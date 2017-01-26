Simply include the script and call its
init function with any options you choose. You must add in your own HTML otherwise the popup will be blank.
<script type="text/javascript" src="bioep.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
bioEp.init({
// Options
});
</script>
You can also add HTML and CSS directly on the page. The popup element you wish to use must have an id of
bio_ep.
<head>
<script type="text/javascript" src="bioep.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
bioEp.init({
// Options
});
</script>
<style type="text/css">
#bio_ep_bg {} // background
#bio_ep {} // popup
#bio_ep_close {} // close button
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div id="bio_ep">
<!-- your popup HTML goes here -->
</div>
</body>
Using HTML and CSS
bioEp.init({
html: '<div id="bio_ep_content">' +
'<img src="http://beeker.io/images/posts/2/tag.png" alt="Claim your discount!" />' +
'<span>HOLD ON!</span>' +
'<span>Click the button below to get a special discount</span>' +
'<span>This offer will NOT show again!</span>' +
'<a href="#YOURURLHERE" class="bio_btn">CLAIM YOUR DISCOUNT</a>' +
'</div>',
css: '#bio_ep {width: 400px; height: 300px; color: #333; background-color: #fafafa; text-align: center;}' +
'#bio_ep_content {padding: 24px 0 0 0; font-family: "Titillium Web";}' +
'#bio_ep_content span:nth-child(2) {display: block; color: #f21b1b; font-size: 32px; font-weight: 600;}' +
'#bio_ep_content span:nth-child(3) {display: block; font-size: 16px;}' +
'#bio_ep_content span:nth-child(4) {display: block; margin: -5px 0 0 0; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 600;}' +
'.bio_btn {display: inline-block; margin: 18px 0 0 0; padding: 7px; color: #fff; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 600; background-color: #70bb39; border: 1px solid #47ad0b; cursor: pointer; -webkit-appearance: none; -moz-appearance: none; border-radius: 0; text-decoration: none;}',
fonts: ['//fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Titillium+Web:300,400,600'],
cookieExp: 0
});
Using an image
bioEp.init({
width: 394,
height: 298,
html: '<a href="#YOURURLHERE" title="Claim your discount!"><img src="http://beeker.io/images/posts/2/template2.png" alt="Claim your discount!" /></a>',
cookieExp: 0
});
All options must be added to the init function as an object.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|width
|integer
|400
|The width of the popup. This can be overridden by adding your own CSS for the #bio_ep element.
|height
|integer
|220
|The height of the popup. This can be overridden by adding your own CSS for the #bio_ep element.
|html
|string
|blank
|The HTML code to be placed within the popup. HTML can be added through this function or on the page itself within a element.
|css
|string
|blank
|The CSS styles for the popup. CSS can be added through this function or on the page itself.
|fonts
|array
|null
|An array containing URLs that link to font stylesheets. Google Fonts was the main idea behind this feature.
|delay
|integer
|5
|The time, in seconds, until the popup activates and begins watching for exit intent. If showOnDelay is set to true, this will be the time until the popup shows.
|showOnDelay
|boolean
|false
|If true, the popup will show after the delay option time. If false, popup will show when a visitor moves their cursor above the document window, showing exit intent.
|cookieExp
|integer
|30
|The number of days to set the cookie for. A cookie is used to track if the popup has already been shown to a specific visitor. If the popup has been shown, it will not show again until the cookie expires. A value of 0 will always show the popup.
|showOncePerSession
|boolean
|false
|If true, the popup will only show once per browser session. If false and cookieExp is set to 0, the popup will show multiple times in a single browser session.
|onPopup
|function
|null
|A callback function to be called when the popup is displayed in the browser.
MIT license, feel free to use however you wish!
Created by beeker.io