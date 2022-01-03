WebdriverIO Assertion library inspired by expect

Key Features

waits for expectation to succeed

detailed error messages

works in Mocha, Cucumber, Jest, Jasmine

builtin types for TypeScript and JS autocompletion

Installation

npm install expect (Jasmine and Jest users should skip this step) npm install expect-webdriverio

NOTE: WebdriverIO v5.16.11 or higher is required!

Usage

Using WebdriverIO Testrunner

If you run your tests through the WDIO testrunner no additional setup is needed. WebdriverIO initialises expect-webdriverio and makes expect available in the global scope. So you can use it directly in your tests:

const $button = await $( 'button' ) await expect($button).toBeDisplayed()

See more Examples

Using in a standalone script

If you embed WebdriverIO in a standalone script, make sure you import expect-webdriverio before you use it anywhere.

const { remote } = require ( 'webdriverio' ); require ( 'expect-webdriverio' ) ; ( async ( ) => { const browser = await remote({ capabilities : { browserName : 'chrome' } }) await browser.url( 'https://webdriver.io' ) const $button = await browser.$( 'button' ) await expect($button).toBeDisplayed() await browser.deleteSession() })().catch( console .error)

API

Please see API doc

Error messages

Error messages are informative out of the box and contain:

full element selector, like $('form').$('input')

actual and expected values

highlight the difference (texts assertions)

First of all, feel free to raise an issue with your suggestions or help with PR!

Planned