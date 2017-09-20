openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ei

exit-intent

by Dan Hayden
1.1.0 (see all)

Exit Intent detection library.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.1K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Exit Intent

version MIT License Standard Standard Version Size Size gzip

Exit Intent detection library.

Usage

import exitIntent from 'exit-intent'

// Initialise
const removeExitIntent = exitIntent({
  threshold: 50,
  maxDisplays: 2,
  eventThrottle: 100,
  onExitIntent: () => {
    console.log('exit-intent triggered')
  }    
})

// Destroy
removeExitIntent()

Options

threshold (default 20)
maximum distance in pixels from the top of the page to trigger.

maxDisplays (default 1)
maximum number of times to trigger.

eventThrottle (default 200)
event throttle in milliseconds.

onExitIntent (default no-op function)
function to call when an exit intent has been detected.

License

MIT

originally based on https://github.com/richriscunha/Exitent

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial