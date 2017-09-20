Exit Intent

Exit Intent detection library.

Usage

import exitIntent from 'exit-intent' const removeExitIntent = exitIntent({ threshold : 50 , maxDisplays : 2 , eventThrottle : 100 , onExitIntent : () => { console .log( 'exit-intent triggered' ) } }) removeExitIntent()

Options

threshold (default 20)

maximum distance in pixels from the top of the page to trigger.

maxDisplays (default 1)

maximum number of times to trigger.

eventThrottle (default 200)

event throttle in milliseconds.

onExitIntent (default no-op function)

function to call when an exit intent has been detected.

License

MIT

originally based on https://github.com/richriscunha/Exitent