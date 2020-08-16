Note from maintainers Since Jest supports snapshot testing, we recommend you to use that instead of
expect-jsx.
expect-jsx is no more compatible with recent Jest versions (22), it can be made compatible so feel free to open a PR if so.
toEqualJSX for mjackson/expect.
It uses algolia/react-element-to-jsx-string in the background to turn React elements into formatted strings.
You will most probably use this plugin as a development dependency.
yarn add expect-jsx --dev
Here's an example using mochajs/mocha.
import React from 'react';
import expect from 'expect';
import expectJSX from 'expect-jsx';
expect.extend(expectJSX);
class TestComponent extends React.Component {}
describe('expect-jsx', () => {
it('works', () => {
expect(<div />).toEqualJSX(<div />);
// ok
expect(<div a="1" b="2" />).toEqualJSX(<div />);
// Error: Expected '<div\n a="1"\n b="2"\n/>' to equal '<div />'
expect(<span />).toNotEqualJSX(<div/>);
// ok
expect(<div><TestComponent /></div>).toIncludeJSX(<TestComponent />);
// ok
});
});
It looks like this when ran:
toEqualJSX will not check for function references, it only checks that if a
function was
expected somewhere, there's also a function in the actual data.
It's your responsibility to then unit test those functions.
The environment you use to use
react-element-to-jsx-string should have ES2015 support.
Use the Babel polyfill or any other method that will make you environment behave like an ES2015 environment.
yarn test
yarn test:watch
yarn build
yarn build:watch
Decide if this is a
patch,
minor or
major release, look at http://semver.org/
yarn release [major|minor|patch|x.x.x]
There are multiple similar projects for other assertions libraries, all based on algolia/react-element-to-jsx-string. For instance:
expect(<div />).to.equalJSX(<div />);
expect(<div />).jsx.to.equal(<div />);
expect(<div />).to.deep.equal(<div />);
t.jsxEquals(<div />, <div />);
expect(<div />).toEqualJSX(<div />);
