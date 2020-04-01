Exokit

:dark_sunglasses: Native VR and AR engine for JavaScript 🦖

Examples

Overview

This project enables developers to build XR experiences using the same code that runs on the web. Exokit engine is written on top of Node and emulates a web browser, providing native hooks for WebGL, WebXR, WebAudio, and other APIs used in immersive experiences.

👓 Exokit currently targets the following platforms:

OpenVR Desktop VR (Steam compatible)

Oculus Desktop (Oculus Rift/Rift S)

Oculus Mobile (Oculus Quest/Go, GearVR)

Magic Leap

iOS ARKit *

Android ARCore *

Google VR (Daydream / Cardboard / Mirage Solo) *

any XR device, start a pull request with a native binding if it isn't listed here! *

* not supported yet

🔌 Since Exokit supports anything that runs on the web, it powers experiences built with:

Three.js

Unity

Pixi.js

Babylon.js

A-Frame

Custom WebGL frameworks

WebAssembly, TypeScript, and any language that transpiles to JavaScript

👍 Why Exokit?

You want your WebGL/WebXR to run fast.

You want the hot new web APIs.

You want to add your own integrations -- including native -- into a browser environment.

You want a lightweight browser as a hackable node module.

You want to combine the web with a 3D engine like Unity.

👎 Why not Exokit?

You're looking for a traditional "web browser".

You don't care about 3D or mixed reality.

You're looking for strict and/or legacy standards support.

📖 Manifesto

The future is immersive. The web is the best application platform. Javascript is the best ecosystem.

Content should be hardware agnostic. Tomorrow will have different hardware. VR and AR should be compatible.

It's not possible to do both 2D and 3D well. We don't do 2D. We can use an external 2D browser.

Use your favorite game engine. Exokit is not a game engine.

Legacy browser design choices don't make sense in XR.

Exokit empowers and connect apps, even (especially) if they aren't designed to cooperate.

Apps should run in "reality tabs", layers of reality that blend together.

Quickstart

Desktop

Run a WebXR site (desktop)

exokit https://aframe.io/a-painter/

Magic Leap

Run (Magic Leap device)

mldb connect 192.168.0.10:1131 mldb install -u exokit.mpk mldb launch com.webmr.exokit -v "ARGS=node . file:///package/examples/hello_ml.html" mldb log exokit:*

Architecture

Exokit is a Javascript Node.js module.

C++ bindings hook into WebGL, WebXR, Magic Leap, Leap Motion, and various other device APIs.

const {window} = require('exokit')() to get an immersive browser in another project.

Exokit runs on Windows, macOS, Linux (x64), Linux (ARM64), and Magic Leap (ARM64).

Web API support

HTTP/S

HTML5

<script>

DOM

WebGL

WebXR

WebVR

WebRTC

Canvas2D

WebSocket

Web Workers

<img> , <audio> , <video>

, , WebAudio

Keyboard/Mouse events

Gamepad API

<iframe>

HTML layout

HTML rendering

CSS

Legacy APIs

Hardware bindings

OpenGL

OpenVR (Steam VR)

Oculus

Oculus Mobile

Magic Leap

Leap Motion

Local Development

See full building instructions in BUILDING.md.

git clone https://github.com/exokitxr/exokit.git cd exokit npm install node . <url>

Debugging

Uses ndb.

npm run debug

Then in the console, input:

let window = await require ( './src/' ).load(yourUrl);

Now you have a handle on the window object as you test your application, and you can set debugger breakpoints, inspect memory, profile CPU, etc.

Flags

--xr webvr Makes exokit WebVR mode regardless of the webpage. If exokit is always opening in pancake mode you can use this to try to fix that.

