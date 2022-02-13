⚠️ We recommend the official Playwright test runner ⚠️

The Playwright test runner includes all the matchers in this repo plus many more to make testing your projects easy. This doesn't mean, that we stop with maintaining this package.

This library provides utility matchers for Jest in combination with Playwright. All of them are exposed on the expect object. You can use them either directly or invert them via the .not property like shown in a example below.

npm install -D expect-playwright

Usage

To activate with the Playwright test runner, use expect.extend() in the config to add the expect-playwright matchers.

import { expect } from "@playwright/test" import { matchers } from "expect-playwright" expect.extend(matchers)

With Jest

To activate it in your Jest environment you have to include it in your configuration.

{ "setupFilesAfterEnv" : [ "expect-playwright" ] }

Why do I need it

The Playwright API is great, but it is low level and not designed for integration testing. So this package tries to provide a bunch of utility functions to perform the common checks easier.

Example which should wait and compare the text content of a paragraph on the page.

await page.waitForSelector( "#foo" ) const textContent = await page.$ eval ( "#foo" , (el) => el.textContent) expect(textContent).stringContaining( "my text" ) await expect(page).toMatchText( "#foo" , "my text" )

But that's not all! Our matchers also work inside of iframes and accept an ElementHandle which targets an iframe element or a Frame obtained by calling element.contentFrame() . Not only that, but if you pass a promise, we will automatically resolve it for you!

const element = await page.$( "iframe" ) const frame = await element.contentFrame() await expect(frame).toBeChecked( "#foo" ) await expect(page.$( "iframe" )).toBeChecked( "#foo" )

API documentation

Table of Contents

toBeChecked

This function checks if a given element is checked.

You can do this via a selector on the whole page:

await expect(page).toBeChecked( "#my-element" )

Or by passing a Playwright ElementHandle:

const element = await page.$( "#my-element" ) await expect(element).toBeChecked()

toBeDisabled

This function checks if a given element is disabled.

You can do this via a selector on the whole page:

await expect(page).toBeDisabled( "#my-element" )

Or by passing a Playwright ElementHandle:

const element = await page.$( "#my-element" ) await expect(element).toBeDisabled()

toBeEnabled

This function checks if a given element is enabled.

You can do this via a selector on the whole page:

await expect(page).toBeEnabled( "#my-element" )

Or by passing a Playwright ElementHandle:

const element = await page.$( "#my-element" ) await expect(element).toBeEnabled()

toHaveFocus

This function checks if a given element is focused.

You can do this via a selector on the whole page:

await expect(page).toHaveFocus( "#foobar" )

Or by passing a Playwright ElementHandle:

const element = await page.$( "#foobar" ) await expect(element).toHaveFocus()

toHaveSelector

This function waits as a maximum as the timeout exceeds for a given selector once it appears on the page.

await expect(page).toHaveSelector( "#foobar" )

When used with not , toHaveSelector will wait until the element is not visible or not attached. See the Playwright waitForSelector docs for more details.

await expect(page).not.toHaveSelector( "#foobar" )

toHaveSelectorCount

This function checks if the count of a given selector is the same as the provided value.

await expect(page).toHaveSelectorCount( ".my-element" , 3 )

toMatchAttribute

This function checks if an element's attribute matches the provided string or regex pattern.

You can do this via a selector on the whole page:

await expect(page).toMatchAttribute( "#foo" , "href" , "https://playwright.dev" ) await expect(page).toMatchAttribute( "#foo" , "href" , /playwright/)

Or by passing a Playwright ElementHandle:

const element = await page.$( "#foo" ) await expect(element).toMatchAttribute( "href" , "https://playwright.dev" ) await expect(element).toMatchAttribute( "href" , /playwright/)

toMatchComputedStyle

This function checks if an element's computed style property matches the provided string or regex pattern.

You can do this via a selector on the whole page:

await expect(page).toMatchComputedStyle( "#my-element" , "color" , "rgb(0, 0, 0)" ) await expect(page).toMatchComputedStyle( "#my-element" , "color" , /rgb/)

Or by passing a Playwright ElementHandle:

const element = await page.$( "#my-element" ) await expect(element).toMatchComputedStyle( "color" , "rgb(0, 0, 0)" ) await expect(element).toMatchComputedStyle( "color" , /rgb/)

toMatchText

This function checks if the textContent of a given element matches the provided string or regex pattern.

You can do this via a selector on the whole page:

await expect(page).toMatchText( "#my-element" , "Playwright" ) await expect(page).toMatchText( "#my-element" , /Play.+ /)

Or without a selector which will use the body element:

await expect(page).toMatchText( "Playwright" ) await expect(page).toMatchText( /Play.+/ )

Or by passing a Playwright ElementHandle:

const element = await page.$( "#my-element" ) await expect(element).toMatchText( "Playwright" ) await expect(element).toMatchText( /Play.+/ )

toMatchTitle

This function checks if the page or frame title matches the provided string or regex pattern.

await expect(page).toMatchTitle( "My app - page 1" ) await expect(page).toMatchTitle( /My app - page \d/ )

toMatchURL

This function checks if the current page's URL matches the provided string or regex pattern.

await expect(page).toMatchURL( "https://github.com" ) await expect(page).toMatchURL( /github\.com/ )

toMatchValue

This function checks if the value of a given element is the same as the provided string or regex pattern.

You can do this via a selector or the element directly:

await expect(page).toMatchValue( "#my-element" , "Playwright" ) await expect(page).toMatchValue( "#my-element" , /Play.+ /)

Or by passing a Playwright ElementHandle:

const element = await page.$( "#my-element" ) await expect(element).toMatchValue( "Playwright" ) await expect(element).toMatchValue( /Play.+/ )

Examples

import playwright from "playwright-chromium" describe( "GitHub Playwright project" , () => { it( "should should have Playwright in the README heading" , async () => { const browser = await playwright.chromium.launch() const page = await browser.newPage() await page.goto( "https://github.com/microsoft/playwright" ) await expect(page).toMatchText( "#readme h1" , "Playwright" ) await expect(page).not.toMatchText( "this-is-no-anywhere" , { timeout: 1 * 1000 , }) await browser.close() }) })

TypeScript

There are typings available. For that just import

import "expect-playwright"

at the top of your test file or include it globally in your tsconfig.json .

Inspired by