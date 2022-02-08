A
Mapimplementation with expirable items
Memory is automatically released when an item expires by removing it from the
Map.
$ npm install expiry-map
import ExpiryMap from 'expiry-map';
const map = new ExpiryMap(1000, [
['unicorn', '🦄']
]);
map.get('unicorn');
//=> 🦄
map.set('rainbow', '🌈');
console.log(map.size);
//=> 2
// Wait for 1 second...
map.get('unicorn');
//=> undefined
console.log(map.size);
//=> 0
Type:
number
Milliseconds until an item in the
Map expires.
Type:
Object
An
Array or other
iterable object whose elements are key-value pairs.
Any of the Map methods.
