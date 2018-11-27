Expand placeholders in a template string.

Install

$ npm i expand- template -S

Usage

Default functionality expands templates using {} as separators for string placeholders.

var expand = require ( 'expand-template' )() var template = '{foo}/{foo}/{bar}/{bar}' console .log(expand(template, { foo : 'BAR' , bar : 'FOO' }))

Custom separators:

var expand = require ( 'expand-template' )({ sep : '[]' }) var template = '[foo]/[foo]/[bar]/[bar]' console .log(expand(template, { foo : 'BAR' , bar : 'FOO' }))

License