Safely shutdown hapi.js servers whenever the process exits.
While it is simple to start and stop a server, ensuring proper shutdown on external, or internal, triggers can be cumbersome to handle properly. exiting makes this easy by managing your Hapi servers, taking care of starting and stopping them as appropriate.
Depending on the exit trigger, the hapi servers will either be gracefully stopped or aborted (by only
triggering
onPreStop hooks).
The exit triggers are handled as detailed:
0:
process.exit() with exit code
0.
SIGINT kill signal, through eg.
ctrl-c.
SIGTERM kill signal.
SIGQUIT kill signal.
process.exit() with non-zero exit code.
SIGHUP kill signal (code
1).
1).
1).
255).
If shutting down one of the servers is too slow, a timeout will eventually trigger an exit (exit code
255).
The shutdown logic is programmed to handle almost any conceivable exit condition, and provides
100% test coverage.
The only instances that
onPreHook code is not called, are uncatchable signals, like
SIGKILL,
and fatal errors that trigger during shutdown.
Basic server example:
const Hapi = require('hapi');
const Exiting = require('exiting');
const server = Hapi.Server();
const manager = Exiting.createManager(server);
server.events.on('stop', () => {
console.log('Server stopped.');
});
const provision = async () => {
server.route({
method: 'GET',
path: '/',
handler: () => 'Hello'
});
await manager.start();
console.log('Server started at:', server.info.uri);
};
provision();
The server and process life-cycle will now be managed by exiting.
If you need to delay the shutdown for processing, you can install an extention function on the
onPreStop or
onPostStop extension points, eg:
server.ext('onPreStop', () => {
return new Promise((resolve) => {
setTimeout(resolve, 1000);
});
});
Multiple servers example:
const Hapi = require('hapi');
const Exiting = require('exiting');
const publicServer = Hapi.Server();
const adminServer = Hapi.Server();
const manager = Exiting.createManager([publicServer, adminServer]);
const provision = async () => {
publicServer.route({
method: 'GET',
path: '/',
handler: () => 'Hello'
});
adminServer.route({
method: 'GET',
path: '/',
handler: () => 'Hello Admin'
});
await manager.start();
console.log('Public server started at:', publicServer.info.uri);
console.log('Admin server started at:', adminServer.info.uri);
};
provision();
Install using npm:
npm install exiting.
To enable exiting for you server, replace the call to
server.start() with
Exiting.createManager(server).start().
Create a new exit manager for one or more hapi.js servers. The
options object supports:
exitTimeout - When exiting, force process exit after this amount of ms has elapsed. Default:
5000.
Starts the manager and all the managed servers, as if
server.start() is called on each server.
If any server fails to start, all will be stopped with
server.stop() before the error is re-thrown.
Note that
process.exit() is monkey patched to intercept such calls.
Starting also installs the signal handlers and an
uncaughtException handler.
Stops the manager and all the servers, as if
server.stop() is called on each server.
The
process.exit() method is handled in a special manner that allows the asyncronous stop
logic to resolve before actually exiting. Since this can be called from anywhere in the code,
and subsequent code is never expected to be executed, the manager will throw an
Exiting.ProcessExitError to attempt to escape the current execution context. This allows
something like the following to still exit:
while (true) {
process.exit(1);
}
This might not always work, and can potentially cause a lock up instead of exiting. Eg. with this code:
try {
process.exit(1);
}
catch (err) {
/* do nothing */
}
while (true) {}
You should avoid using
process.exit() in your own code, and call
manager.stop() instead.