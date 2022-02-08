A Map implementation with expirable items

Memory is automatically released when an item expires by removing it from the Map .

Install

$ npm install expiry- map

Usage

import ExpiryMap from 'expiry-map' ; const map = new ExpiryMap( 1000 , [ [ 'unicorn' , '🦄' ] ]); map.get( 'unicorn' ); map.set( 'rainbow' , '🌈' ); console .log(map.size); map.get( 'unicorn' ); console .log(map.size);

API

maxAge

Type: number

Milliseconds until an item in the Map expires.

iterable

Type: Object

An Array or other iterable object whose elements are key-value pairs.

Instance

Any of the Map methods.

