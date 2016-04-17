Exoskeleton is a faster and leaner Backbone for your HTML5 apps.
http://paulmillr.com/exoskeleton/
All features you need for real-world app are working. All software tests are passing: underscore
Marionette and other popular plugins: WIP.
Default and custom builds:
make # Will create exoskeleton.js
make noutils # If you want to use Underscore
# and don't want to include `Exoskeleton.utils`.
make min # Minified version.
# Custom, like this:
cat lib/{header,events,collection,sync,history,footer}.js > exoskeleton.js
Also:
model.get('constructor') (jashkenas/backbone#1495)
Declaratively defined view events which point to non-existing handler functions are no longer tolerated / skipped. Early error is thrown instead.
No hash-based routing. Only
pushState urls.
In no-underscore environment, there are no underscore-inspired Collection methods (each, pluck etc.), but there are ES5-inspired methods:
forEach, map, filter, some, every, reduce, reduceRight, indexOf, lastIndexOf
Also, no underscore-inspired Model methods at all.
emulateHTTP and emulateJSON were removed