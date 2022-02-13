⚠️ We recommend the official Playwright test runner ⚠️
The Playwright test runner includes all the matchers in this repo plus many more to make testing your projects easy. This doesn't mean, that we stop with maintaining this package.
This library provides utility matchers for Jest in combination with Playwright. All of them are exposed on the
expect object. You can use them either directly or invert them via the
.not property like shown in a example below.
npm install -D expect-playwright
To activate with the Playwright test runner, use
expect.extend() in the config to add the
expect-playwright matchers.
// playwright.config.ts
import { expect } from "@playwright/test"
import { matchers } from "expect-playwright"
expect.extend(matchers)
// ...
To activate it in your Jest environment you have to include it in your configuration.
{
"setupFilesAfterEnv": ["expect-playwright"]
}
The Playwright API is great, but it is low level and not designed for integration testing. So this package tries to provide a bunch of utility functions to perform the common checks easier.
Example which should wait and compare the text content of a paragraph on the page.
// before
await page.waitForSelector("#foo")
const textContent = await page.$eval("#foo", (el) => el.textContent)
expect(textContent).stringContaining("my text")
// after by using expect-playwright
await expect(page).toMatchText("#foo", "my text")
But that's not all! Our matchers also work inside of iframes and accept an ElementHandle which targets an
iframe element or a Frame obtained by calling
element.contentFrame(). Not only that, but if you pass a promise, we will automatically resolve it for you!
// before
const element = await page.$("iframe")
const frame = await element.contentFrame()
await expect(frame).toBeChecked("#foo")
// after
await expect(page.$("iframe")).toBeChecked("#foo")
This function checks if a given element is checked.
You can do this via a selector on the whole page:
await expect(page).toBeChecked("#my-element")
Or by passing a Playwright ElementHandle:
const element = await page.$("#my-element")
await expect(element).toBeChecked()
This function checks if a given element is disabled.
You can do this via a selector on the whole page:
await expect(page).toBeDisabled("#my-element")
Or by passing a Playwright ElementHandle:
const element = await page.$("#my-element")
await expect(element).toBeDisabled()
This function checks if a given element is enabled.
You can do this via a selector on the whole page:
await expect(page).toBeEnabled("#my-element")
Or by passing a Playwright ElementHandle:
const element = await page.$("#my-element")
await expect(element).toBeEnabled()
This function checks if a given element is focused.
You can do this via a selector on the whole page:
await expect(page).toHaveFocus("#foobar")
Or by passing a Playwright ElementHandle:
const element = await page.$("#foobar")
await expect(element).toHaveFocus()
This function waits as a maximum as the timeout exceeds for a given selector once it appears on the page.
await expect(page).toHaveSelector("#foobar")
When used with
not,
toHaveSelector will wait until the element is not visible or not attached. See the Playwright waitForSelector docs for more details.
await expect(page).not.toHaveSelector("#foobar")
This function checks if the count of a given selector is the same as the provided value.
await expect(page).toHaveSelectorCount(".my-element", 3)
This function checks if an element's attribute matches the provided string or regex pattern.
You can do this via a selector on the whole page:
await expect(page).toMatchAttribute("#foo", "href", "https://playwright.dev")
await expect(page).toMatchAttribute("#foo", "href", /playwright/)
Or by passing a Playwright ElementHandle:
const element = await page.$("#foo")
await expect(element).toMatchAttribute("href", "https://playwright.dev")
await expect(element).toMatchAttribute("href", /playwright/)
This function checks if an element's computed style property matches the provided string or regex pattern.
You can do this via a selector on the whole page:
await expect(page).toMatchComputedStyle("#my-element", "color", "rgb(0, 0, 0)")
await expect(page).toMatchComputedStyle("#my-element", "color", /rgb/)
Or by passing a Playwright ElementHandle:
const element = await page.$("#my-element")
await expect(element).toMatchComputedStyle("color", "rgb(0, 0, 0)")
await expect(element).toMatchComputedStyle("color", /rgb/)
This function checks if the
textContent of a given element matches the provided string or regex pattern.
You can do this via a selector on the whole page:
await expect(page).toMatchText("#my-element", "Playwright")
await expect(page).toMatchText("#my-element", /Play.+/)
Or without a selector which will use the
body element:
await expect(page).toMatchText("Playwright")
await expect(page).toMatchText(/Play.+/)
Or by passing a Playwright ElementHandle:
const element = await page.$("#my-element")
await expect(element).toMatchText("Playwright")
await expect(element).toMatchText(/Play.+/)
This function checks if the page or frame title matches the provided string or regex pattern.
await expect(page).toMatchTitle("My app - page 1")
await expect(page).toMatchTitle(/My app - page \d/)
This function checks if the current page's URL matches the provided string or regex pattern.
await expect(page).toMatchURL("https://github.com")
await expect(page).toMatchURL(/github\.com/)
This function checks if the
value of a given element is the same as the provided string or regex pattern.
You can do this via a selector or the element directly:
await expect(page).toMatchValue("#my-element", "Playwright")
await expect(page).toMatchValue("#my-element", /Play.+/)
Or by passing a Playwright ElementHandle:
const element = await page.$("#my-element")
await expect(element).toMatchValue("Playwright")
await expect(element).toMatchValue(/Play.+/)
import playwright from "playwright-chromium"
describe("GitHub Playwright project", () => {
it("should should have Playwright in the README heading", async () => {
const browser = await playwright.chromium.launch()
const page = await browser.newPage()
await page.goto("https://github.com/microsoft/playwright")
await expect(page).toMatchText("#readme h1", "Playwright")
// or also all of them via the not property
await expect(page).not.toMatchText("this-is-no-anywhere", {
timeout: 1 * 1000,
})
await browser.close()
})
})
There are typings available. For that just import
import "expect-playwright"
at the top of your test file or include it globally in your
tsconfig.json.