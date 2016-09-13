openbase logo
expect-element

by Michael Jackson
1.1.1 (see all)

Write better assertions for DOM nodes

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

103

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

expect-element Travis npm package

expect-element is an extension for expect that lets you write better assertions for DOM nodes.

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm install --save expect expect-element

Then, use as you would anything else:

// using ES6 modules
import expect from 'expect'
import expectElement from 'expect-element'
expect.extend(expectElement)

// using CommonJS modules
var expect = require('expect')
var expectElement = require('expect-element')
expect.extend(expectElement)

The UMD build is also available on unpkg:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/expect-element/umd/expect-element.min.js"></script>

You can find the library on window.expectElement.

Assertions

toHaveAttribute

expect(element).toHaveAttribute(name, [value, [message]])

Asserts the given DOM element has an attribute with the given name. If value is given, asserts the value of the attribute as well.

expect(element).toHaveAttribute('id')
expect(element).toHaveAttribute('id', 'an-id')

toNotHaveAttribute

expect(object).toNotHaveAttribute(name, [value, [message]])

Asserts the given DOM element does not have an attribute with the given name. If value is given, asserts the value of the attribute as well.

expect(element).toNotHaveAttribute('id')
expect(element).toNotHaveAttribute('id', 'an-id')

toHaveAttributes

expect(element).toHaveAttribute(attributes, [message])

Asserts the given DOM element has attributes with the names and values in attributes.

expect(element).toHaveAttributes({
  id: 'an-id',
  'class': 'a-class'
})

toNotHaveAttributes

expect(element).toNotHaveAttribute(attributes, [message])

Asserts the given DOM element does not have attributes with the names and values in attributes.

expect(element).toNotHaveAttributes({
  id: 'an-id',
  'class': 'a-class'
})

toHaveText

expect(element).toHaveText(text, [message])

Asserts the textContent of the given DOM element is text.

expect(element).toHaveText('hello world')

toNotHaveText

expect(element).toNotHaveText(text, [message])

Asserts the textContent of the given DOM element is not text.

expect(element).toNotHaveText('hello world')

