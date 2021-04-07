SuperTest Cookie Assertions

HTTP cookie assertions via super-test.

Writing HTTP cookie tests can result in redundant and verbose test code.

This module was written to make testing cookies easier and reduce redundancies.

Requirements

NodeJS v0.12.x or higher

NPM

SuperTest for HTTP testing

See ./package.json

Installation

Source available on GitHub or install module via NPM:

npm install expect-cookies

Usage

Usage instructions assume general knowledge of super-test.

Here is an example of using the set and not cookie assertions:

var Cookies = require ( 'expect-cookies' ); var request = require ( 'supertest' ) , express = require ( 'express' ); var app = express(); app.get( '/users' , function ( req, res ) { res.cookie( 'alpha' , 'one' , { domain : 'domain.com' , path : '/' , httpOnly : true }); res.send( 200 , { name : 'tobi' }); }); request(app) .get( '/users' ) .expect( 'Content-Type' , /json/) .expect( 'Content-Length' , '20' ) .expect( 200 ) .expect(Cookies.set({ 'name' : 'alpha' , 'options' : [ 'domain' , 'path' , 'httponly' ]})) .expect(Cookies.not( 'set' , { 'name' : 'bravo' }) .end( function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; });

It is also possible to chain assertions:

Cookies.set({ }).not( 'set' , { })

API

Functions and methods are chainable.

Get assertion function for super-test .expect() method.

Arguments

secret - String or array of strings. Cookie signature secrets.

- String or array of strings. Cookie signature secrets. asserts(req, res) - Function or array of functions. Failed custom assertions should throw.

Assert that cookie and options are set.

Arguments

expects - Object or array of objects. name - String name of cookie. options - Optional array of options.

- Object or array of objects. assert - Optional boolean "assert true" modifier. Default: true .

Assert that cookie is set and was already set (in request headers).

Arguments

expects - Object or array of objects. name - String name of cookie.

- Object or array of objects. assert - Optional boolean "assert true" modifier. Default: true .

Assert that cookie is set and was NOT already set (NOT in request headers).

Arguments

expects - Object or array of objects. name - String name of cookie.

- Object or array of objects. assert - Optional boolean "assert true" modifier. Default: true .

Assert that cookie is set with a "greater than" or "equal to" expires or max-age than was already set.

Arguments

expects - Object or array of objects. name - String name of cookie. options - Object of options. use one of two options below options . expires - String UTC expiration for original cookie (in request headers). options . max-age - Integer ttl for original cookie (in request headers).

- Object or array of objects. assert - Optional boolean "assert true" modifier. Default: true .

Assert that cookie is set with value and contains options.

Requires Cookies(secret) initialization if cookie is signed.

Arguments

expects - Object or array of objects. name - String name of cookie. value - Optional string unsigned value of cookie. options - Optional object of options. options . domain - Optional string domain. options . path - Optional string path. options . expires - Optional string UTC expiration. options . max-age - Optional integer ttl. options . secure - Optional boolean secure flag. options . httponly - Optional boolean httpOnly flag.

- Object or array of objects. assert - Optional boolean "assert true" modifier. Default: true .

Call any cookies assertion method with "assert true" modifier set to false .

Syntactic sugar.

Arguments

method - String method name. Arguments of method name apply in expects .

- String method name. Arguments of method name apply in . expects - Object or array of objects. name - String name of cookie. value - Optional string unsigned value of cookie. options - Optional object of options.

- Object or array of objects.

That's it!

License

MIT