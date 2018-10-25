Chromium-based cross-platform / cross-language application framework
Thrust is
require/import-able, it lets you distribute NodeJS, Go or Python GUI apps directly
through their native package managers.
Thrust is based on Chromium's Content Module and is supported on Linux, MacOSX and Windows:
Screenshot of Thrust Getting Started example running on each major platform.
To better understand what Thrust can do, check out JankyBrowser by @morganrallen, the cross-platform browser that fits in a gist:
npm install -g \
https://gist.github.com/morganrallen/f07f59802884bcdcad4a/download
Thrust's binary distribution exposes its API on the standard IO and language specific library packages automatically download the binary distribution at installation. Thrust is based on Chromium's content module and uses web-pages as its GUI.
All these Getting Started example work as is on each major platform (MacOSX, Windows, Linux)
First install with
npm install node-thrust
require('node-thrust')(function(err, api) {
api.window({ root_url: 'https://google.com' }).show();
});
First download with
go get -u github.com/miketheprogrammer/go-thrust/
package main
import ( "github.com/miketheprogrammer/go-thrust/lib/dispatcher" "github.com/miketheprogrammer/go-thrust/lib/spawn" "github.com/miketheprogrammer/go-thrust/lib/bindings/window" "github.com/miketheprogrammer/go-thrust/lib/commands" )
func main() { spawn.Run() size := commands.SizeHW{} opts := window.Options{ RootUrl: "http://google.com", Size: size, Title: "Demo window", HasFrame: true, } thrustWindow := window.NewWindow(opts) thrustWindow.Show() thrustWindow.Maximize() thrustWindow.Focus() dispatcher.RunLoop() }
First install with
pip3 install pythrust [--user] (requires Python3)
import asyncio, pythrust
loop = asyncio.get_event_loop()
api = pythrust.API(loop)
asyncio.async(api.spawn())
asyncio.async(api.window({ 'root_url': 'http://google.com' }).show())
loop.run_forever()
Include scala-thrust jar on your classpath. (Add to lib in your project.)
import scala.concurrent.ExecutionContext.Implicits.global
import com.github.eklavya.thrust._
object Main extends App {
Window.create("http://google.com").foreach { w =>
w.show
w.maximize
w.openDevtools
w.focus(true)
w.onBlur(() => println("we were blurred"))
w.onFocus(() => println("we were focused"))
Menu.create("MyMenu").foreach { m =>
val i = MenuItem("Item1", _ => println("Item1 was clicked"))
m.addItem(i)
m.popup(w)
}
}
}
(ns my-app.core
(:require [clj-thrust.core :refer [create-process destroy-process]]
[clj-thrust.window :as w]))
(let [process (create-process) ; `create-process` also takes path to Thrust directory
window (w/create-window process
:root-url "http://localhost:8080" ; URL to your web app
:size {:width 400 :height 300})]
(w/listen-closed window
(fn [e]
(destroy-process process))) ; Optionally call `(System/exit 0)` here.
(w/show window)
(w/focus window true))
Install with
cpanm Thrust [--sudo]
Simple command line test:
perl -MThrust -e 'Thrust->window->show->maximize->open_devtools->run'
Basic program
use Thrust;
my $t = Thrust->new;
my $w = $t->window(
root_url => 'data:text/html,Hello World!',
title => 'My App',
size => { width => 800, height => 600 },
);
$w->on(closed => sub { exit });
$w->show;
$t->run; ## enter event loop
The API reference as well as links to specific language bindings documentations are availble in the docs/ directory.
[Thrust Architecture]
(Platform) [stdio] (Your Implementation)
#
+--------------+ # +-----------------------+ |
| Cocoa / Aura | # +---| win3: (HTML/JS) | |
+-------+------+ # | +-----------------------++ |
| # +--| win2: (HTML/JS) | | cli
+------------+ +-------+------+ # | +-----------------------++ |
| +-+ thrust (C++) +-------+-+ win1: (HTML/JS) | |
| ContentAPI | +-------+------+ # +-----------------------+ |
| | | # | (TCP/FS)
| (Blink/v8) | +-------+------+ # +-----------------------+ |
| | + JSON RPC srv +---------+ Client App (any Lang) | | srv
+------------+ +--------------+ # +-----------------------+ |
#
No longer maintained actively.
MacOSX,
Windows and
Linux
file://, ...)
You will generally don't need to build thrust yourself. A binary version of thrust should be automatically fetched by the library you're reyling on at installation.
To build thrust, you'll need to have
python 2.7.x and
git installed. You can
then boostrap the project with:
./scripts/boostrap.py
Build both the
Release and
Debug targets with the following commands:
./scripts/update.py
./scripts/build.py
Note that
bootstrap.py may take some time as it checks out
brightray and
downloads
libchromiumcontent for your platform.