Declaratively defined view events which point to non-existing handler functions are no longer tolerated / skipped. Early error is thrown instead.

No hash-based routing. Only pushState urls.

In no-underscore environment, there are no underscore-inspired Collection methods (each, pluck etc.), but there are ES5-inspired methods:

forEach, map, filter, some, every, reduce, reduceRight, indexOf, lastIndexOf

Also, no underscore-inspired Model methods at all.