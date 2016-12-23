Calculate when HTTP responses expire from the cache headers
expired accepts HTTP headers as an argument and will return information on when the resource will expire.
Cache-Control and
Expires headers are supported, if both exist
Cache-Control takes priority (Why?).
npm install --save expired
const expired = require('expired');
const headers = `
Age: 0
Cache-Control: public, max-age=300
Content-Encoding: gzip
Content-Type: application/json;charset=utf-8
Date: Fri, 23 Dec 2016 05:50:31 GMT
Last-Modified: Fri, 23 Dec 2016 05:23:23 GMT`;
expired(headers);
// false
expired.in(headers);
// 500000
expired.on(headers);
// Date('2016-12-23T05:55:31.000Z')
delay(600000).then(() => {
expired(headers);
// true
expired.in(headers);
// -100000
expired.on(headers);
// Date('2016-12-23T05:55:31.000Z')
});
Many HTTP modules will parse response headers into an object for you.
expired will also accept headers in this format:
const expired = require('expired');
const headers = {
'age': '0',
'cache-control': 'public, max-age=300',
'content-encoding': 'gzip',
'content-type': 'application/json;charset=utf-8',
'date': 'Fri, 23 Dec 2016 05:50:31 GMT',
'last-modified': 'Fri, 23 Dec 2016 05:23:23 GMT'
};
expired(headers);
// false
You can make the functions pure by passing in a JavaScript
Date object to compare to instead of depending on
new Date(). This isn't necessary for
expired.on as it doesn't compare dates and is already pure.
The following are all pure functions:
const headers = `...`;
const date = new Date();
expired(headers, date);
expired.in(headers, date);
expired.on(headers);
Returns a boolean relating to whether the resource has expired or not.
true means it's expired,
false means it's fresh.
Returns the amount of milliseconds from the current date until the resource will expire. If the resource has already expired it will return a negative integer.
Returns a JavaScript
Date object for the date the resource will expire.
MIT © Luke Childs