Multiple Asset Photos | Videos selecting package for Expo SDK 43+. For users who use React native and managed workflow + Styled Components.
or
$ npm install expo-images-picker
$ yarn add expo-images-picker
import { AssetsSelector } from 'expo-images-picker'
import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons'
<AssetsSelector
Settings={widgetSettings}
Errors={widgetErrors}
Styles={widgetStyles}
Resize={widgetResize} // optional
Navigator={widgetNavigator} // optional
CustomNavigator={{ // optional
Component: CustomNavigator,
props: {
backFunction: true,
onSuccess,
text: T.ACTIONS.SELECT,
},
}}
/>
##[📚 Params]
you better create this const out of your component , if you do need it inside your component , use useMemo from react.
const widgetSettings = useMemo(
() => ({
getImageMetaData: false,
initialLoad: 100,
assetsType: [MediaType.photo, MediaType.video],
minSelection: 1,
maxSelection: 3,
portraitCols: 4,
landscapeCols: 4,
}),
[]
)
getImageMetaData - return an asset with extra metadata fields * may cause slower results .
file:// and not
asset-library://
initialLoad - initial amount of assets to load first time.
assetsType - array that includes
[MediaType.photo, MediaType.video].
[
photo ,
video ].
minSelection - min amount of images user need to select.
maxSelection - max amount of images user need to select.
portraitCols - Number of columns in portrait Mode.
landscapeCols - Number of columns in landscape Mode.
const widgetErrors = useMemo(
() => ({
errorTextColor: polar_text_2,
errorMessages: {
hasErrorWithPermissions: translator(
T.ERROR.HAS_PERMISSIONS_ERROR
),
hasErrorWithLoading: translator(T.ERROR.HAS_INTERNAL_ERROR),
hasErrorWithResizing: translator(T.ERROR.HAS_INTERNAL_ERROR),
hasNoAssets: translator(T.ERROR.HAS_NO_ASSETS),
},
}),
[]
)
onError - callback function that you can pass and will fire whenever there is an error.
errorTextColor - set the text color of an error message.
errorMessages
`hasErrorWithPermissions`- error text when there are no permissions.
`hasErrorWithLoading` - error text for issue with loading assets.
`hasErrorWithResizing` - error text for issue with resizing.
`hasNoAssets` - text shows when there are no assets to show.
const widgetStyles = useMemo(
() => ({
margin: 2,
bgColor: bg,
spinnerColor: main,
widgetWidth: 99,
screenStyle:{
borderRadius: 5,
overflow: "hidden",
},
widgetStyle:{
margin: 10
},
videoIcon: {
Component: Ionicons,
iconName: 'ios-videocam',
color: polar_text_1,
size: 20,
},
selectedIcon: {
Component: Ionicons,
iconName: 'ios-checkmark-circle-outline',
color: 'white',
bg: mainWithOpacity,
size: 26,
},
}),
[polar_text_1, mainWithOpacity]
)
margin - set margin between the images.
bgColor - set the widget background color.
spinnerColor - set the color of the spinner (loading indicator).
widgetWidth - the widget width in percentages .
screenStyle (Optional) - set the style of the
Screen wrapping both
Navigator and
Widget.
widgetStyle (Optional) - set the style of the
Widget wrapping the
AssetList (contains all the images, videos,etc)
videoIcon
`Component` - the icon component.(from @expo/vector-icons).
`iconName` - the icon name.
`Component` - the icon color.
`Component` - the icon size.
selectedIcon - the widget width in percentages .
`Component` - the icon component.(from @expo/vector-icons).
`iconName` - the icon name.
`color` - the icon color.
`bg` - set the cover color when an asset is select.
`size` - the icon size.
const widgetNavigator = useMemo(
() => ({
Texts: {
finish: 'finish',
back: 'back',
selected: 'selected',
},
midTextColor: polar_text_2,
minSelection: 3,
buttonTextStyle: _textStyle,
buttonStyle: _buttonStyle,
onBack: () => navigation.goBack(),
onSuccess: (data: Asset[]) => onSuccess(data),
}),
[]
)
Texts - send in
finish
back
selected texts.
midTextColor - set the color of the middle text aka "selected" .
minSelection - set the min selection ,
continue button will be unavailable until user select this amount of images.
buttonTextStyle - Text Style Object , design the text inside the buttons.
buttonStyle - View Style Object, design the button itself.
onBack - Send in a function to go back to your screen.
onSuccess - Send in a function to go back and send the returned data.
const widgetResize = useMemo(
() => ({
width: 512,
compress: 0.7,
base64: false,
saveTo: SaveType.JPG,
}),
[]
)
**Note that using manipulate might result with crash or slow loading times on older phones.
width - Manipulate image width
optional
height - Manipulate image width
optional
compress - compress 0.1 Super low quality 1.0 leave as is (high quality).
base64 - will add extra result , image as a base64 string.
saveTo - can be
png or
jpeg .
Make sure your CustomTopNavigator can receive onSuccess function. And bind this onFinish function on the correct button.
Component - Send in your Custom nav bar.
props Send any props your Custom Component needs.
<AssetsSelector
options={{
...otherProps,
CustomTopNavigator: {
Component: CustomNavImageSelection,
props: {
onSuccess: (data: Asset[]) => onDone(data),
backFunction: true,
text: T.ACTIONS.SELECT
},
},
}}
/>