Exit Intent detection library.
import exitIntent from 'exit-intent'
// Initialise
const removeExitIntent = exitIntent({
threshold: 50,
maxDisplays: 2,
eventThrottle: 100,
onExitIntent: () => {
console.log('exit-intent triggered')
}
})
// Destroy
removeExitIntent()
threshold (default 20)
maximum distance in pixels from the top of the page to trigger.
maxDisplays (default 1)
maximum number of times to trigger.
eventThrottle (default 200)
event throttle in milliseconds.
onExitIntent (default no-op function)
function to call when an exit intent has been detected.
MIT
originally based on https://github.com/richriscunha/Exitent