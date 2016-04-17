openbase logo
exo

exoskeleton

by Paul Miller
0.7.0 (see all)

Faster and leaner Backbone for your HTML5 apps

Readme

Exoskeleton

Exoskeleton is a faster and leaner Backbone for your HTML5 apps.

http://paulmillr.com/exoskeleton/

What already works

All features you need for real-world app are working. All software tests are passing: underscore

  • Backbone: with and without Underscore
  • Chaplin: with and without Underscore

Marionette and other popular plugins: WIP.

Building

Default and custom builds:

make # Will create exoskeleton.js
make noutils # If you want to use Underscore
             # and don't want to include `Exoskeleton.utils`.
make min     # Minified version.
# Custom, like this:
cat lib/{header,events,collection,sync,history,footer}.js > exoskeleton.js

Features

Also:

Differences

  • Declaratively defined view events which point to non-existing handler functions are no longer tolerated / skipped. Early error is thrown instead.

  • No hash-based routing. Only pushState urls.

  • In no-underscore environment, there are no underscore-inspired Collection methods (each, pluck etc.), but there are ES5-inspired methods:

    forEach, map, filter, some, every, reduce, reduceRight, indexOf, lastIndexOf

    Also, no underscore-inspired Model methods at all.

  • emulateHTTP and emulateJSON were removed

