eip

exit-intent-popup

by beekr1121
1.0.0 (see all)

Display an HTML and CSS based popup on exit intent

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Downloads/wk

216

GitHub Stars

327

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

exit-intent-popup

Features

  • Fully customizable via HTML and CSS.
  • Can use third party forms to collect emails.
  • Support for embeddable CSS fonts, including Google Fonts.
  • Cookie support with optional expiry date.
  • Set a timed delay before the script starts tracking exit intent.
  • Display popup based on exit intent or timed delay.
  • Scales to adjust to window size.

Usage

Simply include the script and call its init function with any options you choose. You must add in your own HTML otherwise the popup will be blank.

<script type="text/javascript" src="bioep.min.js"></script>

<script type="text/javascript">
    bioEp.init({
        // Options
    });
</script>

You can also add HTML and CSS directly on the page. The popup element you wish to use must have an id of bio_ep.

<head>
    <script type="text/javascript" src="bioep.min.js"></script>

    <script type="text/javascript">
        bioEp.init({
            // Options
        });
    </script>
    
    <style type="text/css">
        #bio_ep_bg {} // background
        #bio_ep {} // popup
        #bio_ep_close {} // close button
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div id="bio_ep">
        <!-- your popup HTML goes here -->
    </div>
</body>

Template

Using HTML and CSS

bioEp.init({
    html: '<div id="bio_ep_content">' +
        '<img src="http://beeker.io/images/posts/2/tag.png" alt="Claim your discount!" />' +
        '<span>HOLD ON!</span>' +
        '<span>Click the button below to get a special discount</span>' +
        '<span>This offer will NOT show again!</span>' +
        '<a href="#YOURURLHERE" class="bio_btn">CLAIM YOUR DISCOUNT</a>' +
        '</div>',
    css: '#bio_ep {width: 400px; height: 300px; color: #333; background-color: #fafafa; text-align: center;}' +
        '#bio_ep_content {padding: 24px 0 0 0; font-family: "Titillium Web";}' +
        '#bio_ep_content span:nth-child(2) {display: block; color: #f21b1b; font-size: 32px; font-weight: 600;}' +
        '#bio_ep_content span:nth-child(3) {display: block; font-size: 16px;}' +
        '#bio_ep_content span:nth-child(4) {display: block; margin: -5px 0 0 0; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 600;}' +
        '.bio_btn {display: inline-block; margin: 18px 0 0 0; padding: 7px; color: #fff; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 600; background-color: #70bb39; border: 1px solid #47ad0b; cursor: pointer; -webkit-appearance: none; -moz-appearance: none; border-radius: 0; text-decoration: none;}',
    fonts: ['//fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Titillium+Web:300,400,600'],
    cookieExp: 0
});

Using an image

bioEp.init({
    width: 394,
    height: 298,
    html: '<a href="#YOURURLHERE" title="Claim your discount!"><img src="http://beeker.io/images/posts/2/template2.png" alt="Claim your discount!" /></a>',
    cookieExp: 0
});

Options

All options must be added to the init function as an object.

NameTypeDefaultDescription
widthinteger400The width of the popup. This can be overridden by adding your own CSS for the #bio_ep element.
heightinteger220The height of the popup. This can be overridden by adding your own CSS for the #bio_ep element.
htmlstringblankThe HTML code to be placed within the popup. HTML can be added through this function or on the page itself within a element.
cssstringblankThe CSS styles for the popup. CSS can be added through this function or on the page itself.
fontsarraynullAn array containing URLs that link to font stylesheets. Google Fonts was the main idea behind this feature.
delayinteger5The time, in seconds, until the popup activates and begins watching for exit intent. If showOnDelay is set to true, this will be the time until the popup shows.
showOnDelaybooleanfalseIf true, the popup will show after the delay option time. If false, popup will show when a visitor moves their cursor above the document window, showing exit intent.
cookieExpinteger30The number of days to set the cookie for. A cookie is used to track if the popup has already been shown to a specific visitor. If the popup has been shown, it will not show again until the cookie expires. A value of 0 will always show the popup.
showOncePerSessionbooleanfalseIf true, the popup will only show once per browser session. If false and cookieExp is set to 0, the popup will show multiple times in a single browser session.
onPopupfunctionnullA callback function to be called when the popup is displayed in the browser.

License

MIT license, feel free to use however you wish!

Created by beeker.io

Dezso PappIreland4 Ratings0 Reviews
Indie Founder | Head of Talent Sourcing. If we meet pretend you checked out my sole PR. Mostly playing in Jekyll land. Now learning: full stack web dev
7 months ago

