, goBack } = useRouting()
}
navigate
Only argument is a dictionary with these values. Unlike
react-navigation, this doesn't currently support a string as argument.
routeName: string, required
params: optional dictionary
web: Optional dictionary with added values for web, following the API from
next/router's
Router.push function.
path: (optional) Fulfills the same value as
pathname from
next/router, overriding the
routeName field. If you set this to
/cars, it will navigate to
/cars instead of the
routeName field. As a result, it will load the file located at
pages/cars.js.
as: (optional) If set, the browser will show this value in the address bar. Useful if you want to show a pretty/custom URL in the address bar that doesn't match the actual path. Unlike the
path field, this does not affect which route you actually go to.
shallow: Update the path of the current page without rerunning getStaticProps, getServerSideProps or getInitialProps. Defaults to false
Example: Navigate to a user
export default function Home() {
const { navigate } = useRouting()
// goes to yourdomain.com/user?id=chris
const onPress = () =>
navigate({
routeName: 'user',
params: { id: 'chris' },
})
// 👇or this👇
// goes to `yourdomain.com/user/chris`
const navigateCleanLink = () =>
navigate({
routeName: 'user',
params: { id: 'chris' },
web: { as: `/user/chris` },
})
// 👇or this👇
// 'profile' path overrides 'user' on web, so it uses the pages/profile.js file
// even though it navigates to yourdomain.com/profile?id=chris?color=blue`
// ...it actually shows up as yourdomain.com/@chris in the URL bar.
const navigateCleanLinkWithParam = () =>
navigate({
routeName: 'user',
params: { id: 'chris', color: 'blue' }, // accessed with getParam in the next screen
web: { as: `/@chris`, path: 'profile' },
})
}
This follows the next pattern of dynamic routing. You'll need to create a
pages/user/[id].js file.
For more thoughts on how and when you should use the
web field, see Web Thoughts.
getParam
Same API as
getParam from react-navigation.
Similar to
query from
next/router, except that it's a function to grab the values.
pages/user/[id].js
Imagine you navigated to
yourdomain.com/user/chris on web using the example above.
export default function User() {
const { getParam } = useRouting()
const id = getParam('id') // chris
// do something with the id
}
useFocusEffect
See react navigation docs. On web, it simply replaces the focus effect with a normal effect hook. On mobile, it is the exact react navigation hook.
Make sure to use useCallback as seen in the example.
import { useFocusEffect } from 'expo-next-react-navigation'
export default ({ userId }) => {
useFocusEffect(
useCallback(() => {
const unsubscribe = API.subscribe(userId, user => setUser(user))
return () => unsubscribe()
}, [userId])
)
return <Profile userId={userId} />
}
Link
The following will use the
chat route in react navigation.
However, it will use the
pages/room.js file for nextjs. Also, it will show up as
domain.com/messages in the address bar.
Optionally accepts a
nextLinkProps prop dictionary and
touchableOpacityProps dictionary as well.
export default function Button() {
return (
<Link
routeName="chat"
params={{ roomId: '12' }}
web={{
path: '/room',
as: 'messages',
}}
>
Chat in room 12
</Link>
)
}
Required props:
routeName: string, see
useRouting().navigate docs.
children: string
Optional props
web: A dictionary with the follwing options:
type Web = {
/**
* Alternative path to override routeName on web.
*/
path?: string
/**
* A custom URL ending to show in the browser address bar instead of the `web.path` or `routeName`.
*
* Should start with `/`.
*/
as?: string
/**
* Prefetch the page in the background. Defaults to `true`
*/
prefetch?: boolean
/**
* Scroll to the top of the page after a navigation. Defaults to `true`
*
*/
scroll?: boolean
/**
* Replace the current history state instead of adding a new url into the stack. Defaults to `false`
*/
replace?: boolean
/**
* Update the path of the current page without rerunning getStaticProps, getServerSideProps or getInitialProps. Defaults to false
*/
shallow?: boolean
}
web: dictionary, see
useRouting().navigate docs. On
v1.0.5+, you can also pass the
prefetch,
replace, and
scroll booleans here, from the
next/link component.
touchableOpacityProps: extends React Native's
TouchableOpacity props.
nextLinkProps: extends
next/router's Link props.
isText: if false, you can set the children to be non-Text nodes. Defaults to
true. If
true, the children can be a string or a
Text node.
nextjs-progressbar
I think this is an awesome package for adding a loading progress bar to your
next pages. It's super easy. Check it out.
Link: https://www.npmjs.com/package/nextjs-progressbar
yarn add nextjs-progressbar
or
npm i nextjs-progressbar
pages/_app.js
import React from 'react'
import App from 'next/app'
import NextNprogress from 'nextjs-progressbar'
class MyApp extends App {
render() {
const { Component, pageProps } = this.props
return (
<>
<NextNProgress
color="#29D"
startPosition="0.3"
stopDelayMs="200"
height="3"
/>
<Component {...pageProps} />
</>
)
}
}
export default MyApp
The
web prop in the
navigate function and
Link component can help provide cleaner urls (
user/mike instead of
user?id=mike) on web.
Also, navigation patterns on mobile can be different than web, and this field can help you account for those situations.
For instance, imagine you have a tab navigator. Say the first tab has a nested stack navigator with an inbox screen and a chat room screen. If you navigate from a notifications tab to this tab, and a chat room screen was already open, you probably want that chat room to stay open on mobile. Only if you press the tab button a second time should it pop back to the inbox screen.
This may not be the case on
web. Web navigation patterns on web may lead you to want to open the inbox directly, instead of the open chat screen. This example could look something like this:
navigate({
routeName: 'inboxStack',
web: {
path: 'inbox',
},
})
I've also considered letting the
web field take a
dynamic parameter like this
chat/:roomId:
// goes to `yourdomain.com/chat/chris` and still passes `chris` as a `roomId` param
const navigateCleanLink = () =>
navigate({
routeName: 'chat',
params: { roomId: 'chris' },
web: { dynamic: `chat/[roomId]` },
})
// goes to yourdomain.com/chat?roomId=chris
const onPress = () =>
navigate({
routeName: 'chat',
params: { roomId: 'chris' },
})
But that's not added. For now, the same is achieved by doing this:
const roomId = 'chris'
const navigateToChatRoom = () =>
navigate({
routeName: 'chat',
params: { roomId },
web: { path: `chat/${roomId}` },
})
This would open the
pages/chat/[roomId].js file, with
roomId as a param.