Multi platform 🚀
Expo.ImageManipulator is only a API without a UI, so you have to build your own UI on top of it, or choose detach your project to use third party linked packages, witch is no so good because a pure javascript Expo project is marvelous!
No more flickering while resizing image mask!
Compatible with Expo SDK 36
Atention: squareAspect was removed on this version and will be add in future versions, if you need it, please stay at 0.2.17
import React from 'react'
import { Dimensions, Button, ImageBackground } from 'react-native'
import { ImageManipulator } from 'expo-image-crop'
export default class App extends React.Component {
state = {
isVisible: false,
uri: 'https://i.pinimg.com/originals/39/42/a1/3942a180299d5b9587c2aa8e09d91ecf.jpg',
}
onToggleModal = () => {
const { isVisible } = this.state
this.setState({ isVisible: !isVisible })
}
render() {
const { uri, isVisible } = this.state
const { width, height } = Dimensions.get('window')
return (
<ImageBackground
resizeMode="contain"
style={{
justifyContent: 'center', padding: 20, alignItems: 'center', height, width, backgroundColor: 'black',
}}
source={{ uri }}
>
<Button title="Open Image Editor" onPress={() => this.setState({ isVisible: true })} />
<ImageManipulator
photo={{ uri }}
isVisible={isVisible}
onPictureChoosed={({ uri: uriM }) => this.setState({ uri: uriM })}
onToggleModal={this.onToggleModal}
/>
</ImageBackground>
)
}
}
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|isVisible
|boolean
|false
|Show or hide modal with image manipulator UI
|onPictureChoosed
|function
|Callback where is passed image edited as parameter
|photo
|object
{ "uri": string }
|uri of image to be edited
|btnTexts
|object
{ "crop": string, "done": string, "processing": string}
|name for crop, done and processing texts
|onToggleModal
|function
|Callback called when modal is dismissed
|borderColor
|string
|#a4a4a4
|Color for crop mask border
|allowRotate
|boolean
|true
|Show rotate option
|allowFlip
|boolean
|true
|Show flip option
|saveOptions
|object
{ "compress": number, "format": string, "base64": boolean}
|A map defining how modified image should be saved
|fixedMask
|object
{ "width": number, "height": number }
|Width and height fixed mask
{
uri: string,
base64: string // undefined if base64 is false on saveOptions prop
}
