expo

by expo
43.0.4 (see all)

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

208K

GitHub Stars

15.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

86

Package

Dependencies

19

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/574
fegvilela
rohanSaroha-pharmeasy
danwardvs
wallacer
vishnucramesh
psthakur1729
ASG09

Top Feedback

19Great Documentation
19Easy to Use
12Bleeding Edge
8Performant
4Highly Customizable
4Responsive Maintainers

expo sdk

Expo

Try Expo in the Browser | Read the Documentation 📚

Expo is an open-source platform for making universal native apps that run on Android, iOS, and the web. It includes a universal runtime and libraries that let you build native apps by writing React and JavaScript. This repository is where the Expo client software is developed, and includes the client apps, modules, apps, and more. The Expo CLI repository contains the Expo development tools.

Click here to view the Expo Community Guidelines. Thank you for helping keep the Expo community open and welcoming!

📚 Documentation

Learn about building and deploying universal apps in our official docs!

🗺 Project Layout

  • packages All the source code for the Unimodules, if you want to edit a library or just see how it works this is where you'll find it.
  • apps This is where you can find Expo projects which are linked to the development Unimodules. You'll do most of your testing in here.
  • docs The source code for https://docs.expo.dev
  • templates The template projects you get when you run expo start
  • react-native-lab This is our fork of react-native. We keep this very close to the upstream but sometimes need to add quick fixes locally before they can land.
  • guides In-depth tutorials for advanced topics like contributing to the client.
  • android contains the Android project.
  • home contains the JavaScript source code of the app.
  • ios contains the iOS project.
  • ios/Exponent.xcworkspace is the Xcode workspace. Always open this instead of Exponent.xcodeproj because the workspace also loads the CocoaPods dependencies.
  • tools contains build and configuration tools.
  • template-files contains templates for files that require private keys. They are populated using the keys in template-files/keys.json.
  • template-files/ios/dependencies.json specifies the CocoaPods dependencies of the app.

Let everyone know your app can be run instantly in the Expo Go app!

runs with Expo Go

runs with Expo Go

[![runs with Expo Go](https://img.shields.io/badge/Runs%20with%20Expo%20Go-000.svg?style=flat-square&logo=EXPO&labelColor=f3f3f3&logoColor=000)](https://expo.dev/client)

[![runs with Expo Go](https://img.shields.io/badge/Runs%20with%20Expo%20Go-4630EB.svg?style=flat-square&logo=EXPO&labelColor=f3f3f3&logoColor=000)](https://expo.dev/client)

👏 Contributing

If you like Expo and want to help make it better then check out our contributing guide! Check out the Expo CLI repo to work on the Expo CLI, and various other universal development tools.

❓ FAQ

If you have questions about Expo and want answers, then check out our Frequently Asked Questions!

If you still have questions you can ask them on our forums, Discord or on Twitter @Expo.

💙 The Team

Curious about who makes Expo? Here are our team members!

License

The Expo source code is made available under the MIT license. Some of the dependencies are licensed differently, with the BSD license, for example.

100
Fernanda VilelaBrasília, Brazil48 Ratings23 Reviews
analytics eng | love music
August 12, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

When I was starting my app, I decided not to use expo, but it was the worst mistake I could've done. On a short amount of time, the building process for iOS apps has became my worst nightmare, then I decided to reset all the project and start it again using expo! It is so much easier, I don't have to worry about building anymore. Another cool thing is that my client was able to test the app when I'm still developing it, by using the publishing feature on expo. Amazing!

4
Lopoi
dennisberko
CommandLineDesign
lucianacruz
rohanSaroha-pharmeasy30 Ratings48 Reviews
2 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

It’s one of the best open-source platforms if you want to build any projects in android or ios on react-native. It has a lot good features i.e Over the air update is my favourite.You can easily eject expo as well if you want to use any other library

1
s-r-aman
Danny Van Stemp7 Ratings4 Reviews
November 11, 2020
Bleeding Edge
Easy to Use

Easy to use and setup. Great integration for running React Native code on Android, iOS, and web. Great debugging tools and live reloading on each platform. Would recommend if doing development over mobile and web.

1
alegemaate
Ryan WallaceCanada57 Ratings60 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

I'll give this 5 stars because it is very good at what it does, and because it gives you the option to "eject" if you don't want to relinquish full control to expo. I don't like that the build process to get to device requires you to build an adhoc build using their build system (as opposed to just building through xcode for example). And I found I had to eject fairly quickly as I wanted to use packages that aren't supported by expo. If you are just getting started with React Native, this is a very handy tool - just be aware that there will be some limitations, and you may have to eject - not that ejecting was hard - in fact it was quite painless.

0
vishnucrameshRome, Italy45 Ratings32 Reviews
#LivetoCode
October 22, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Slow

Expo enable us to develop react native application in a really easy manner. Before Linking libraries was a pain in react native. expo made all of them easy. Their live update system is also good, but not useful always. Like we can directly push the changes to the previous version of app like that. App will be little bulky. overall its good. Faced some problem with expo app on phone to sync during development time. if we turn on the debugger mode it will be pretty slow. Sometimes it wont even load.

0

