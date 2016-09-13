expect-element is an extension for expect that lets you write better assertions for DOM nodes.

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm install

Then, use as you would anything else:

import expect from 'expect' import expectElement from 'expect-element' expect.extend(expectElement) var expect = require ( 'expect' ) var expectElement = require ( 'expect-element' ) expect.extend(expectElement)

The UMD build is also available on unpkg:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/expect-element/umd/expect-element.min.js" > </ script >

You can find the library on window.expectElement .

Assertions

toHaveAttribute

expect(element).toHaveAttribute(name, [value, [message]])

Asserts the given DOM element has an attribute with the given name . If value is given, asserts the value of the attribute as well.

expect(element).toHaveAttribute( 'id' ) expect(element).toHaveAttribute( 'id' , 'an-id' )

toNotHaveAttribute

expect(object).toNotHaveAttribute(name, [value, [message]])

Asserts the given DOM element does not have an attribute with the given name . If value is given, asserts the value of the attribute as well.

expect(element).toNotHaveAttribute( 'id' ) expect(element).toNotHaveAttribute( 'id' , 'an-id' )

toHaveAttributes

expect(element).toHaveAttribute(attributes, [message])

Asserts the given DOM element has attributes with the names and values in attributes .

expect(element).toHaveAttributes({ id : 'an-id' , 'class' : 'a-class' })

toNotHaveAttributes

expect(element).toNotHaveAttribute(attributes, [message])

Asserts the given DOM element does not have attributes with the names and values in attributes .

expect(element).toNotHaveAttributes({ id : 'an-id' , 'class' : 'a-class' })

toHaveText

expect(element).toHaveText(text, [message])

Asserts the textContent of the given DOM element is text .

expect(element).toHaveText( 'hello world' )

toNotHaveText

expect(element).toNotHaveText(text, [message])

Asserts the textContent of the given DOM element is not text .