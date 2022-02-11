openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

expo-av

by expo
10.1.3 (see all)

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

40K

GitHub Stars

15.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

88

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Video Player, React Native Audio Player

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

7Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

expo sdk

Expo

Expo SDK version Forums Discord License: MIT Downloads

Try Expo in the Browser | Read the Documentation 📚

Twitter: expo Medium: exposition

---

Expo is an open-source platform for making universal native apps that run on Android, iOS, and the web. It includes a universal runtime and libraries that let you build native apps by writing React and JavaScript. This repository is where the Expo client software is developed, and includes the client apps, modules, apps, and more. The Expo CLI repository contains the Expo development tools.

Click here to view the Expo Community Guidelines. Thank you for helping keep the Expo community open and welcoming!

📚 Documentation

Learn about building and deploying universal apps in our official docs!

🗺 Project Layout

  • packages All the source code for the Unimodules, if you want to edit a library or just see how it works this is where you'll find it.
  • apps This is where you can find Expo projects which are linked to the development Unimodules. You'll do most of your testing in here.
  • docs The source code for https://docs.expo.dev
  • templates The template projects you get when you run expo start
  • react-native-lab This is our fork of react-native. We keep this very close to the upstream but sometimes need to add quick fixes locally before they can land.
  • guides In-depth tutorials for advanced topics like contributing to the client.
  • android contains the Android project.
  • home contains the JavaScript source code of the app.
  • ios contains the iOS project.
  • ios/Exponent.xcworkspace is the Xcode workspace. Always open this instead of Exponent.xcodeproj because the workspace also loads the CocoaPods dependencies.
  • tools contains build and configuration tools.
  • template-files contains templates for files that require private keys. They are populated using the keys in template-files/keys.json.
  • template-files/ios/dependencies.json specifies the CocoaPods dependencies of the app.

🏅 Badges

Let everyone know your app can be run instantly in the Expo Go app!

runs with Expo Go

runs with Expo Go

[![runs with Expo Go](https://img.shields.io/badge/Runs%20with%20Expo%20Go-000.svg?style=flat-square&logo=EXPO&labelColor=f3f3f3&logoColor=000)](https://expo.dev/client)

[![runs with Expo Go](https://img.shields.io/badge/Runs%20with%20Expo%20Go-4630EB.svg?style=flat-square&logo=EXPO&labelColor=f3f3f3&logoColor=000)](https://expo.dev/client)

👏 Contributing

If you like Expo and want to help make it better then check out our contributing guide! Check out the Expo CLI repo to work on the Expo CLI, and various other universal development tools.

❓ FAQ

If you have questions about Expo and want answers, then check out our Frequently Asked Questions!

If you still have questions you can ask them on our forums, Discord or on Twitter @Expo.

💙 The Team

Curious about who makes Expo? Here are our team members!

License

The Expo source code is made available under the MIT license. Some of the dependencies are licensed differently, with the BSD license, for example.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation7
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Thiago02061 Rating0 Reviews
10 months ago
Great Documentation
imani013Iran1 Rating0 Reviews
Backend Developers
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Nitesh KumarNew Delhi4 Ratings0 Reviews
Competitive Programmer || MERN Developer
December 19, 2020
Great Documentation
Ab kabanewaterfront , cape town1 Rating0 Reviews
web developer angularjs
December 8, 2020
Great Documentation
ibou-id2 Ratings0 Reviews
October 27, 2020
Great Documentation

Alternatives

react-native-videoA <Video /> component for react-native
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
99K
User Rating
3.5/ 5
6
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
4Slow
rnj
react-native-jw-media-playerReact-Native Android/iOS bridge for JWPlayer SDK (https://www.jwplayer.com/)
GitHub Stars
102
Weekly Downloads
389
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
rnv
react-native-video-playerA video player for React Native with controls
GitHub Stars
446
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rnv
react-native-vlc-media-playerReact native media player for video streaming and playing. Supports RTSP, RTMP and other protocols supported by VLC player
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
211
rnv
react-native-video-processingNative Video editing/trimming/compressing :movie_camera: library for React-Native
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

yarnpkg.comFast, reliable, and secure dependency management.
AV - Expo Documentation
docs.expo.devAV - Expo DocumentationExpo is an open-source platform for making universal native apps for Android, iOS, and the web with JavaScript and React.
expo-av examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioexpo-av examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use expo-av by viewing and forking expo-av example apps on CodeSandbox
How to build a customized video player in React Native using expo-av (Part-1).
medium.com2 months agoHow to build a customized video player in React Native using expo-av (Part-1).Customizing a video player to your need might be cumbersome. So, in this article, I’ll show you how we can customize a video player with an existing plugin expo-av. (It is an imperative API for media…
How to Record Audio using React Native Expo
javascript.plainenglish.io2 months agoHow to Record Audio using React Native ExpoWhen you are working on some kind of project where you want the user to record their audio using a mobile phone, then you must know how to add this feature to your mobile application during the…