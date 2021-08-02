openbase logo
exp

expectations

by Steve Mason
1.0.0 (see all)

Jasmine-style expect syntax for nodejs + browser

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

194

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

0BSD

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

Jasmine-style expectations for node.js & the browser

This is a standalone package that supplies jasmine style expect(foo).toEqual(bar);-style expectations.

Designed for use in mocha, but suitable for use in any test framework.

Installation

  • NodeJS: npm install expectations
  • Browser: Download manually, or bower install expectations

Usage

NodeJS:

require('expectations');    // exports a global, so use anywhere

From Mocha (on commandline or add to test/mocha.opts):

--require expectations

In browser:

<script src="expectations.js"></script>

API

We aim to support the majority of the jasmine expect API, but there are likely things missing. Pull Requests (with tests!) graciously accepted.

