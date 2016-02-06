Fast, cross-platform Node.js access to ExifTool.
Best-of-class cross-platform performance and reliability.
Expect an order of magnitude faster performance than other packages.
Proper extraction of
Support for
Robust type definitions of the top 99.5% tags used by over 6,000 different camera makes and models (see an example)
Auditable ExifTool source code (the vendored code is checksum verified)
Automated updates to ExifTool (as new versions come out monthly)
Robust test coverage, performed with on macOS, Linux, and Windows
yarn add exiftool-vendored
or
npm install --save exiftool-vendored
Note that
exiftool-vendored provides an installation of ExifTool relevant
for your local platform through
optionalDependencies.
You shouldn't include either the
exiftool-vendored.exe or
exiftool-vendored.pl as direct dependencies to your project.
If you're installing on a minimal Linux distribution, like
Alpine, you may need to install
perl (à la "
apk add perl").
See the CHANGELOG for breaking changes since you last updated.
I bump the major version if there's a chance existing code might be affected.
I've been bit too many times by my code breaking when I pull in minor or patch upgrades with other libraries. I think it's better to be pessimistic in code change impact analysis: "over-promise and under-deliver" your breaking-code changes.
When you upgrade to a new major version, please take a bit more care in validating your own systems, but don't be surprised when everything still works.
There are many configuration options to ExifTool, but all values have (more or less sensible) defaults.
Those defaults have been used to create the
exiftool singleton.
Note that if you don't use the default singleton, you don't need to
.end()
it.
// We're using the singleton here for convenience:
const exiftool = require("exiftool-vendored").exiftool
// And to verify everything is working:
exiftool
.version()
.then((version) => console.log(`We're running ExifTool v${version}`))
If the default ExifTool constructor parameters wont' work for you, it's just a class that takes an options hash:
const ExifTool = require("exiftool-vendored").ExifTool
const exiftool = new ExifTool({ taskTimeoutMillis: 5000 })
You should only use the exported default
exiftool singleton, or only create one instance of
ExifTool as a singleton.
Remember to
.end() whichever singleton you use.
ExifTool.read() returns a Promise to a Tags instance. Note
that errors may be returned either by rejecting the promise, or for less
severe problems, via the
errors field.
All other public ExifTool methods return
Promise<void>, and will reject
the promise if the operation is not successful.
Tags types
ExifTool knows how to extract several thousand different tag fields.
Unfortunately, TypeScript crashes with
error TS2590: Expression produces a union type that is too complex to represent if the
Tags interface was comprehensive.
Instead, we build a corpus of "commonly seen" tags from over 5,000 different digital camera makes and models, many from the ExifTool metadata repository.
Here are some example fields:
/** ★☆☆☆ ✔ Example: 200 */
ISO?: number
/** ★★★★ ✔ Example: 1920 */
ImageHeight?: number
/** ★★★★ ✔ Example: 1080 */
ImageWidth?: number
/** ★★★★ ✔ Example: "image/jpeg" */
MIMEType?: string
The stars represent how common that field has a value in the example corpus. ★★★★ fields are found in > 50% of the examples. ☆☆☆☆ fields are found in < 1% of examples.
The checkmark denotes if the field is found in "popular" cameras (like recent Nikon, Canon, Sony, and Apple devices).
Tags
The fields in
Tags are not comprehensive.
Just because a field is missing from the Tags interface does not mean the field doesn't exist in the returned object. This library doesn't exclude unknown fields, in other words. It's up to you and your code to look for other fields you expect, and cast to a more relevant interface.
ExifTool has a pretty exhaustive set of error checking, and many "errors" are actually non-fatal warnings about invalid tag structures that seem to be regularly found in otherwise-not-corrupt images.
If we rejected every
read or
write when any error happened, this would
prevent reading and/or writing to otherwise-ok files. To "demote" errors to be
warnings that don't reject the underlying task, you can provide either a
minorErrorsRegExp, or an
implementation of
rejectTaskOnStderr.
Either of these parameters are provided to the
ExifTool constructor.
To enable trace, debug, info, warning, or error logging from this library and
the underlying
batch-cluster library,
use
setLogger. Example
code can be found
here.
ExifTool instances emits events for "startError", "taskError", "endError", "beforeEnd", and "end" that you can register listeners for, using on.
exiftool
.read("path/to/image.jpg")
.then((tags /*: Tags */) =>
console.log(
`Make: ${tags.Make}, Model: ${tags.Model}, Errors: ${tags.errors}`
)
)
.catch((err) => console.error("Something terrible happened: ", err))
Extract the low-resolution thumbnail in
path/to/image.jpg, write it to
path/to/thumbnail.jpg, and return a
Promise<void> that is fulfilled
when the image is extracted:
exiftool.extractThumbnail("path/to/image.jpg", "path/to/thumbnail.jpg")
Extract the
Preview image (only found in some images):
exiftool.extractPreview("path/to/image.jpg", "path/to/preview.jpg")
Extract the
JpgFromRaw image (found in some RAW images):
exiftool.extractJpgFromRaw("path/to/image.cr2", "path/to/fromRaw.jpg")
Extract the binary value from "tagname" tag in
path/to/image.jpg
and write it to
dest.bin (which cannot exist already
and whose parent directory must already exist):
exiftool.extractBinaryTag("tagname", "path/to/file.exf", "path/to/dest.bin")
Note that only a portion of tags are writable. Refer to the documentation and look under the "Writable" column.
If you apply malformed values or ask to write to tags that aren't
supported, the returned
Promise will be rejected.
Only string and numeric primitive are supported as values to the object.
To write a comment to the given file so it shows up in the Windows Explorer Properties panel:
exiftool.write("path/to/file.jpg", { XPComment: "this is a test comment" })
To change the DateTimeOriginal, CreateDate and ModifyDate tags (using the AllDates shortcut) to 4:56pm UTC on February 6, 2016:
exiftool.write("path/to/file.jpg", { AllDates: "2016-02-06T16:56:00" })
To write to a specific metadata group's tag, just prefix the tag name with the group. (TypeScript users: you'll need to cast to make this compile).
exiftool.write("path/to/file.jpg", {
"IPTC:CopyrightNotice": "© 2021 PhotoStructure, Inc.",
})
To delete a tag, use
null as the value.
exiftool.write("path/to/file.jpg", { UserComment: null })
The above example removes any value associated to the
UserComment tag.
If you edit a timestamp tag, realize that the difference between the
changed timestamp tag and the GPS value is used by
exiftool-vendored to
infer the timezone.
In other words, if you only edit the
CreateDate and don't edit the
GPS
timestamps, your timezone will either be incorrect or missing. See the
section about Dates below for more information.
You may find that some of your images have corrupt metadata, and that writing new dates, or editing the rotation information, for example, fails. ExifTool can try to repair these images by rewriting all the metadata into a new file, along with the original image content. See the documentation for more details about this functionality.
rewriteAllTags returns a void Promise that will be rejected if there are any
errors.
exiftool.rewriteAllTags("problematic.jpg", "rewritten.jpg")
.ExifTool_config)
ExifTool has an extensive user configuration system. There are several ways to use one:
HOME
directory
EXIFTOOL_HOME environment variable to the fully-qualified path that
contains your user config.
new ExifTool({ exiftoolEnv: { EXIFTOOL_HOME: resolve("path", "to", "config", "dir") }
procps.
The default
BatchClusterOptions.cleanupChildProcs value of
true means that BatchCluster, which is used to manage child
exiftool processes, will try to use
ps to ensure Node's view of process state are correct, and that errant
processes are cleaned up.
If you run this in a docker image based off Alpine or Debian Slim, this won't work properly unless you install the
procps package.
See
batch-cluster for details.
Always remember to call
.end().
ExifTool child processes consume system resources, and prevents
node from
exiting due to the way Node.js streams
work.
You must explicitly call
.end() on any used instance of
ExifTool for
node
to exit gracefully.
This call cannot be in a
process.on("exit") hook, as the
stdio streams
attached to the child process cannot be
unref'ed. (If there's a solution to
this, please post to the above issue!)
If you use mocha v4 or later, and you don't call
exiftool.end(), you will find that your test suite hangs. The relevant
change is described here,
and can be solved by adding an
after block that shuts down the instance
of ExifTool that your tests are using:
after(() => exiftool.end()) // assuming your singleton is called `exiftool`
The date metadata in all your images and videos are, most likely, underspecified.
Images and videos rarely specify a time zone in their dates. If all your files were captured in your current time zone, defaulting to the local time zone is a safe assumption, but if you have files that were captured in different parts of the world, this assumption will not be correct. Parsing the same file in different parts of the world results in a different times for the same file.
Prior to version 7, heuristic 1 and 3 was applied.
As of version 7.0.0,
exiftool-vendored uses the following heuristics. The
highest-priority heuristic to return a value will be used as the timezone offset
for all datetime tags that don't already have a specified timezone.
If the EXIF
TimeZoneOffset tag is present it will be applied as per the spec to
DateTimeOriginal, and if there are two values, the
ModifyDate tag as well.
OffsetTime,
OffsetTimeOriginal, and
OffsetTimeDigitized are also
respected, if present (but are very rarely set).
If GPS latitude and longitude is present and valid (the value of
0, 0 is
considered invalid), the
tz-lookup library will be used to determine the time
zone name for that location.
If
GPSDateTime or
DateTimeUTC is present, the delta with the dates found
within the file, as long as the delta is valid, is used as the timezone offset.
Deltas of > 14 hours are considered invalid.
Because datetimes have this optionally-set timezone, and some tags only specify
the date, this library returns classes that encode the date, the time of day, or
both, with an optional timezone and an optional tzoffset:
ExifDateTime and
ExifTime. It's up to you, then, to determine what's correct for your
situation.
Note also that some smartphones record timestamps with microsecond precision
(not just millis!), and both
ExifDateTime and
ExifTime have floating point
milliseconds.
Official EXIF tag names
are PascalCased, like
AFPointSelected and
ISO. ("Fixing" the field names to be camelCase, would
result in ungainly
aFPointSelected and
iSO atrocities).
The Tags interface is
auto-generated by the
mktags script, which parses through over 6,000 unique
camera make and model images, in large part sourced from the ExifTool site.
mktags groups tags, extracts their type, popularity, and example values such
that your IDE can autocomplete.
Tags marked with "★★★★", like MIMEType, should be found in most files. Of the several thousand metadata tags, realize less than 50 are found generally. You'll need to do your own research to determine which tags are valid for your uses.
Note that if parsing fails (for, example, a datetime string), the raw string will be returned. Consuming code should verify both existence and type as reasonable for safety.
The
Tags object returned by
.readTags() can be serialized to JSON with
JSON.stringify.
To reconstitute, use the
parseJSON() method.
import { exiftool, parseJSON } from "exiftool-vendored"
const tags: Tags = await exiftool.readTags("/path/to/file.jpg")
const str: string = JSON.stringify(tags)
// parseJSON doesn't validate the input, so we don't assert that it's a Tags
// instance, but you can cast it (unsafely...)
const tags2: Tags = parseJSON(str) as Tags
The
npm run mktags target reads all tags found in a batch of sample images and
parses the results.
Using
exiftool-vendored:
Read 2236 unique tags from 3011 files.
Parsing took 16s (5.4ms / file) # windows 10, core i7, maxProcs 4
Parsing took 27s (9.0ms / file) # ubuntu 18.04, core i3, maxProcs 1
Parsing took 13s (4.2ms / file) # ubuntu 18.04, core i3, maxProcs 4
# September 2020 update with > 2x more files and faster CPU:
Read 3100 unique tags from 8028 files.
Parsing took 16s (2.0ms / file) # ubuntu 20.04, AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, maxProcs 24
Using the
exiftool npm package takes 7-10x longer, and doesn't work on Windows.
Reading 3011 files...
Parsing took 86s (28.4ms / file) # ubuntu, core i3
Using ExifTool's
-stay_open batch mode means we can reuse a single
instance of ExifTool across many requests, dropping response latency
dramatically as well as reducing system load.
To avoid overwhelming your system, the
exiftool singleton is configured with a
maxProcs set to a quarter the number of CPUs on the current system (minimally
1); no more than
maxProcs instances of
exiftool will be spawned. If the
system is CPU constrained, however, you may want a smaller value. If you have
very fast disk IO, you may see a speed increase with larger values of
maxProcs, but note that each child process can consume 100 MB of RAM.
