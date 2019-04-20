isArEnabled ?boolean null Enables an ARKit context: iOS Only

isArRunningStateEnabled ?boolean null Adds a toggle for ARKit running state: iOS Only

isArCameraStateEnabled ?boolean null Renders information related to ARKit the tracking state: iOS Only

arTrackingConfiguration ?AR.TrackingConfiguration null Enables an ARKit context: iOS Only

arRunningProps ?object {} Props for optional ARRunningState: iOS Only

arCameraProps ?object {} Props for optional ARCameraState: iOS Only

isShadowsEnabled ?boolean false Overrides the render buffer allowing for shadows, this works by default on Android: iOS Only

onRender (delta: number) => void null Called every frame with delta time since the last frame

onContextCreate ({gl, canvas?, width, height, scale, arSession?}) => Promise null Called with the newly created GL context, and optional arSession

onShouldReloadContext () => boolean null A delegate function that requests permission to reload the GL context when the app returns to the foreground

onResize (layout: Layout) => void null Invoked when the view changes size, or the device orientation changes, returning the {x, y, width, height, scale}