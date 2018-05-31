telnet automation through expect-send sequences, like in Tcl.

Installation

$ npm install

Examples

Log the output of a command

var et = require ( "expect-telnet" ); et( "1.2.3.4:23" , [ { expect : "Username" , send : "username\r" }, { expect : "Password" , send : "password\r" }, { expect : "#" , send : "command\r" }, { expect : "#" , out : function ( output ) { console .log(output); }, send : "exit\r" } ], function ( err ) { if (err) console .error(err); });

Start an interactive session

var et = require ( "expect-telnet" ); et( "1.2.3.4:23" , [ { expect : "Username" , send : "username\r" }, { expect : "Password" , send : "password\r" }, { expect : "#" , interact : true } ], { exit : true }, function ( err ) { if (err) console .error(err); });

API

dest string : Target host and port separated by a colon.

string : Target host and port separated by a colon. seq array : Array of expect steps (objects).

array : Array of expect steps (objects). opts object : Options object.

object : Options object. cb function: Called when an error happens.

Expect step object

expect string / regexp : String or RegExp to expect.

string / regexp : String or RegExp to expect. send string : String to send when expect is found.

string : String to send when is found. out function: Output function, receives the output since the previous step.

function: Output function, receives the output since the previous step. interact boolean : Enter interacive mode with stdin/stdout. There's currently no way out of this mode, so this should be last.

Options

timeout *number: Timeout for connection and expect sequences in milliseconds. Set to infinity for no timeout.

*number: Timeout for connection and expect sequences in milliseconds. Set to for no timeout. exit boolean: Whether to exit the process when interacting ends.

