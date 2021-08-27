Run some code when the process exits

The process.on('exit') event doesn't catch all the ways a process can exit.

This package is useful for cleaning up before exiting.

Install

npm install exit -hook

Usage

import exitHook from 'exit-hook' ; exitHook( () => { console .log( 'Exiting' ); }); exitHook( () => { console .log( 'Exiting 2' ); }); throw new Error ( '🦄' );

Removing an exit hook:

import exitHook from 'exit-hook' ; const unsubscribe = exitHook( () => {}); unsubscribe();

API

Returns a function that removes the hook when called.

onExit

Type: Function

The callback function to execute when the process exits.