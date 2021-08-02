This is a standalone package that supplies jasmine style
expect(foo).toEqual(bar);-style expectations.
Designed for use in mocha, but suitable for use in any test framework.
npm install expectations
bower install expectations
NodeJS:
require('expectations'); // exports a global, so use anywhere
From Mocha (on commandline or add to test/mocha.opts):
--require expectations
In browser:
<script src="expectations.js"></script>
We aim to support the majority of the jasmine
expect API, but there are likely things missing. Pull Requests (with tests!) graciously accepted.