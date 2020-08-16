Note from maintainers Since Jest supports snapshot testing, we recommend you to use that instead of expect-jsx .

expect-jsx is no more compatible with recent Jest versions (22), it can be made compatible so feel free to open a PR if so.

toEqualJSX for mjackson/expect.

It uses algolia/react-element-to-jsx-string in the background to turn React elements into formatted strings.

Setup

You will most probably use this plugin as a development dependency.

yarn add expect-jsx --dev

API

expect(ReactComponent|JSX).toEqualJSX(ReactComponent|JSX)

expect(ReactComponent|JSX).toNotEqualJSX(ReactComponent|JSX)

expect(ReactComponent|JSX).toIncludeJSX(ReactComponent|JSX)

expect(ReactComponent|JSX).toNotIncludeJSX(ReactComponent|JSX)

Usage

Here's an example using mochajs/mocha.

import React from 'react' ; import expect from 'expect' ; import expectJSX from 'expect-jsx' ; expect.extend(expectJSX); class TestComponent extends React . Component {} describe( 'expect-jsx' , () => { it( 'works' , () => { expect(<div />).toEqualJSX(<div />); // ok expect(<div a="1" b="2" />).toEqualJSX(<div />); // Error: Expected '<div

a="1"

b="2"

/>' to equal '<div />' expect(<span />).toNotEqualJSX(<div/>); // ok expect(<div><TestComponent /></div>).toIncludeJSX(<TestComponent />); // ok }); });

It looks like this when ran:

A note about functions

toEqualJSX will not check for function references, it only checks that if a function was expected somewhere, there's also a function in the actual data.

It's your responsibility to then unit test those functions.

Environment requirements

The environment you use to use react-element-to-jsx-string should have ES2015 support.

Use the Babel polyfill or any other method that will make you environment behave like an ES2015 environment.

Test

yarn test yarn test :watch

Build

yarn build yarn build:watch

Release

Decide if this is a patch , minor or major release, look at http://semver.org/

yarn release [major|minor|patch|x.x.x]

