Multiple Asset Photos | Videos selecting package for Expo SDK 43+. For users who use React native and managed workflow + Styled Components.

MediaLibrary.

Image-manipulator.

styled-components

There is an issue with expo permissions that will be fixed only on expo sdk 45, please pay attention, if client approve permissions all should work clean , but if client decline permissions , and then go to settings and manually allow them it wont work until the sdk 45 fix , for users who cloud build their apps it will work fine.

Best Practice just watch the video or Copy the snack :)

Features

expo multiple image selector

Allow selecting multiple Photos or Videos.

Allow getting extra metadata.

Allow resizing and get base64 images.

Permission requests built in.

Support Both landscape and portrait.

Simple Indicator for the selected Assets.

Custom Indicator for the selected Assets.

Allow using custom navbar component.

Optimized for speed.

Usage

Install with $ npm install expo-images-picker or $ yarn add expo-images-picker import to the top of your file like import { AssetsSelector } from 'expo-images-picker' install @expo-vectors package and send icons as props to the widget import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons' Use the imported as Following => <AssetsSelector Settings={widgetSettings} Errors={widgetErrors} Styles={widgetStyles} Resize={widgetResize} Navigator={widgetNavigator} CustomNavigator={{ Component : CustomNavigator, props : { backFunction : true , onSuccess, text : T.ACTIONS.SELECT, }, }} />

##[📚 Params]

Settings :

you better create this const out of your component , if you do need it inside your component , use useMemo from react.

const widgetSettings = useMemo( () => ({ getImageMetaData : false , initialLoad : 100 , assetsType : [MediaType.photo, MediaType.video], minSelection : 1 , maxSelection : 3 , portraitCols : 4 , landscapeCols : 4 , }), [] )

getImageMetaData - return an asset with extra metadata fields * may cause slower results .

but on some ios versions its a must , because u need the absolute file path file:// and not asset-library://

initialLoad - initial amount of assets to load first time.

assetsType - array that includes [MediaType.photo, MediaType.video] . [ photo , video ].

minSelection - min amount of images user need to select.

maxSelection - max amount of images user need to select.

portraitCols - Number of columns in portrait Mode.

landscapeCols - Number of columns in landscape Mode.

Errors :

const widgetErrors = useMemo( () => ({ errorTextColor : polar_text_2, errorMessages : { hasErrorWithPermissions : translator( T.ERROR.HAS_PERMISSIONS_ERROR ), hasErrorWithLoading : translator(T.ERROR.HAS_INTERNAL_ERROR), hasErrorWithResizing : translator(T.ERROR.HAS_INTERNAL_ERROR), hasNoAssets : translator(T.ERROR.HAS_NO_ASSETS), }, }), [] )

onError - callback function that you can pass and will fire whenever there is an error.

errorTextColor - set the text color of an error message.

errorMessages `hasErrorWithPermissions`- error text when there are no permissions. `hasErrorWithLoading` - error text for issue with loading assets. `hasErrorWithResizing` - error text for issue with resizing. `hasNoAssets` - text shows when there are no assets to show .

Styles :

const widgetStyles = useMemo( () => ({ margin : 2 , bgColor : bg, spinnerColor : main, widgetWidth : 99 , screenStyle :{ borderRadius : 5 , overflow : "hidden" , }, widgetStyle :{ margin : 10 }, videoIcon : { Component : Ionicons, iconName : 'ios-videocam' , color : polar_text_1, size : 20 , }, selectedIcon : { Component : Ionicons, iconName : 'ios-checkmark-circle-outline' , color : 'white' , bg : mainWithOpacity, size : 26 , }, }), [polar_text_1, mainWithOpacity] )

margin - set margin between the images.

bgColor - set the widget background color.

spinnerColor - set the color of the spinner (loading indicator).

widgetWidth - the widget width in percentages .

screenStyle (Optional) - set the style of the Screen wrapping both Navigator and Widget .

widgetStyle (Optional) - set the style of the Widget wrapping the AssetList (contains all the images, videos,etc)

videoIcon

` Component ` - the icon component .(from @expo /vector-icons). ` iconName ` - the icon name . ` Component ` - the icon color . ` Component ` - the icon size .

selectedIcon - the widget width in percentages .

` Component ` - the icon component .(from @expo /vector-icons). ` iconName ` - the icon name . ` color ` - the icon color . ` bg ` - set the cover color when an asset is select. `size` - the icon size.

Navigator :

const widgetNavigator = useMemo( () => ({ Texts : { finish : 'finish' , back : 'back' , selected : 'selected' , }, midTextColor : polar_text_2, minSelection : 3 , buttonTextStyle : _textStyle, buttonStyle : _buttonStyle, onBack : () => navigation.goBack(), onSuccess : ( data: Asset[] ) => onSuccess(data), }), [] )

Texts - send in finish back selected texts.

midTextColor - set the color of the middle text aka "selected" .

minSelection - set the min selection , continue button will be unavailable until user select this amount of images.

buttonTextStyle - Text Style Object , design the text inside the buttons.

buttonStyle - View Style Object, design the button itself.

onBack - Send in a function to go back to your screen.

onSuccess - Send in a function to go back and send the returned data.

Resize :

const widgetResize = useMemo( () => ({ width : 512 , compress : 0.7 , base64 : false , saveTo : SaveType.JPG, }), [] )

**Note that using manipulate might result with crash or slow loading times on older phones.

All fields are optional , in order to resize and keep images Ratio its recommend sending only width or height, and it will resize using this axis only.

width - Manipulate image width optional

height - Manipulate image width optional

compress - compress 0.1 Super low quality 1.0 leave as is (high quality).

base64 - will add extra result , image as a base64 string.

saveTo - can be png or jpeg .

CustomNavigator :

Make sure your CustomTopNavigator can receive onSuccess function. And bind this onFinish function on the correct button.

Component - Send in your Custom nav bar.

props Send any props your Custom Component needs.