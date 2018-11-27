openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
et

expand-template

by Lars-Magnus Skog
2.0.3 (see all)

Expand placeholders in a template string

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2M

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

(MIT OR WTFPL)

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

expand-template

Expand placeholders in a template string.

npm Node version Build Status JavaScript Style Guide

Install

$ npm i expand-template -S

Usage

Default functionality expands templates using {} as separators for string placeholders.

var expand = require('expand-template')()
var template = '{foo}/{foo}/{bar}/{bar}'
console.log(expand(template, {
  foo: 'BAR',
  bar: 'FOO'
}))
// -> BAR/BAR/FOO/FOO

Custom separators:

var expand = require('expand-template')({ sep: '[]' })
var template = '[foo]/[foo]/[bar]/[bar]'
console.log(expand(template, {
  foo: 'BAR',
  bar: 'FOO'
}))
// -> BAR/BAR/FOO/FOO

License

All code, unless stated otherwise, is dual-licensed under WTFPL and MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial