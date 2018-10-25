DEPRECATED - This package is no longer supporter or maintained.

Chromium-based cross-platform / cross-language application framework

Thrust is require/import -able, it lets you distribute NodeJS, Go or Python GUI apps directly through their native package managers.

Thrust is based on Chromium's Content Module and is supported on Linux, MacOSX and Windows:

Screenshot of Thrust Getting Started example running on each major platform.

To better understand what Thrust can do, check out JankyBrowser by @morganrallen, the cross-platform browser that fits in a gist:

npm install -g \ https://gist.github.com/morganrallen/f07f59802884bcdcad4a/download

Language bindings

Thrust's binary distribution exposes its API on the standard IO and language specific library packages automatically download the binary distribution at installation. Thrust is based on Chromium's content module and uses web-pages as its GUI.

All these Getting Started example work as is on each major platform (MacOSX, Windows, Linux)

NodeJS

Getting Started

First install with npm install node-thrust

require ( 'node-thrust' )( function ( err, api ) { api.window({ root_url : 'https://google.com' }).show(); });

Library

Go

Getting Started

First download with go get -u github.com/miketheprogrammer/go-thrust/

package main

import ( "github.com/miketheprogrammer/go-thrust/lib/dispatcher" "github.com/miketheprogrammer/go-thrust/lib/spawn" "github.com/miketheprogrammer/go-thrust/lib/bindings/window" "github.com/miketheprogrammer/go-thrust/lib/commands" )

func main() { spawn.Run() size := commands.SizeHW{} opts := window.Options{ RootUrl: "http://google.com", Size: size, Title: "Demo window", HasFrame: true, } thrustWindow := window.NewWindow(opts) thrustWindow.Show() thrustWindow.Maximize() thrustWindow.Focus() dispatcher.RunLoop() }

Library

Python

Getting Started

First install with pip3 install pythrust [--user] (requires Python3)

import asyncio, pythrust loop = asyncio.get_event_loop() api = pythrust.API(loop) asyncio. async (api.spawn()) asyncio. async (api.window({ 'root_url' : 'http://google.com' }).show()) loop.run_forever()

Library

Scala

Getting Started

Include scala-thrust jar on your classpath. (Add to lib in your project.)

import scala.concurrent. ExecutionContext . Implicits .global import com.github.eklavya.thrust._ object Main extends App { Window .create( "http://google.com" ).foreach { w => w.show w.maximize w.openDevtools w.focus( true ) w.onBlur(() => println( "we were blurred" )) w.onFocus(() => println( "we were focused" )) Menu .create( "MyMenu" ).foreach { m => val i = MenuItem ( "Item1" , _ => println( "Item1 was clicked" )) m.addItem(i) m.popup(w) } } }

Library

Clojure

Getting Started

( ns my-app.core ( :require [clj-thrust.core :refer [create-process destroy-process]] [clj-thrust.window :as w])) ( let [process ( create-process ) window ( w/create-window process :root-url "http://localhost:8080" :size { :width 400 :height 300 })] ( w/listen-closed window ( fn [e] ( destroy-process process))) ( w/show window) ( w/focus window true ))

Library

Perl

Getting Started

Install with cpanm Thrust [--sudo]

Simple command line test:

perl - MThrust -e 'Thrust ->window->show->maximize->open_devtools->run'

Basic program

use Thrust; my $t = Thrust->new; my $w = $t->window( root_url => 'data:text/html,Hello World!' , title => 'My App' , size => { width => 800 , height => 600 }, ); $w->on( closed => sub { exit }); $w->show; $t->run;

Library

API Reference

The API reference as well as links to specific language bindings documentations are availble in the docs/ directory.

Architecture

[Thrust Architecture] (Platform) [stdio] (Your Implementation) +--------------+ | Cocoa / Aura | +-------+------+ | +------------+ +-------+------+ | +-+ thrust (C++) +-------+-+ win1: (HTML/JS) | | | ContentAPI | +-------+------+ | | | | (Blink/v8) | +-------+------+ | | + JSON RPC srv +---------+ Client App (any Lang) | | srv +------------+ +--------------+

Features & Roadmap

window creation create, show, close resize, minimize, maximize, ...

create, show, close resize, minimize, maximize, ... node.js, go node.js and go bindings libraries

node.js and go bindings libraries window events close, blur, focus, unresponsive, crashed

close, blur, focus, unresponsive, crashed cross-platform equivalent support on MacOSX , Windows and Linux

equivalent support on , and sessions off the record, custom storage path, custom cookie store

off the record, custom storage path, custom cookie store kiosk kiosk mode

kiosk mode application menu global application menu (MacOSX, X11/Unity)

global application menu (MacOSX, X11/Unity) webview webview tag (secure navigation, tabs management)

webview tag (secure navigation, tabs management) frameless frameless window and draggable regions

frameless window and draggable regions python python bindings library

python bindings library remote thrust specific IPC mechanism for client/server communication

thrust specific IPC mechanism for client/server communication proxy enable traffic proxying (Tor, header injection, ...)

enable traffic proxying (Tor, header injection, ...) tray icon tray icon native integration

tray icon native integration protocol specific protocol registration ( file:// , ...)

Building Thrust from Sources

You will generally don't need to build thrust yourself. A binary version of thrust should be automatically fetched by the library you're reyling on at installation.

To build thrust, you'll need to have python 2.7.x and git installed. You can then boostrap the project with:

./scripts/boostrap .py

Build both the Release and Debug targets with the following commands:

./scripts/update .py ./scripts/build .py