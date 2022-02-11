openbase logo
Expo

Try Expo in the Browser | Read the Documentation 📚

Expo is an open-source platform for making universal native apps that run on Android, iOS, and the web. It includes a universal runtime and libraries that let you build native apps by writing React and JavaScript. This repository is where the Expo client software is developed, and includes the client apps, modules, apps, and more. The Expo CLI repository contains the Expo development tools.

Click here to view the Expo Community Guidelines. Thank you for helping keep the Expo community open and welcoming!

📚 Documentation

Learn about building and deploying universal apps in our official docs!

🗺 Project Layout

  • packages All the source code for the Unimodules, if you want to edit a library or just see how it works this is where you'll find it.
  • apps This is where you can find Expo projects which are linked to the development Unimodules. You'll do most of your testing in here.
  • docs The source code for https://docs.expo.dev
  • templates The template projects you get when you run expo start
  • react-native-lab This is our fork of react-native. We keep this very close to the upstream but sometimes need to add quick fixes locally before they can land.
  • guides In-depth tutorials for advanced topics like contributing to the client.
  • android contains the Android project.
  • home contains the JavaScript source code of the app.
  • ios contains the iOS project.
  • ios/Exponent.xcworkspace is the Xcode workspace. Always open this instead of Exponent.xcodeproj because the workspace also loads the CocoaPods dependencies.
  • tools contains build and configuration tools.
  • template-files contains templates for files that require private keys. They are populated using the keys in template-files/keys.json.
  • template-files/ios/dependencies.json specifies the CocoaPods dependencies of the app.

👏 Contributing

If you like Expo and want to help make it better then check out our contributing guide! Check out the Expo CLI repo to work on the Expo CLI, and various other universal development tools.

❓ FAQ

If you have questions about Expo and want answers, then check out our Frequently Asked Questions!

If you still have questions you can ask them on our forums, Discord or on Twitter @Expo.

💙 The Team

Curious about who makes Expo? Here are our team members!

License

The Expo source code is made available under the MIT license. Some of the dependencies are licensed differently, with the BSD license, for example.

100
Prashant Singh ThakurRanchi15 Ratings15 Reviews
9 months ago

As I love using images in my application so earlier it was very difficult for me to implement the image picker and all related stuffs but this package has helped me a lot in writing the image part with many other features like image preview, etc. Also this is an expo package so its very useful.

1
ankiiitraj
Vibhu GautamNoida40 Ratings41 Reviews
3 months ago

I’m currently using this package in my react-native application, it helps us to access and render the preview of the device’s camera. It also has different camera parameters such as zoom, white balance and flash mode which are adjustable. So if you want some kind of image previews in your application, you can choose this definitely.

0
v-5030 Ratings44 Reviews
9 months ago
Performant
Easy to Use

I am in love with making react native mobile applications and so as expo. As this is a expo package i.e. expo-camera its name signifies its importance. Whenever I have to use any camera features like zoom or crop or anything with images and videos through camera I use this package. One of the most useful and important package.

0
Manisha43 Ratings72 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable

this library for those we working on react-native projects. i'm using this library for my react-native app/ cross platform app and library help me to access device camera using JavaScript. very useful library its easy to use and easy to implement with great documentation. also supportive community

0
Vishal Pratap SinghIndia51 Ratings52 Reviews
👨‍💻 I'm just a curious creature, intrigued by the web. 🏫 I also educate thousands on Instagram.
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant

This package is one of the most imprtant package for me as in one of my application i want to preview image using camera so this helped me in doing so. Also there are more features in this like white balance, auto focus, etc. While recoring videos or taking pictures, they are save in the device's cache. After all this is an expo package :)

0

