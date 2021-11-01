expectextension to use Jest's
toMatchSnapshotin Mocha
The module uses
jest-snapshot under the hood and works as an extension to
expect@1.20.x to enable snapshot-testing in
mocha.
See the blog post about snapshot-testing in Mocha here.
const expect = require('expect');
const toMatchSnapshot = require('expect-mocha-snapshot');
expect.extend({ toMatchSnapshot });
describe('foo', function () {
it('matches the snapshot', function () {
expect({ foo: 'bar' }).toMatchSnapshot(this);
});
});
To create the snapshot or test the code against the created snapshots, just run
mocha like you normally would.
mocha
If your tests are failing and you want to update the snapshot, use the environment variable
SNAPSHOT_UPDATE.
SNAPSHOT_UPDATE=true mocha
Compatibility with
expect and
jest-snapshot is a moving target.
The
2.x has been tested with "expect": "^26.1.0", "jest-snapshot": "^26.1.0" and "mocha": "^8.0.1"
For lower versions of
jest-snapshot and
expect stick to
1.x release.
MIT