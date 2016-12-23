expired

Calculate when HTTP responses expire from the cache headers

expired accepts HTTP headers as an argument and will return information on when the resource will expire. Cache-Control and Expires headers are supported, if both exist Cache-Control takes priority (Why?).

Install

npm install --save expired

Usage

const expired = require ( 'expired' ); const headers = ` Age: 0 Cache-Control: public, max-age=300 Content-Encoding: gzip Content-Type: application/json;charset=utf-8 Date: Fri, 23 Dec 2016 05:50:31 GMT Last-Modified: Fri, 23 Dec 2016 05:23:23 GMT` ; expired(headers); expired.in(headers); expired.on(headers); delay( 600000 ).then( () => { expired(headers); expired.in(headers); expired.on(headers); });

Many HTTP modules will parse response headers into an object for you. expired will also accept headers in this format:

const expired = require ( 'expired' ); const headers = { 'age' : '0' , 'cache-control' : 'public, max-age=300' , 'content-encoding' : 'gzip' , 'content-type' : 'application/json;charset=utf-8' , 'date' : 'Fri, 23 Dec 2016 05:50:31 GMT' , 'last-modified' : 'Fri, 23 Dec 2016 05:23:23 GMT' }; expired(headers);

Pure Usage

You can make the functions pure by passing in a JavaScript Date object to compare to instead of depending on new Date() . This isn't necessary for expired.on as it doesn't compare dates and is already pure.

The following are all pure functions:

const headers = `...` ; const date = new Date (); expired(headers, date); expired.in(headers, date); expired.on(headers);

API

Returns a boolean relating to whether the resource has expired or not. true means it's expired, false means it's fresh.

Returns the amount of milliseconds from the current date until the resource will expire. If the resource has already expired it will return a negative integer.

Returns a JavaScript Date object for the date the resource will expire.

License

MIT © Luke Childs