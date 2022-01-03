openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

expect-webdriverio

by webdriverio
3.1.4 (see all)

WebdriverIO Assertion Library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

265K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

expect-webdriverio

Test

API | TypeScript / JS Autocomplete | Examples | Extending Matchers

WebdriverIO Assertion library inspired by expect

Key Features

  • waits for expectation to succeed
  • detailed error messages
  • works in Mocha, Cucumber, Jest, Jasmine
  • builtin types for TypeScript and JS autocompletion

Installation

  1. npm install expect (Jasmine and Jest users should skip this step)
  2. npm install expect-webdriverio

NOTE: WebdriverIO v5.16.11 or higher is required!

Usage

Using WebdriverIO Testrunner

If you run your tests through the WDIO testrunner no additional setup is needed. WebdriverIO initialises expect-webdriverio and makes expect available in the global scope. So you can use it directly in your tests:

const $button = await $('button')
await expect($button).toBeDisplayed()

See more Examples

Using in a standalone script

If you embed WebdriverIO in a standalone script, make sure you import expect-webdriverio before you use it anywhere.

const { remote } = require('webdriverio');
require('expect-webdriverio')

;(async () => {
    const browser = await remote({
        capabilities: {
            browserName: 'chrome'
        }
    })

    await browser.url('https://webdriver.io')

    const $button = await browser.$('button')
    await expect($button).toBeDisplayed()
    
    await browser.deleteSession()
})().catch(console.error)

API

Please see API doc

Error messages

Error messages are informative out of the box and contain:

  • full element selector, like $('form').$('input')
  • actual and expected values
  • highlight the difference (texts assertions)

toHaveText toHaveElementClass

What's next?

First of all, feel free to raise an issue with your suggestions or help with PR!

Planned

  • css matcher
  • size matcher
  • cookie / localStorage matchers?
  • text regex matchers
  • multiremote support (if requested)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial