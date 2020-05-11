Simple Docker deployment tool
Exoframe is a self-hosted tool that allows simple one-command deployments using Docker.
* Feature provided by Traefik
To run Exoframe you will need two parts - Exoframe CLI and Exoframe server.
For server install instructions see server installation docs section.
To install Exoframe CLI you can either download one of the pre-packaged binaries from releases page or install it using npm (needs at least Node 8.x):
npm install exoframe -g
Make sure you have Exoframe server deployed, set it as your endpoint using:
exoframe endpoint http://you.server.url
Then login using:
exoframe login
Then you will be able to deploy your projects by simply running:
exoframe
You can find a list of all commands and options in the docs.
Thanks to:
Licensed under MIT.