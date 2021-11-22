A library for encoding or decoding JSON Web Tokens (JWT) in an Expo based React Native project.

In an Expo project the JavaScript environment is not node.js so specific objects such as Stream are not available, rendering many of the popular node-based JWT libraries on NPM unusable with Expo.

Additionally unless the Expo project is "ejected" there is no access to the iOS/Android native code as other React Native specific JWT libraries have done.

This library implements HMAC-SHA signing for JWT by using Crypto.JS in pure JavaScript so it can be used inside of an Expo project.

Supported Algorithms

HS256 HS384 HS512 RS256 RS384 RS512 ES256 ES384 ES512 Yes Yes Yes No No No No No No

Supported Claims

exp nbf iat sub iss aud jti Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No

Installation

npm install --save expo-jwt

or

yarn add expo-jwt

Usage

Encode

import JWT from 'expo-jwt' ; const key = 'shh' ; JWT.encode({ foo : 'bar' }, key); JWT.encode({ foo : 'bar' }, key, { algorithm : 'HS512' }); JWT.encode({ foo : 'bar' }, key, { algorithm : 'none' });

Decode

import JWT from 'expo-jwt' ; const key = 'shh' ; const token = 'eyJhbGciOiJIUzUxMiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJmb28iOiJiYXIifQ.Kyojwz8Z5SckLbMU-EImuzHEjjg_1apSOLz_tsZQj1025OH--qaORzkHUkScScd8-RZnWUdCu0epiaofQZNkBA' ; JWT.decode(token, key);

JWT Claims

The claims exp , nbf , and iat will automatically be verified if the decoded payload of the JWT contains any of them.

The iss , sub , and aud claims can be verified by passing in the expected value to the decode options.

JWT.decode(token, key, { iss : 'expected-issuer' }); JWT.decode(token, key, { sub : 'expected-subject' }); JWT.decode(token, key, { aud : 'expected-audience' });

Time Skew

As mentioned in issue 7 certain device clocks may be slightly off, causing time based claims to fail. If you are experiencing this issue you can pass the option timeSkew to JWT.decode which will take this into account.

The value of this parameter is the number of seconds that the claim can be skewed by. Example: