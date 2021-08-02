Jasmine-style expectations for node.js & the browser

This is a standalone package that supplies jasmine style expect(foo).toEqual(bar); -style expectations.

Designed for use in mocha, but suitable for use in any test framework.

Installation

NodeJS: npm install expectations

Browser: Download manually, or bower install expectations

Usage

NodeJS:

require ( 'expectations' );

From Mocha (on commandline or add to test/mocha.opts):

- - require expectations

In browser:

< script src = "expectations.js" > </ script >

API