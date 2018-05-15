Recursively expands property keys with dot-notation into objects.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save expand-hash
const expand = require('expand-hash');
const obj = {
'foo.bar.bar': 'some value',
'foo.qux': 'another value',
fez: true
};
console.log(expand(obj));
// {
// foo: { bar: { bar: 'some value' }, qux: 'another value' },
// fez: true
// }
