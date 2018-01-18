Expired Storage

Micro JS lib that provide local & session storage with expiration time.

How it works

The lib provide a single object that wraps localStorage (or any other class compatible with its API) and set items with additional key to store their expiration time. When fetching data from storage, the lib will check for expiration and remove expired items.

Here's a quick example of using it:

expiredStorage = new ExpiredStorage(); expiredStorage.setItem( "some_key" , "some_val" , 60 );

Install

npm:

npm install expired-storage

bower:

bower install expired-storage

or simply take the files from dist/ (either minified or full) and include in any HTML page.

Usage

Lets see how we use Expired Storage..

Creating Expired Storage

Create ExpiredStorage using the localStorage (default):

expiredStorage = new ExpiredStorage();

Or create with different type of storage ('storage' must implement the following: setItem, getItem, removeItem, clear):

expiredStorage = new ExpiredStorage(storage);

Basics

Set item with expiration time (in seconds):

expiredStorage.setItem( "test" , "foobar" , 60 );

Or you can set items without expiration time (in which case they will behave just like a normal storage item):

expiredStorage.setItem( "no_expire" , "this will live forever" );

Fetch item (if expired, will remove it and return null):

var item = expiredStorage.getItem( "test" );

Extended API

ExpiredStorage comes with some extra functions to get data:

var timeLeft = expiredStorage.getTimeLeft( "test" ); var isExpired = expiredStorage.isExpired( "test" ); var keys = expiredStorage.keys(includeExpired); var data = expiredStorage.peek( "test" );

Plus, you can update item expiration time without changing its content:

expiredStorage.updateExpiration( "test" , 100 );

Clear Items

Normally expired items will be cleared from storage when you try to fetch them. However, if you want initiate cleanup to clear all expired keys, you can use the following:

var expiredKeys = expiredStorage.clearExpired();

Or you can just clear everything, including keys that were not created with Expired Storage:

expiredStorage.clear();

JSON get / set

ExpiredStorage comes with two nice-to-have functions to quickly set and get JSON values:

expiredStorage.setJson(key, someObject, 60 ); var someObject = expiredStorage.getJson(key);

Custom Storage

Expired Storage support any storage class that implements the following functions: getItem(), setItem(), removeItem(), clear().

The following example shows how to create a custom storage class that uses dictionary internally, and use it with Expired Storage:

var testStorage = { _storage : {}, getItem : function ( key ) { return this ._storage[key]; }, setItem : function ( key, val ) { this ._storage[key] = val; }, removeItem : function ( key ) { delete this ._storage[key]; }, clear : function ( ) { this ._storage = {}; }, keys : function ( ) { var ret = []; for ( var key in this ._storage) { if ( this ._storage.hasOwnProperty(key)) { ret.push(key); } } return ret; } }; expiredStorage = new ExpiredStorage(testStorage);

Troubleshooting

"ExpiredStorage: No storage base class provided and 'localStorage' is undefined! Please provide a valid base storage class."

If you're getting this error, its most likely because you create an ExpiredStorage without providing a storage class, which means it will try to use localStorage by default, but localStorage is missing on the platform your running at.

If its an old browser you might need to provide your own storage class or seek localStorage fallback libs to use.

"ExpiredStorage: Storage class don't support one or more of the required API functions: getItem, setItem, removeItem or clear."

This happens if the custom storage class you provided does not implement one of the following functions:

setItem

getItem

removeItem

clear

To solve this just implement the missing function.

License

Expired Storage uses the permissive MIT License.

Cheers.