Recursively expands property keys with dot-notation into objects.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save expand-hash

Usage

const expand = require ( 'expand-hash' ); const obj = { 'foo.bar.bar' : 'some value' , 'foo.qux' : 'another value' , fez : true }; console .log(expand(obj));

