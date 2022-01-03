WebdriverIO Assertion library inspired by expect
npm install expect (Jasmine and Jest users should skip this step)
npm install expect-webdriverio
NOTE: WebdriverIO
v5.16.11 or higher is required!
If you run your tests through the WDIO testrunner no additional setup is needed. WebdriverIO initialises
expect-webdriverio and makes
expect available in the global scope. So you can use it directly in your tests:
const $button = await $('button')
await expect($button).toBeDisplayed()
See more Examples
If you embed WebdriverIO in a standalone script, make sure you import
expect-webdriverio before you use it anywhere.
const { remote } = require('webdriverio');
require('expect-webdriverio')
;(async () => {
const browser = await remote({
capabilities: {
browserName: 'chrome'
}
})
await browser.url('https://webdriver.io')
const $button = await browser.$('button')
await expect($button).toBeDisplayed()
await browser.deleteSession()
})().catch(console.error)
Please see API doc
Error messages are informative out of the box and contain:
$('form').$('input')
First of all, feel free to raise an issue with your suggestions or help with PR!