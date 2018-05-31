telnet automation through expect-send sequences, like in Tcl.
$ npm install --save expect-telnet
var et = require("expect-telnet");
et("1.2.3.4:23", [
{expect: "Username", send: "username\r"},
{expect: "Password", send: "password\r"},
{expect: "#" , send: "command\r" },
{expect: "#" , out: function(output) {
console.log(output);
}, send: "exit\r"}
], function(err) {
if (err) console.error(err);
});
var et = require("expect-telnet");
et("1.2.3.4:23", [
{expect: "Username", send: "username\r"},
{expect: "Password", send: "password\r"},
{expect: "#" , interact: true }
], {exit: true}, function(err) {
if (err) console.error(err);
});
dest string : Target host and port separated by a colon.
seq array : Array of expect steps (objects).
opts object : Options object.
cb function: Called when an error happens.
expect string / regexp : String or RegExp to expect.
send string : String to send when
expect is found.
out function: Output function, receives the output since the previous step.
interact boolean : Enter interacive mode with stdin/stdout. There's currently no way out of this mode, so this should be last.
timeout *number: Timeout for connection and expect sequences in milliseconds. Set to
infinity for no timeout.
exit boolean: Whether to exit the process when interacting ends.
© silverwind, distributed under BSD licence