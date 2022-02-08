openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
em

expiry-map

by Sam Verschueren
1.1.0 (see all)

A Map implementation with expirable items

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

996

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

expiry-map

Build Status Coverage Status

A Map implementation with expirable items

Memory is automatically released when an item expires by removing it from the Map.

Install

$ npm install expiry-map

Usage

import ExpiryMap from 'expiry-map';

const map = new ExpiryMap(1000, [
    ['unicorn', '🦄']
]);

map.get('unicorn');
//=> 🦄

map.set('rainbow', '🌈');

console.log(map.size);
//=> 2

// Wait for 1 second...
map.get('unicorn');
//=> undefined

console.log(map.size);
//=> 0

API

ExpiryMap(maxAge, [iterable])

maxAge

Type: number

Milliseconds until an item in the Map expires.

iterable

Type: Object

An Array or other iterable object whose elements are key-value pairs.

Instance

Any of the Map methods.

License

MIT © Sam Verschueren

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial