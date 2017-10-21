Super-powered enzyme assertions

Why you need this

The expect library by mjackson is super great. I'm not gonna try to convince you of that. Try it for yourself and experience the magic of improved error messages.

While expect excels in delivering quality errors messages, it has no idea what enzyme is.

If you're writing React tests with expect, you've probably seen this madness:

expect(element.find( 'MyComponent' ).exists()).toBe( true ) expect(element.find( 'Counter' ).prop( 'count' )).toBe( 6 )

That's cool and all, but what kind of error messages do you get?

Error: Expected false to be true Error: Expected 0 to be 6

I think we can improve.

Why it's awesome

This library teaches expect how to enzyme. It adds detection to built-ins, and extends it with new enzyme-specific assertions.

For example:

expect(element).toBeA( 'video' ) expect(leaderboard).toContain( 'HighScore' ) expect(clickCounter).toHaveState({ clicks : 1 })

You get the idea.

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev expect@1.x.x expect-enzyme

WARNING: expect merged with the Jest project and underwent massive changes, leaving this library incompatible. Using anything later than v1 may literally explode the universe.

IMHO, it was a good change. Jest is an incredible test framework. They'll do well by expect .

If node starts yelling about missing packages, you might wanna install these too, then skim the enzyme install docs.

$ npm install --save-dev enzyme react react-dom react-test-renderer enzyme-adapter-react-16

Extending

import expect from 'expect' import enzymify from 'expect-enzyme' expect.extend(enzymify())

API

Augmented

These are the expect methods that understand enzyme with this plugin:

Asserts a component is the given type.

expect(element).toBeA( 'video' ) expect(element).toBeA(ProfilePage)

Error

Error: Expected div to be a video

Aliases: .toBeAn()

Asserts a component is not the given type.

expect(element).toNotBeA( 'nav' ) expect(element).toNotBeA(DropDown)

Error

Error: Expected nav to not be a nav Error: Expected DropDown to not be a DropDown

Aliases: .toNotBeAn()

Asserts an element exists.

expect(element).toExist()

Error

Error: Expected element to exist

Asserts an element does not exist.

Note: using .toNotContain often produces better error messages.

expect(element.find( 'ErrorMessage' )).toNotExist()

Error

Error: Expected element to not exist

Asserts the component does contain the given selector.

expect(blogPost).toContain( 'article' ) expect(blogPost).toContain(AuthorByline) expect(blogPost).toContain({ commentsEnabled : true })

Error

Error: Expected element to contain "article" Error: Expected element to contain "AuthorByline" Error: Expected element to contain "{commentsEnabled: true}"

Asserts the component does not contain the given selector.

Note: accepts the same types as .toContain

expect(search).toNotContain( 'SearchResult' )

Error

Error: Expected element to not contain "SearchResult"

Extensions

New methods added for expect assertions.

Asserts a component was given a prop, and optionally specifies its value.

expect(element).toHaveProp( 'disabled' ) expect(user).toHaveProp( 'name' , 'l33t_hackzor' )

Error

Error: Expected div to have prop "disabled" Error: Expected User property "name" to be "l33t_hackzor"

Negation: .toNotHaveProp()

Asserts a component has a set of properties.

expect(button).toHaveProps({ size : 'large' , type : 'action' })

Error

Error: Expected Button to have prop "size"

Negation: .toNotHaveProps()

Asserts a component contains a class name.

expect(button).toHaveClass( 'disabled' )

Error

Error: Expected button to have class "disabled"

Negation: .toNotHaveClass()

Asserts a component contains specific state.

expect(counter).toHaveState({ isActive : true , clickCount : 3 , })

Error

Error: Expected state "clickCount" to equal 3

Negation: .toNotHaveState()

Asserts the component rendered the given value, or just that it rendered something.

expect(calendar.find( 'Event' ).first()).toHaveRendered( < Event invites = {invites} /> ) // This list should be empty. expect(listOfRegrets).toHaveRendered(null) // I don't trust this button. expect(stockAdvice).toHaveRendered( < button disabled = {false} > Buy now! </ button > ) // It exists and it didn't render `null`. expect(singers.find('Elvis')).toHaveRendered()

Error

Error: Expected element to equal: <Event invites={Array[22]} /> Error: Expected element to equal "null" Error: Expected element to equal: <button disabled={false}>Buy now!</button> Error: Expected element to have rendered something

Negation: .toNotHaveRendered()

Asserts a component contains the given css. Specifying the value is optional.

expect(dialog).toHaveStyle( 'display' , 'none' ) expect(dialog).toHaveStyle( 'transition' ) expect(marquee).toHaveStyles({ fontFamily : 'comic-sans' , color : 'orange' , })

Error

Error: Expected Dialog to have css {display: 'none'} Error: Expected Dialog to have css property "transition" Error: Expected Marquee to have css {fontFamily: 'comic-sans'}

Negation: .toNotHaveStyle()

Asserts the component contains the given context.

Honestly, this only comes in handy if you're ensuring the contextTypes incantation succeeded.

Note: React's context API is fickle. Make sure you read the docs before doing anything crazy.

Also, be sure to ask yourself why you're using the context API at all.

expect(element).toHaveContext({ state : { value : 'maybe' , }, })

Error

Error: Expected context property "state" to equal {value: 'maybe'}

Negation: .toNotHaveContext()

Support

