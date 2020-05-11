Simple Docker deployment tool

Exoframe is a self-hosted tool that allows simple one-command deployments using Docker.

Features

One-command project deployment

SSH key based auth

Rolling updates

Deploy tokens (e.g. to deploy from CI)

Deploy secrets (e.g. to hide sensitive env vars)

Automated HTTPS setup via letsencrypt *

Automated gzip compression *

Rate-limit support *

Basic HTTP Auth support *

Simple access to the logs of deployments

Docker-compose support

Simple function deployments

Multiple deployment endpoints and multi-user support

Simple update procedure for client, server and Traefik

Optional automatic subdomain assignment (i.e. every deployment gets its own subdomain)

Swarm mode deployments

Complex recipes support (i.e. deploy complex systems in one command)

* Feature provided by Traefik

Demo

Installation and Usage

To run Exoframe you will need two parts - Exoframe CLI and Exoframe server.

For server install instructions see server installation docs section.

To install Exoframe CLI you can either download one of the pre-packaged binaries from releases page or install it using npm (needs at least Node 8.x):

npm install exoframe -g

Make sure you have Exoframe server deployed, set it as your endpoint using:

exoframe endpoint http:

Then login using:

exoframe login

Then you will be able to deploy your projects by simply running:

exoframe

You can find a list of all commands and options in the docs.

Docs

Special thanks

Thanks to:

License

Licensed under MIT.