ec

expect-cookies

by gregory langlais
0.2.0 (see all)

SuperTest Cookie Assertions

Readme

expect-cookies

SuperTest Cookie Assertions

HTTP cookie assertions via super-test.

Writing HTTP cookie tests can result in redundant and verbose test code.

This module was written to make testing cookies easier and reduce redundancies.

Requirements

  • NodeJS v0.12.x or higher
  • NPM
  • SuperTest for HTTP testing

See ./package.json

Installation

Source available on GitHub or install module via NPM:

$ npm install expect-cookies

Usage

Usage instructions assume general knowledge of super-test.

Here is an example of using the set and not cookie assertions:

// get ExpectCookies module
var Cookies = require('expect-cookies');

// setup super-test
var request = require('supertest')
  , express = require('express');

// setup express test service
var app = express();

app.get('/users', function(req, res){
  res.cookie('alpha', 'one', {domain: 'domain.com', path: '/', httpOnly: true});
  res.send(200, { name: 'tobi' });
});

// test request to service
request(app)
  .get('/users')
  .expect('Content-Type', /json/)
  .expect('Content-Length', '20')
  .expect(200)
  // assert 'alpha' cookie is set with domain, path, and httpOnly options
  .expect(Cookies.set({'name': 'alpha', 'options': ['domain', 'path', 'httponly']}))
  // assert 'bravo' cookie is NOT set
  .expect(Cookies.not('set', {'name': 'bravo'})
  .end(function(err, res){
    if (err) throw err;
  });

It is also possible to chain assertions:

Cookies.set({/* ... */}).not('set', {/* ... */})

API

Functions and methods are chainable.

Cookies([secret], [asserts])

Get assertion function for super-test .expect() method.

Arguments

  • secret - String or array of strings. Cookie signature secrets.
  • asserts(req, res) - Function or array of functions. Failed custom assertions should throw.

.set(expects, [assert])

Assert that cookie and options are set.

Arguments

  • expects - Object or array of objects.
    • name - String name of cookie.
    • options - Optional array of options.
  • assert - Optional boolean "assert true" modifier. Default: true.

.reset(expects, [assert])

Assert that cookie is set and was already set (in request headers).

Arguments

  • expects - Object or array of objects.
    • name - String name of cookie.
  • assert - Optional boolean "assert true" modifier. Default: true.

.new(expects, [assert])

Assert that cookie is set and was NOT already set (NOT in request headers).

Arguments

  • expects - Object or array of objects.
    • name - String name of cookie.
  • assert - Optional boolean "assert true" modifier. Default: true.

.renew(expects, [assert])

Assert that cookie is set with a "greater than" or "equal to" expires or max-age than was already set.

Arguments

  • expects - Object or array of objects.
    • name - String name of cookie.
    • options - Object of options. use one of two options below
    • options.expires - String UTC expiration for original cookie (in request headers).
    • options.max-age - Integer ttl for original cookie (in request headers).
  • assert - Optional boolean "assert true" modifier. Default: true.

.contain(expects, [assert])

Assert that cookie is set with value and contains options.

Requires Cookies(secret) initialization if cookie is signed.

Arguments

  • expects - Object or array of objects.
    • name - String name of cookie.
    • value - Optional string unsigned value of cookie.
    • options - Optional object of options.
    • options.domain - Optional string domain.
    • options.path - Optional string path.
    • options.expires - Optional string UTC expiration.
    • options.max-age - Optional integer ttl.
    • options.secure - Optional boolean secure flag.
    • options.httponly - Optional boolean httpOnly flag.
  • assert - Optional boolean "assert true" modifier. Default: true.

.not(method, expects)

Call any cookies assertion method with "assert true" modifier set to false.

Syntactic sugar.

Arguments

  • method - String method name. Arguments of method name apply in expects.
  • expects - Object or array of objects.
    • name - String name of cookie.
    • value - Optional string unsigned value of cookie.
    • options - Optional object of options.

That's it!

License

MIT

