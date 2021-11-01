openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

expect-mocha-snapshot

by blogfoster
2.1.5 (see all)

expect extension to use Jest's `toMatchSnapshot` in Mocha

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

expect-mocha-snapshot

expect extension to use Jest's toMatchSnapshot in Mocha

The module uses jest-snapshot under the hood and works as an extension to expect@1.20.x to enable snapshot-testing in mocha.

See the blog post about snapshot-testing in Mocha here.

Usage

const expect = require('expect');
const toMatchSnapshot = require('expect-mocha-snapshot');

expect.extend({ toMatchSnapshot });

describe('foo', function () {
  it('matches the snapshot', function () {
    expect({ foo: 'bar' }).toMatchSnapshot(this);
  });
});

To create the snapshot or test the code against the created snapshots, just run mocha like you normally would.

mocha

If your tests are failing and you want to update the snapshot, use the environment variable SNAPSHOT_UPDATE.

SNAPSHOT_UPDATE=true mocha

Compatibility

Compatibility with expect and jest-snapshot is a moving target. The 2.x has been tested with "expect": "^26.1.0", "jest-snapshot": "^26.1.0" and "mocha": "^8.0.1"

For lower versions of jest-snapshot and expect stick to 1.x release.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial