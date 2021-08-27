openbase logo
eh

exit-hook

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Run some code when the process exits

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2M

GitHub Stars

153

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

exit-hook

Run some code when the process exits

The process.on('exit') event doesn't catch all the ways a process can exit.

This package is useful for cleaning up before exiting.

Install

$ npm install exit-hook

Usage

import exitHook from 'exit-hook';

exitHook(() => {
    console.log('Exiting');
});

// You can add multiple hooks, even across files
exitHook(() => {
    console.log('Exiting 2');
});

throw new Error('🦄');

//=> 'Exiting'
//=> 'Exiting 2'

Removing an exit hook:

import exitHook from 'exit-hook';

const unsubscribe = exitHook(() => {});

unsubscribe();

API

exitHook(onExit)

Returns a function that removes the hook when called.

onExit

Type: Function

The callback function to execute when the process exits.

