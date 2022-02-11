openbase logo
12

GitHub Stars

15.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

87

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

expo sdk

Expo

Expo SDK version Forums Discord License: MIT Downloads

Try Expo in the Browser | Read the Documentation 📚

Twitter: expo Medium: exposition

---

Expo is an open-source platform for making universal native apps that run on Android, iOS, and the web. It includes a universal runtime and libraries that let you build native apps by writing React and JavaScript. This repository is where the Expo client software is developed, and includes the client apps, modules, apps, and more. The Expo CLI repository contains the Expo development tools.

Click here to view the Expo Community Guidelines. Thank you for helping keep the Expo community open and welcoming!

📚 Documentation

Learn about building and deploying universal apps in our official docs!

🗺 Project Layout

  • packages All the source code for the Unimodules, if you want to edit a library or just see how it works this is where you'll find it.
  • apps This is where you can find Expo projects which are linked to the development Unimodules. You'll do most of your testing in here.
  • docs The source code for https://docs.expo.dev
  • templates The template projects you get when you run expo start
  • react-native-lab This is our fork of react-native. We keep this very close to the upstream but sometimes need to add quick fixes locally before they can land.
  • guides In-depth tutorials for advanced topics like contributing to the client.
  • android contains the Android project.
  • home contains the JavaScript source code of the app.
  • ios contains the iOS project.
  • ios/Exponent.xcworkspace is the Xcode workspace. Always open this instead of Exponent.xcodeproj because the workspace also loads the CocoaPods dependencies.
  • tools contains build and configuration tools.
  • template-files contains templates for files that require private keys. They are populated using the keys in template-files/keys.json.
  • template-files/ios/dependencies.json specifies the CocoaPods dependencies of the app.

🏅 Badges

Let everyone know your app can be run instantly in the Expo Go app!

runs with Expo Go

runs with Expo Go

[![runs with Expo Go](https://img.shields.io/badge/Runs%20with%20Expo%20Go-000.svg?style=flat-square&logo=EXPO&labelColor=f3f3f3&logoColor=000)](https://expo.dev/client)

[![runs with Expo Go](https://img.shields.io/badge/Runs%20with%20Expo%20Go-4630EB.svg?style=flat-square&logo=EXPO&labelColor=f3f3f3&logoColor=000)](https://expo.dev/client)

👏 Contributing

If you like Expo and want to help make it better then check out our contributing guide! Check out the Expo CLI repo to work on the Expo CLI, and various other universal development tools.

❓ FAQ

If you have questions about Expo and want answers, then check out our Frequently Asked Questions!

If you still have questions you can ask them on our forums, Discord or on Twitter @Expo.

💙 The Team

Curious about who makes Expo? Here are our team members!

License

The Expo source code is made available under the MIT license. Some of the dependencies are licensed differently, with the BSD license, for example.

