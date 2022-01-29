ExifReader is a JavaScript library that parses image files and extracts the metadata. It can also extract an embedded thumbnail. It can be used either in a browser or from Node. Supports JPEG, TIFF, PNG, HEIC, and WebP files with Exif, IPTC, XMP, ICC, and MPF metadata (depending on file type).
ExifReader is highly and easily configurable and the resulting bundle can be as small as 3 KiB (gzipped) if you're only interested in a few tags (e.g. date and/or GPS values). See section below on making a custom build.
ExifReader supports module formats ESM, AMD, CommonJS, and globals and can therefore easily be used from Webpack, RequireJS, Browserify, Node etc.
You can try it out on the examples site.
Support table
|File type
|Exif
|IPTC
|XMP
|ICC
|MPF
|Thumbnail
|JPEG
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|TIFF
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|???
|no
|PNG
|no
|no
|yes
|no
|no
|no
|HEIC/HEIF
|yes
|no
|no
|yes
|???
|no
|WebP
|yes
|no
|yes
|yes
|???
|yes
??? = MPF may be supported in any file type using Exif since it's an Exif extension, but it has only been tested on JPEGs.
If you're missing something that you think should be supported, file an issue with an attached example image and I'll see what I can do.
Notes for exif-js users
If you come here from the popular but now dead exif-js package, please let me know if you're missing anything from it and I will try to help you. Some notes:
Easiest is through npm or Bower:
npm install exifreader --save
bower install exifreader --save
If you want to clone the git repository instead:
git clone git@github.com:mattiasw/ExifReader.git
cd ExifReader
npm install
After that, the transpiled, concatenated and minified ES5 file will be in the
dist folder together with a sourcemap file.
Type definitions for TypeScript are included in the package. If you're missing any definitions for tags or something else, a pull-request would be very much welcome since I'm not using TypeScript myself.
ES module syntax:
import ExifReader from 'exifreader';
NOTE: TypeScript/Angular seems to sometimes have problems when using the default export. If you're seeing issues, use this syntax instead:
import * as ExifReader from 'exifreader';
CommonJS/Node modules:
const ExifReader = require('exifreader');
AMD modules:
requirejs(['/path/to/exif-reader.js'], function (ExifReader) {
...
});
script tag:
<script src="/path/to/exif-reader.js"></script>
There are two ways to load the tags. Either have ExifReader do the loading of the image file, or load the file yourself first and pass in the file buffer. The main difference is that the first one is asynchronous and the second one is synchronous.
const tags = await ExifReader.load(file);
const imageDate = tags['DateTimeOriginal'].description;
const unprocessedTagValue = tags['DateTimeOriginal'].value;
Where
file is one of
const tags = ExifReader.load(fileBuffer);
Where
fileBuffer is one of
ArrayBuffer or
SharedArrayBuffer (browser)
Buffer (Node.js)
See the examples site for more directions on how to use the library.
For local files on the device you need to load the file yourself first, then pass in the buffer to ExifReader. Here is a template from user @hungdev:
import RNFS from 'react-native-fs';
import {decode} from 'base64-arraybuffer';
import ExifReader from 'exifreader';
const b64Buffer = await RNFS.readFile('YOUR IMAGE URI', 'base64') // Where the URI looks like this: "file:///path/to/image/IMG_0123.HEIC"
const fileBuffer = decode(b64Buffer)
const tags = ExifReader.load(fileBuffer, {expanded: true});
By default, Exif, IPTC and XMP tags are grouped together. This means that if
e.g.
Orientation exists in both Exif and XMP, the first value (Exif) will be
overwritten by the second (XMP). If you need to separate between these values,
pass in an options object with the property
expanded set to
true:
const tags = ExifReader.load(fileBuffer, {expanded: true});
Tags that are unknown, either because they have been excluded by making a custom build or they are yet to be added into ExifReader, are by default not included in the output. If you need to see them there is an option that can be passed in:
const tags = ExifReader.load(fileBuffer, {includeUnknown: true});
If you discover an unknown tag that should be handled by ExifReader, please reach out by filing an issue.
If
expanded: true is specified in the options, there will be a
gps group.
This group currently contains
Latitude,
Longitude, and
Altitude which will
be negative for values that are south of the equator, west of the IRM, or below
sealevel. These are often more convenient values for regular use. For some
elaboration or if you need the original values, see Notes below.
The thumbnail and its details will be accessible through
tags['Thumbnail'].
There is information about e.g. width and height, and the thumbnail image data
is stored in
tags['Thumbnail'].image.
How you use it is going to depend on your environment. For a web browser you can
either use the raw byte data in
tags['Thumbnail'].image and use it the way you
want, or you can use the helper property
tags['Thumbnail'].base64 that is a
base64 representation of the image. It can be used for a data URI like this:
const tags = ExifReader.load(fileBuffer);
imageElement.src = 'data:image/jpg;base64,' + tags['Thumbnail'].base64;
If you're using node, you can store it as a new file like this:
const fs = require('fs');
const tags = ExifReader.load(fileBuffer);
fs.writeFileSync('/path/to/new/thumbnail.jpg', Buffer.from(tags['Thumbnail'].image));
See the examples site for more details.
The most important step will be to use a custom build so please do that.
If you are using Webpack 4 or lower and are only targeting web browsers, make
sure to add this to your Webpack config (probably the
webpack.config.js file):
node: {
Buffer: false
}
Buffer is only used in Node.js but if Webpack sees a reference to it it will
include a
Buffer shim for browsers. This configuration will stop Webpack from
doing that. Webpack 5 does this automatically.
Configuring a custom build can reduce the bundle size significantly.
NOTE 1: This functionality is in beta but should work fine. Please file an issue if you're having problems or ideas on how to make it better.
NOTE 2: This only changes the built file (
exifreader/dist/exif-reader.js),
not the source code. That means it's not possible to use the ES module (from the
src folder) or any tree shaking to get the benefit of a custom build. Tree
shaking will actually have close to no effect at all here so don't rely on it.
This is for npm users that use the built file. To specify what functionality you want you can either use include pattern (start with an empty set and include) or exclude pattern (start with full functionality and exclude). If an include pattern is set, excludes will not be used.
For Exif and IPTC it's also possible to specify which tags you're interested in. Those tag groups have huge dictionaries of tags and you may not be interested in all of them. (Note that it's not possible to specify tags to exclude.)
The configuration is added to your project's
package.json file.
Example 1: Only include JPEG files and Exif tags (this makes the bundle almost half the size of the full one (non-gzipped)):
"exifreader": {
"include": {
"jpeg": true,
"exif": true
}
}
Example 2: Only include TIFF files, and the Exif
DateTime tag and the GPS
tags (resulting bundle will be ~16 % of a full build):
"exifreader": {
"include": {
"tiff": true,
"exif": [
"DateTime",
"GPSLatitude",
"GPSLatitudeRef",
"GPSLongitude",
"GPSLongitudeRef",
"GPSAltitude",
"GPSAltitudeRef"
]
}
}
Example 3: Exclude XMP tags:
"exifreader": {
"exclude": {
"xmp": true
}
}
Then, if you didn't install ExifReader yet, just run
npm install exifreader.
Otherwise you have to re-build the library:
npm rebuild exifreader
If you use
yarn, simply run
yarn add exifreader to rebuild the library.
After that the new bundle is here:
node_modules/exifreader/dist/exif-reader.js
If you are using
vite, you will need to clear the dependency cache
after a rebuild.
If you're using the include pattern config, remember to include everything you
want to use. If you want
xmp and don't specify any file types, you will get
"Invalid image format", and if you specify
jpeg but don't mention any tag
types no tags will be found.
Possible modules to include or exclude:
|Module
|Description
jpeg
|JPEG images.
tiff
|TIFF images.
png
|PNG images.
heic
|HEIC/HEIF images.
webp
|WebP images.
file
|JPEG file details: image width, height etc.
jfif
|JFIF details in JPEG files: resolution, thumbnail etc.
png_file
|PNG file details: image width, height etc.
exif
|Regular Exif tags. If excluded, will also exclude
mpf and
thumbnail. For TIFF files, excluding this will also exclude IPTC, XMP, and ICC.
iptc
|IPTC tags.
xmp
|XMP tags.
icc
|ICC color profile tags.
mpf
|Multi-picture Format tags.
thumbnail
|Thumbnail. Needs
exif.
GPSLatitude,
GPSLongitude) and the
reference value (
GPSLatitudeRef,
GPSLongitudeRef). Use the references to
know whether the coordinate is north/south and east/west. Often you will see
north and east represented as positive values, and south and west
represented as negative values (e.g. in Google Maps). This setup is also
used for the altitude using
GPSAltitude and
GPSAltitudeRef where the
latter specifies if it's above sea level (positive) or below sea level
(negative). If you don't want to calculate the final values yourself, see
the section on GPS for pre-calculated ones.
Orientation value of
3 will have
Rotate 180 in the
description
property. If you would like more XMP tags to have a processed description,
please file an issue or create a pull request.
description property of tags can change in a minor update. If you
want to process a tag's value somehow, use the
value property to be sure
nothing breaks between updates.
The library makes use of the DataView API which is supported in Chrome 9+, Firefox 15+, Internet Explorer 10+, Edge, Safari 5.1+, Opera 12.1+. For Node.js at least version 10 is required if you want to parse XMP tags, otherwise earlier versions will also work.
Full HTML example pages and a Node.js example are located on the examples site.
Testing is done with Mocha and Chai. Run with:
npm test
Test coverage can be generated like this:
npm run coverage
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
This project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.
ExifReader uses the Mozilla Public License 2.0 (MPL-2.0). In short that means you can use this library in your project (open- or closed-source) as long as you mention the use of ExifReader and make any changes to ExifReader code available if you would to distribute your project. But please read the full license text to make sure your specific case is covered.
Regions
(see issue #129
for more details)
.value on
rational tags). Rational values are now kept in their original
numerator/denominator pair instead of being calculated into a float.
In addition to
.value on rational tags some descriptions have also
changed into better ones, e.g. ExposureTime now looks like
1/200
instead of
0.005.