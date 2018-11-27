Expand placeholders in a template string.
$ npm i expand-template -S
Default functionality expands templates using
{} as separators for string placeholders.
var expand = require('expand-template')()
var template = '{foo}/{foo}/{bar}/{bar}'
console.log(expand(template, {
foo: 'BAR',
bar: 'FOO'
}))
// -> BAR/BAR/FOO/FOO
Custom separators:
var expand = require('expand-template')({ sep: '[]' })
var template = '[foo]/[foo]/[bar]/[bar]'
console.log(expand(template, {
foo: 'BAR',
bar: 'FOO'
}))
// -> BAR/BAR/FOO/FOO
All code, unless stated otherwise, is dual-licensed under
WTFPL and
MIT.