Expo image manipulator

Multi platform 🚀











Open on your device!

Crop and rotate image without detach your expo project!

Expo.ImageManipulator is only a API without a UI, so you have to build your own UI on top of it, or choose detach your project to use third party linked packages, witch is no so good because a pure javascript Expo project is marvelous!

PRs are welcome...

No more flickering while resizing image mask!

Compatible with Expo SDK 36

Atention: squareAspect was removed on this version and will be add in future versions, if you need it, please stay at 0.2.17

Expo Dependences

yarn add react-native-vector-icons

expo install expo-permissions

expo install expo-image-picker

expo install expo-file-system

expo install expo-image-manipulator

Example

import React from 'react' import { Dimensions, Button, ImageBackground } from 'react-native' import { ImageManipulator } from 'expo-image-crop' export default class App extends React . Component { state = { isVisible : false , uri : 'https://i.pinimg.com/originals/39/42/a1/3942a180299d5b9587c2aa8e09d91ecf.jpg' , } onToggleModal = () => { const { isVisible } = this .state this .setState({ isVisible : !isVisible }) } render() { const { uri, isVisible } = this .state const { width, height } = Dimensions.get( 'window' ) return ( <ImageBackground resizeMode="contain" style={{ justifyContent: 'center', padding: 20, alignItems: 'center', height, width, backgroundColor: 'black', }} source={{ uri }} > <Button title="Open Image Editor" onPress={() => this.setState({ isVisible: true })} /> <ImageManipulator photo={{ uri }} isVisible={isVisible} onPictureChoosed={({ uri: uriM }) => this.setState({ uri: uriM })} onToggleModal={this.onToggleModal} /> </ImageBackground> ) } }

Props

Props Type Default Description isVisible boolean false Show or hide modal with image manipulator UI onPictureChoosed function Callback where is passed image edited as parameter photo object { "uri": string } uri of image to be edited btnTexts object { "crop": string, "done": string, "processing": string} name for crop, done and processing texts onToggleModal function Callback called when modal is dismissed borderColor string #a4a4a4 Color for crop mask border allowRotate boolean true Show rotate option allowFlip boolean true Show flip option saveOptions object { "compress": number, "format": string, "base64": boolean} A map defining how modified image should be saved fixedMask object { "width": number, "height": number } Width and height fixed mask

Return of onPictureChoosed is an object with format:

{ uri : string, base64 : string }

Run the example!

Clone this repository

cd example/

run yarn or npm install

enjoy!

The animation is fluid even on dev mode!

Requirements

Use it into Expo app (from expo client, Standalone app or ExpoKit app).

Because we need to have access to ImageManipulator

Features

Crop

Rotate

Flip (Horizontal and Vertical)

Base64

If you have some problem open a issue