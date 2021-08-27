Run some code when the process exits
The
process.on('exit') event doesn't catch all the ways a process can exit.
This package is useful for cleaning up before exiting.
$ npm install exit-hook
import exitHook from 'exit-hook';
exitHook(() => {
console.log('Exiting');
});
// You can add multiple hooks, even across files
exitHook(() => {
console.log('Exiting 2');
});
throw new Error('🦄');
//=> 'Exiting'
//=> 'Exiting 2'
Removing an exit hook:
import exitHook from 'exit-hook';
const unsubscribe = exitHook(() => {});
unsubscribe();
Returns a function that removes the hook when called.
Type:
Function
The callback function to execute when the process exits.