Tools to help simplify and manage GL/AR state.
yarn add expo-graphics
Import the library into your JavaScript file:
import ExpoGraphics from 'expo-graphics';
ExpoGraphics.View
A view that assists with common GL and AR tasks.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|isArEnabled
|?boolean
|null
|Enables an ARKit context: iOS Only
|isArRunningStateEnabled
|?boolean
|null
|Adds a toggle for ARKit running state: iOS Only
|isArCameraStateEnabled
|?boolean
|null
|Renders information related to ARKit the tracking state: iOS Only
|arTrackingConfiguration
|?AR.TrackingConfiguration
|null
|Enables an ARKit context: iOS Only
|arRunningProps
|?object
|{}
|Props for optional ARRunningState: iOS Only
|arCameraProps
|?object
|{}
|Props for optional ARCameraState: iOS Only
|isShadowsEnabled
|?boolean
|false
|Overrides the render buffer allowing for shadows, this works by default on Android: iOS Only
|onRender
|(delta: number) => void
|null
|Called every frame with delta time since the last frame
|onContextCreate
|({gl, canvas?, width, height, scale, arSession?}) => Promise
|null
|Called with the newly created GL context, and optional arSession
|onShouldReloadContext
|() => boolean
|null
|A delegate function that requests permission to reload the GL context when the app returns to the foreground
|onResize
|(layout: Layout) => void
|null
|Invoked when the view changes size, or the device orientation changes, returning the
{x, y, width, height, scale}
|shouldIgnoreSafeGuards
|?boolean
|null
|This prevents the app from stopping when run in a simulator, or when AR is run in devices that don't support AR
ExpoGraphics.ARCameraState
Information related to the AR camera's tracking state.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|titleStyle
|?object
|null
|The style of the title Text
|subtitleStyle
|?object
|null
|The style of the subtitle Text
|trackingStateStyles
|?{[AR.TrackingState]: object}
|null
|The title text style used with each TrackingState
|[AR.TrackingStateReason.None]
|{title:string, subtitle:string}
|{ title: 'Having trouble collecting data' }
|Used when the AR camera isn't available
|[AR.TrackingStateReason.Initializing]
|{title:string, subtitle:string}
|{ title: 'Initializing, subtitle: 'Move the camera around for better results' }
|The camera is starting to collect data
|[AR.TrackingStateReason.ExcessiveMotion]
|{title:string, subtitle:string}
|{ title: 'Excessive motion', subtitle: 'Try moving your camera slower' }
|The device is moving too fast
|[AR.TrackingStateReason.InsufficientFeatures]
|{title:string, subtitle:string}
|{title: 'insufficient features', subtitle: 'Try moving your camera around more'}
|The camera hasn't collected enough data
|[AR.TrackingStateReason.Relocalizing]
|{title:string, subtitle:string}
|{ title: 'Having trouble collecting data' }
|The camera is reseting
ExpoGraphics.ARRunningState
A button used for toggling the AR state
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|onPress
|?Function
|null
|Called whenever the button is toggled.