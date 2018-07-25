Usage • Installation • Quick start • Demos • API • Perf • Changelog • FAQ • Contributing
📷 The fastest and most versatile JavaScript EXIF reading library.
Try it yourself - demo page & playground.
Works everywhere, parses anything you throw at it.
You don't need to read the whole file to tell if there's EXIF in it. And you don't need to extract all the data when you're looking for just a few tags. Exifr just jumps through the file structure, from pointer to pointer. Instead of reading it byte by byte, from beginning to end.
Exifr does what no other JS lib does. It's efficient and blazing fast!
|Segments
|JPEG
|TIFF / IIQ
|HEIF (HEIC, AVIF)
|PNG
|EXIF/TIFF, GPS
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|XMP
|✔
|✔
|❌
|✔
|IPTC
|✔
|✔
|❌
|🟡 (If it's a part of IHDR)
|ICC
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔ (Node.js only, requires zlib)
|Thumbnail
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|JFIF (JPEG header)
|✔
|⚫
|⚫
|⚫
|IHDR (PNG header)
|⚫
|⚫
|⚫
|✔
file can be any binary format (
Buffer,
Uint8Array,
Blob and more),
<img> element, string path or url.
options specify what segments and blocks to parse, filters what tags to pick or skip.
|API
|Returns
|Description
exifr.parse(file)
object
|Parses IFD0, EXIF, GPS blocks
exifr.parse(file, true)
object
|Parses everything
exifr.parse(file, ['Model', 'FNumber', ...])
object
|Parses only specified tags
exifr.parse(file, {options})
object
|Custom settings
exifr.gps(file)
{latitude, longitude}
|Parses only GPS coords
exifr.orientation(file)
number
|Parses only orientation
exifr.rotation(file)
object
|Info how to rotate the photo
exifr.thumbnail(file)
Buffer\|Uint8Array binary
|Extracts embedded thumbnail
exifr.thumbnailUrl(file)
string Object URL
|Browser only
exifr.sidecar(file)
object
|Parses sidecar file
npm install exifr
Exifr comes in three prebuilt bundles. It's a good idea to start development with
full and then scale down to
lite,
mini, or better yet, build your own around modular core.
// Modern Node.js can import CommonJS
import exifr from 'exifr' // => exifr/dist/full.umd.cjs
// Explicily import ES Module
import exifr from 'exifr/dist/full.esm.mjs' // to use ES Modules
// CommonJS, old Node.js
var exifr = require('exifr') // => exifr/dist/full.umd.cjs
<!-- ES Module in modern browsers -->
<script type="module">import exifr from 'node_modules/exifr/dist/lite.esm.js';</script>
<!-- classic UMD script -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/exifr/dist/lite.umd.js"></script>
<!-- IE10 & old browsers. You also need Promise polyfill -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/exifr/dist/lite.legacy.umd.js"></script>
Browsers:
lite and
mini are recommended because of balance between features and file size. UMD format attaches the library to global
window.exifr object.
IE & old browsers:
legacy builds come bundled with polyfills. Learn more.
Of course, you can use the
full version in browser, or use any other build in Node.js.
import syntax.
require('exifr'), AMD/RequireJS and global
window.exifr.
Promise polyfill. Learn more here.
|full
|lite
|mini
|core
|chunked
file readers
|BlobReader
UrlFetcher (+ Node.js)
FsReader
Base64Reader
|BlobReader
UrlFetcher (Browser only)
|BlobReader
|none
|file parsers
*.jpg
*.heic
*.tif/
*.iiq
*.png
*.jpg
*.heic
*.jpg
|none
|segment
parsers
|TIFF (EXIF)
IPTC
XMP
ICC
JFIF
IHDR
|TIFF (EXIF)
XMP
|TIFF (EXIF)
|none
|dictionaries
|TIFF (+ less frequent tags)
IPTC
ICC
JFIF
IHDR
|only TIFF keys
(IFD0, EXIF, GPS)
|none
|none
|size +-
|73 Kb
|45 Kb
|29 Kb
|15 Kb
|gzipped
|22 Kb
|12 Kb
|8 Kb
|4 Kb
|file
full.esm.js
full.esm.mjs
full.umd.js
full.umd.cjs
full.legacy.umd.js
lite.esm.js
lite.esm.mjs
lite.umd.js
lite.umd.cjs
lite.legacy.umd.js
mini.esm.js
mini.esm.mjs
mini.umd.js
mini.umd.cjs
mini.legacy.umd.js
|Learn more
TL;DR: All bundles are available in two identical copies.
.mjs and
.js for ESM.
.cjs and
.js for UMD. Pick one that works with your tooling or webserver.
Current state of ESM is complicated. Node.js can already handle ESM files with
.mjs extension and modules with
"type":"module" in package.json. Turns out the
"type":"module" approach alone is not yet ready for production. Some bundlers and tools may work or break with
.mjs extension, whereas it's important for Node.js. The same applies to the new
.cjs extension (introduced in Node.js 13).
The library is written in ESM, with
.mjs extensions and transpiled to both ESM and UMD formats.
The
"main" (field in package.json) entry point is now
full.umd.cjs but you can still use ESM by explicitly importing
full.esm.mjs.
"module" field (used by some tools) points to
full.esm.mjs.
If your webserver isn't configured to handle
.mjs or
.cjs files you can use their identical
.js clone. For example
full.esm.mjs is identical to
full.esm.js. So is
lite.esm.cjs to
lite.esm.js. Just pick one that fits your tools or environment.
Exifr exports both named exports and a default export - object containing all the named exports.
You can use
import * as exifr from 'exifr' as well as
import exifr from 'exifr' (recommended).
// exifr reads the file from disk, only a few hundred bytes.
exifr.parse('./myimage.jpg')
.then(output => console.log('Camera:', output.Make, output.Model))
// Or read the file on your own and feed the buffer into exifr.
fs.readFile('./myimage.jpg')
.then(exifr.parse)
.then(output => console.log('Camera:', output.Make, output.Model))
Extract only certain tags
// only GPS
let {latitude, longitude} = await exifr.gps('./myimage.jpg')
// only orientation
let num = await exifr.orientation(blob)
// only three tags
let output = await exifr.parse(file, ['ISO', 'Orientation', 'LensModel'])
// only XMP segment (and disabled TIFF which is enabled by default)
let output = await exifr.parse(file, {tiff: false, xmp: true})
Extracting thumbnail
let thumbBuffer = await exifr.thumbnail(file)
// or get object URL (browser only)
img.src = await exifr.thumbnailUrl(file)
Web Worker
let worker = new Worker('./worker.js')
worker.postMessage('../test/IMG_20180725_163423.jpg')
worker.onmessage = e => console.log(e.data)
// tip: try Transferable Objects with ArrayBuffer
worker.postMessage(arrayBuffer, [arrayBuffer])
// worker.js
importScripts('./node_modules/exifr/dist/lite.umd.js')
self.onmessage = async e => postMessage(await exifr.parse(e.data))
UMD in Browser
<img src="./myimage.jpg">
<script src="./node_modules/exifr/dist/lite.umd.js"></script>
<script>
let img = document.querySelector('img')
window.exifr.parse(img).then(exif => console.log('Exposure:', exif.ExposureTime))
</script>
ESM in Browser
<input id="filepicker" type="file" multiple>
<script type="module">
import exifr from './node_modules/exifr/dist/lite.esm.js'
document.querySelector('#filepicker').addEventListener('change', async e => {
let files = Array.from(e.target.files)
let exifs = await Promise.all(files.map(exifr.parse))
let dates = exifs.map(exif => exif.DateTimeOriginal.toGMTString())
console.log(`${files.length} photos taken on:`, dates)
})
</script>
and a lot more in the examples/ folder
parse(file[, options])
Returns:
Promise<object | undefined>
Accepts file (in any format), parses it and returns exif object. Optional options argument can be specified.
gps(file)
Returns:
Promise<object | undefined>
Only extracts GPS coordinates.
Uses
pick/
skip filters and perf improvements to only extract latitude and longitude tags from GPS block. And to get GPS-IFD pointer it only scans through IFD0 without reading any other unrelated data.
Check out examples/gps.js to learn more.
orientation(file)
Returns:
Promise<number | undefined>
Only extracts photo's orientation.
rotation(file)
Returns:
Promise<object | undefined>
Only extracts photo's orientation. Returns object with instructions how to rotate the image:
deg
<number>: angle in degrees (i.e.
180), useful for css
transform: rotate()
rad
<number>: angle in radians (i.e.
3.141592653589793) useful for canvas'
ctx.rotate()
scaleX
<number>: image is (
-1) or isn't (
1) mirrored horizontally
scaleY
<number>: image is (
-1) or isn't (
1) mirrored upside down
dimensionSwapped
<boolean>: image is rotated by 90° or 270°. Fixing rotation would swap
width and
height.
css
<boolean>: can/can't be rotated with CSS and
transform: rotate() (important for ios Safari)
canvas
<boolean>: can/can't be rotated with canvas and
ctx.rotate() (important for ios Safari)
Warning: Some modern browsers autorotate
<img> elements,
background-image and/or data passed to
<canvas> without altering the EXIF. The behavior is extra quirky on iOs 13.4 Safari and newer (though not on macos). You may end up with over-rotated image if you don't handle this quirk. See examples/orientation.html to learn more.
let r = await exifr.rotation(image)
if (r.css) {
img.style.transform = `rotate(${r.deg}deg) scale(${r.scaleX}, ${r.scaleY})`
}
thumbnail(file)
Returns:
Promise<Buffer | Uint8Array | undefined>
Extracts embedded thumbnail from the photo, returns
Uint8Array.
Only parses as little EXIF as necessary to find offset of the thumbnail.
Check out examples/thumbnail.html and examples/thumbnail.js to learn more.
thumbnailUrl(file)
Returns:
Promise<string | undefined>
browser only
Exports the thumbnail wrapped in Object URL. The URL has to be revoked when not needed anymore.
sidecar(file[, options[, type]])
Returns:
Promise<object | undefined>
full bundle only
Parses sidecar file, i.e., an external metadata usually accompanied by the image file. Most notably
.xmp or
.icc.
Third argument is optional but advised if you know the segment type you're dealing with and want to improve performance. Otherwise exifr tries to infer the type from file extension (if
file is path or url) and/or randomly tries all parsers at its disposal.
exifr.sidecar('./img_1234.icc')
exifr.sidecar('./img_1234.icc', {translateKeys: false})
exifr.sidecar('./img_1234.colorprofile', {translateKeys: false}, 'icc')
Exifr class
Aforementioned functions are wrappers that internally:
1) instantiate
new Exifr(options) class
2) call
.read(file) to load the file
3) call
.parse() or
.extractThumbnail() to get an output
You can instantiate
Exif yourself to parse metadata and extract thumbnail efficiently at the same time. In Node.js it's also necessary to close the file with
.file.close() if it's read in the chunked mode.
let exr = new Exifr(options)
await exr.read(file)
let output = await exr.parse()
let buffer = await exr.extractThumbnail()
await exr.file?.close?.()
file argument
string
Buffer
ArrayBuffer
Uint8Array
DataView
Blob,
File
<img> element
options argument
array of tags to parse, shortcut for
options.pick
true shortcut to parse all segments and blocks
object with granular settings
All other and undefined properties are inherited from defaults:
let defaultOptions = {
// Segments (JPEG APP Segment, PNG Chunks, HEIC Boxes, etc...)
tiff: true,
xmp: false,
icc: false,
iptc: false,
jfif: false, // (jpeg only)
ihdr: false, // (png only)
// Sub-blocks inside TIFF segment
ifd0: true, // aka image
ifd1: false, // aka thumbnail
exif: true,
gps: true,
interop: false,
// Other TIFF tags
makerNote: false,
userComment: false,
// Filters
skip: [],
pick: [],
// Formatters
translateKeys: true,
translateValues: true,
reviveValues: true,
sanitize: true,
mergeOutput: true,
silentErrors: true,
// Chunked reader
chunked: true,
firstChunkSize: undefined,
firstChunkSizeNode: 512,
firstChunkSizeBrowser: 65536, // 64kb
chunkSize: 65536, // 64kb
chunkLimit: 5,
httpHeaders: {},
}
Exifr can avoid reading certain tags, instead of reading but not including them in the output, like other exif libs do. For example MakerNote tag from EXIF block is isually very large - tens of KBs. Reading such tag is a waste of time if you don't need it.
Tip: Using numeric tag codes is even faster than string names because exifr doesn't have to look up the strings in dictionaries.
options.pick
Type:
Array<string|number>
Array of the only tags that will be parsed.
Specified tags are looked up in a dictionary. Their respective blocks are enabled for parsing, all other blocks are disabled. Parsing ends as soon as all requested tags are extracted.
// Only extracts three tags from EXIF block. IFD0, GPS and other blocks disabled.
{pick: ['ExposureTime', 'FNumber', 'ISO']}
// Only extracts three tags from EXIF block and one tag from GPS block.
{pick: ['ExposureTime', 'FNumber', 'ISO', 'GPSLatitude']}
// Extracts two tags from GPS block and all of IFD0 and EXIF blocks which are enabled by default.
{gps: {pick: ['GPSLatitude', 0x0004]}}
options.skip
Type:
Array<string|number>
Default:
['MakerNote', 'UserComments']
Array of the tags that will not be parsed.
By default, MakerNote and UserComment tags are skipped. But that is configured elsewhere.
// Skips reading these three tags in any block
{skip: ['ImageWidth', 'Model', 'FNumber', 'GPSLatitude']}
// Skips reading three tags in EXIF block
{exif: {skip: ['ImageUniqueID', 42033, 'SubSecTimeDigitized']}}
EXIF became synonymous for all image metadata, but it's actually just one of many blocks inside TIFF segment. And there are more segment than just TIFF.
Jpeg stores various formats of data in APP-Segments. Heic and Tiff file formats use different structures or naming conventions but the idea is the same, so we refer to TIFF, XMP, IPTC, ICC and JFIF as Segments.
options.tiff type
bool|object|Array default:
true
options.jfif type
bool default:
false
options.xmp type
bool default:
false
options.iptc type
bool default:
false
options.icc type
bool default:
false
options.ihdr type
bool default:
true (only for PNG)
TIFF Segment consists of various IFD's (Image File Directories) aka blocks.
options.ifd0 (alias
options.image) type
bool|object|Array default:
true
options.ifd1 (alias
options.thumbnail) type
bool|object|Array default:
false
options.exif type
bool|object|Array default:
true
options.gps type
bool|object|Array default:
true
options.interop type
bool|object|Array default:
false
Notable large tags from EXIF block that are not parsed by default but can be enabed if needed.
options.makerNote type:
bool default:
false
options.userComment type:
bool default:
false
Extracted XMP tags are grouped by namespace. Each ns is separate object in
output. E.g.
output.xmlns,
output.GPano,
output.crs, etc...
For XMP Extended see
options.multiSegment
Exifr contains minimalistic opinionated XML parser for parsing data from XMP. It may not be 100% spec-compliant, because XMP is based on XML which cannot be translated 1:1 to JSON. The output is opinionated and may alter or simplify the data structure. If the XMP parser doesn't suit you, it can be disabled by setting
options.xmp.parse to
false. Then a raw XMP string will be available at
output.xmp.
1) Tags with both attributes and children-value are combined into object.
2) Arrays (RDF Containers) with single item are unwrapped. The single item is used in place of the array.
2) If
options.mergeOutput:false: Tags of
tiff namespace (
<tiff:Model>) are merged into
output.ifd0. Likewise
exif ns is merged into
output.exif.
<rdf:Description foo:name="Exifr">
<foo:author>Mike Kovařík</foo:author>
<foo:description xml:lang="en-us">Some string here</foo:description>
<foo:formats><rdf:Seq><rdf:li>jpeg</rdf:li></rdf:Seq></foo:formats>
<foo:segments><rdf:Seq><rdf:li>xmp</rdf:li><rdf:li>tiff</rdf:li><rdf:li>iptc</rdf:li></rdf:Seq></foo:segments>
</rdf:Description>
parses as:
{
name: 'Exifr', // attribute belonging to the same namespace
author: 'Mike Kovařík', // simple tag of the namespace
description: {lang: 'en-us', value: 'Some string here'}, // tag with attrs and value becomes object
formats: 'jpeg', // single item array is unwrapped
segments: ['xmp', 'tiff', 'iptc'] // array as usual
}
options.multiSegment
Type:
bool
Default:
false
Enables looking for more than just a single segment of ICC or XMP (XMP Extended).
In some rare cases the photo can contain additional layers, embedded images, or metadata that doesn't fit inside single 64kB (JPEG) segment.
Side effect: Disables chunked reading. The whole file has to be read to locate all segments.
When is it useful:
Sub-options:
options.xmp.multiSegment
options.icc.multiSegment
options.tiff serves as a shortcut for configuring all TIFF blocks:
options.tiff = true enables all TIFF blocks (sets them to
true).
options.tiff = false disables all TIFF blocks (sets them to
false) except for those explicitly set to
true in
options.
options.tiff = {...} applies the same sub-options to all TIFF blocks that are enabled.
options.tiff = false can be paired with any other block(s) to disable all other blocks except for said block.
{interop: true, tiff: false}
// is a shortcut for
{interop: true, ifd0: false, exif: false, gps: false, ifd1: true}
Each TIFF block and the whole
tiff segment can also be configured with
object or
array, much like the
options argument.
object - enabled with custom options - filters (
pick,
skip) and formatters (
translateKeys,
translateValues,
reviveValues)
array - enabled, but only picks tags from this array
TIFF blocks automatically inherit from
options.tiff and then from
options.
// Only extract FNumber + ISO tags from EXIF and GPSLatitude + GPSLongitude from GPS
{
exif: true, gps: true,
pick: ['FNumber', 'ISO', 'GPSLatitude', 0x0004] // 0x0004 is GPSLongitude
}
// is a shortcut for
{exif: ['FNumber', 'ISO'], gps: ['GPSLatitude', 0x0004]}
// which is another shortcut for
{exif: {pick: ['FNumber', 'ISO']}, gps: {pick: ['GPSLatitude', 0x0004]}}
options.chunked
Type:
bool
Default:
true
Exifr can read only a few chunks instead of the whole file. It's much faster, saves memory and unnecessary disk reads or network fetches. Works great with complicated file structures - .tif files may point to metadata scattered throughout the file.
How it works: A first small chunk (of
firstChunkSize) is read to determine if the file contains any metadata at all. If so, reading subsequent chunks (of
chunkSize) continues until all requested segments are found or until
chunkLimit is reached.
Supported inputs: Chunked is only effective with
Blob,
<img> element,
string url, disk path, or base64. These inputs are not yet processed or read into memory. Each input format is implemented in a separate file reader class. Learn more about file readers and modularity here.
If you use URL as input: Fetching chunks (implemented in
UrlFetcher) from web server uses HTTP Range Requests. Range request may fail if your server does not support ranges, if it's not configured properly or if the fetched file is smaller than the first chunk size. Test your web server or disable chunked reader with
{chunked: false} when in doubt.
options.firstChunkSize
Type:
number
Default:
512 Bytes in Node /
65536 (64 KB) in browser
Size (in bytes) of the first chunk that probes the file for traces of exif or metadata.
In browser, it's usually better to read just a larger chunk in hope that it contains the whole EXIF (and not just the beginning) instead of loading multiple subsequent chunks. Whereas in Node.js it's preferable to read as little data as possible and
fs.read() does not cause slowdowns.
options.chunkSize
Type:
number
Default:
65536 Bytes (64 KB)
Size of subsequent chunks that may be read after the first chunk.
options.chunkLimit
Type:
number
Default:
5
Max amount of subsequent chunks allowed to read in which exifr searches for data segments and blocks. I.e. failsafe that prevents from reading the whole file if it does not contain all of the segments or blocks requested in
options.
This limit is bypassed if multi-segment segments ocurs in the file and if
options.multiSegment allows reading all of them.
If the exif isn't found within N chunks (64*5 = 320KB) it probably isn't in the file and it's not worth reading anymore.
options.httpHeaders
Type:
object
Default: {}
Additional HTTP headers to include when fetching chunks from URLs that require Authorization or other custom headers.
options.mergeOutput
Type:
bool
Default:
true
Merges all parsed segments and blocks into a single object.
Warning:
mergeOutput: false should not be used with
translateKeys: false or when parsing both
ifd0 (image) and
ifd1 (thumbnail). Tag keys are numeric, sometimes identical and may collide.
|mergeOutput: true
|mergeOutput: false
{ Make: 'Google', Model: 'Pixel', FNumber: 2, Country: 'Czech Republic', xmp: '<x:xmpmeta><rdf:Description>...' }
{ ifd0: { Make: 'Google', Model: 'Pixel' }, exif: { FNumber: 2 }, iptc: { Country: 'Czech Republic' }, xmp: '<x:xmpmeta><rdf:Description>...' }
options.sanitize
Type:
bool
Default:
true
Cleans up unnecessary, untransformed or internal tags (IFD pointers) from the output.
options.silentErrors
Type:
bool
Default:
true
Suppresses errors that occur during parsing. Messages are stored at
output.errors instead of throwing and causing promise rejection.
NOTE: Some fundamental error's can still be thrown. Such as wrong arguments or
Unknown file format.
Failing silently enables reading broken files. But only file-structure related errors are caught.
options.translateKeys
Type:
bool
Default:
true
Translates tag keys from numeric codes to understandable string names. I.e. uses
Model instead of
0x0110.
Most keys are numeric. To access the
Model tag use
output.ifd0[0x0110] or
output.ifd0[272]
Learn more about dictionaries.
Warning:
translateKeys: false should not be used with
mergeOutput: false. Keys may collide because ICC, IPTC and TIFF segments use numeric keys starting at 0.
|translateKeys: false
|translateKeys: true
{ 0x0110: 'Pixel', // IFD0 90: 'Vsetín', // IPTC 64: 'Perceptual', // ICC desc: 'sRGB IEC61966-2.1', // ICC }
{ Model: 'Pixel', // IFD0 City: 'Vsetín', // IPTC RenderingIntent: 'Perceptual', // ICC ProfileDescription: 'sRGB IEC61966-2.1', // ICC }
options.translateValues
Type:
bool
Default:
true
Translates tag values from raw enums to understandable strings. Learn more about dictionaries.
|translateValues: false
|translateValues: true
{ Orientation: 1, ResolutionUnit: 2, DeviceManufacturer: 'GOOG' }
{ Orientation: 'Horizontal (normal)', ResolutionUnit: 'inches', DeviceManufacturer: 'Google' }
options.reviveValues
Type:
bool
Default:
true
Converts dates from strings to a Date instances and modifies few other tags to a more readable format. Learn more about dictionaries.
|reviveValues: false
|reviveValues: true
{ GPSVersionID: [0x02, 0x02, 0x00, 0x00], ModifyDate: '2018:07:25 16:34:23', }
{ GPSVersionID: '2.2.0.0', ModifyDate: <Date instance: 2018-07-25T14:34:23.000Z>, }
Tips for advanced users. You don't need to read further unless you're into customization and bundlers.
This is mostly relevant for Web Browsers, where file size and unused code elimination is important.
The library's functionality is divided into four categories.
BlobReader (browser),
UrlFetcher (browser),
FsReader (Node.js),
Base64Reader
src/file-readers/.
.jpg,
.tiff,
.heic
src/file-parsers/.
src/segment-parsers/.
src/dicts/.
Each reader, parser and dictionary is a separate file that can be used independently. This way you can configure your own bundle with only what you need, eliminate dead code and save tens of KBs of unused dictionaries.
Check out examples/custom-build.js.
Scenario 1: We'll be handling
.jpg files in blob format and we want to extract ICC data in human-readable format. For that we'll need dictionaries for ICC segment.
// Core bundle has nothing in it
import * as exifr from 'exifr/src/core.mjs'
// Now we import what we need
import 'exifr/src/file-readers/BlobReader.mjs'
import 'exifr/src/file-parsers/jpeg.mjs'
import 'exifr/src/segment-parsers/icc.mjs'
import 'exifr/src/dicts/icc-keys.mjs'
import 'exifr/src/dicts/icc-values.mjs'
Scenario 2: We want to parse
.heic and
.tiff photos, extract EXIF block (of TIFF segment). We only need the values to be translated. Keys will be left untranslated but we don't mind accessing them with raw numeric keys -
output[0xa40a] instead of
output.Sharpness. Also, we're not importing any (chunked) file reader because we only work with Uint8Array data.
import * as exifr from 'exifr/src/core.mjs'
import 'exifr/src/file-parsers/heic.mjs'
import 'exifr/src/file-parsers/tiff.mjs'
import 'exifr/src/segment-parsers/tiff.mjs'
import 'exifr/src/dicts/tiff-exif-values.mjs'
EXIF Data are mostly numeric enums, stored under numeric code. Dictionaries are needed to translate them into meaningful output. But they take up a lot of space (40 KB out of
full build's 60 KB). So it's a good idea to make your own bundle and shave off the dicts you don't need.
output.Model instead of
output[0x0110])
Orientation becomes
'Rotate 180' instead of
3)
Date)
Exifr's dictionaries are based on exiftool.org. Specifically these: TIFF (EXIF & GPS), ICC, IPTC, JFIF
// Modify single tag's 0xa409 (Saturation) translation
import exifr from 'exifr'
let exifKeys = exifr.tagKeys.get('exif')
let exifValues = exifr.tagValues.get('exif')
exifKeys.set(0xa409, 'Saturation')
exifValues.set(0xa409, {
0: 'Normal',
1: 'Low',
2: 'High'
})
// Modify single tag's GPSDateStamp value is processed
import exifr from 'exifr'
let gpsRevivers = exifr.tagRevivers.get('gps')
gpsRevivers.set(0x001D, rawValue => {
let [year, month, day] = rawValue.split(':').map(str => parseInt(str))
return new Date(year, month - 1, day)
})
// Create custom dictionary for GPS block
import exifr from 'exifr'
exifr.createDictionary(exifr.tagKeys, 'gps', [
[0x0001, 'LatitudeRef'],
[0x0002, 'Latitude'],
[0x0003, 'LongitudeRef'],
[0x0004, 'Longitude'],
])
// Extend existing IFD0 dictionary
import exifr from 'exifr'
exifr.createDictionary(exifr.tagKeys, 'ifd0', [
[0xc7b5, 'DefaultUserCrop'],
[0xc7d5, 'NikonNEFInfo'],
...
])
fs module. The import is obviously only used in Node.js and not triggered in a browser. But your bundler may, however, pick up on it and fail with something like
Error: Can't resolve 'fs'.
Parcel works out of the box and Webpack should too because of
webpackIgnore magic comment added to the library's source code
import(/ webpackIgnore: true / 'fs').
If this does not work for you, try adding
node: {fs: 'empty'} and
target: 'web' or
target: 'webworker' to your Webpack config. Or similar settings for your bundler of choice.
Alternatively, create your own bundle around
core build and do not include
FsReader in it.
Exifr is written using modern syntax, mainly async/await. You may need to add
regenerator-runtime or reconfigure babel.
Here are a few tips for when you need to squeeze an extra bit of speed out of exifr when processing a large amount of files. Click to expand.
options.pick if you only need certain tags
// do this:
let {ISO, FNumber} = await exifr.parse(file, {exif: ['ISO', 'FNumber']})
// not this:
let {ISO, FNumber} = await exifr.parse(file)
options.ifd0 if you don't need the data
// do this:
let options = {ifd0: false, exif: true}
// not this:
let options = {exif: true}
exifr.gps() if you only need GPS
exifr.gps() because it is fine-tuned to do exactly this and nothing more. Similarly there's
exifr.orientation().
// do this:
exifr.gps(file)
// not this:
exifr.parse(file, {gps: true})
options object
options object instead of inlining it. Exifr uses your
options to create an instance of
Options class under the hood and uses
WeakMap to find previously created instance instead of creating q new one each time.
// do this:
let options = {exif: true, iptc: true}
for (let file of files) exif.parse(file, options)
// not this:
for (let file of files) exif.parse(file, {exif: true, iptc: true})
File reading: You don't need to read the whole file and parse through a MBs of data. Exifr takes an educated guess to only read a small chunk of the file where metadata is usually located. Each platform, file format, and data type is approached differently to ensure the best performance.
Finding metadata: Other libraries use brute force to read through all bytes until
'Exif' string is found. Whereas exifr recognizes the file structure, consisting of segments (JPEG) or nested boxes (HEIC). This allows exifr to read just a few bytes here and there, to get the offset and size of the segment/box and pointers to jump to the next.
HEIC: Simply finding the exif offset takes 0.2-0.3ms with exifr. Compare that to exif-heic-js which takes about 5-10ms on average. Exifr is up to 30x faster.
pigallery2 did a few benchmarks.
2036 photos (in total 22GB):
lib | average | all files
---------------------------------
exifr | 2.5ms | 5s <--- !!!
exifreader | 9.5ms | 19.5s
exiftool | 76ms | 154s
Try the benchmark yourself at benchmark/chunked-vs-whole.js
user reads file 8.4 ms
exifr reads whole file 8.2 ms
exifr reads file by chunks 0.5 ms <--- !!!
only parsing, not reading 0.2 ms <--- !!!
Observations from testing with +-4MB pictures (Highest quality Google Pixel photos. Tested on a mid-range dual-core i5 machine with SSD).
fs.readFile = 0.3ms
ArrayBuffer = 3ms
Blob = 7ms
<img> with Object URL = 3ms
Be sure to visit the exifr playground or benchmark/gps-dnd.html, drop in your photos and watch the parsed in timer.
For full changelog visit
CHANGELOG.md.
string URLs as
file argument are now accepted in Node.js (
UrlFetcher uses polyfill for
fetch() in Node.js). But only in
full bundle.
rdf:Description, but breaking change nonetheless.
"main" now points to UMD bundle for better compatibility.
legacy builds. Suppporting IE10.
TL;DR: Because exifr comes in three bundles, each in three format variants (ESM, UMD, legacy), each in two extensions (.js and .mjs or .mjs) due to tooling. Plus source codes are included.
npm (~1MB, ~65 files): The module includes both
src/ and
dist/. That's source codes of all the readers, parsers and dictionaries. Multiplied by 3 bundles (full, lite, mini). Then multiplied by 3 bundle formats (ESM, UMD, legacy for IE10) and multiplied by 2 extensions (
.mjs+
.js or
.cjs+
.js). But you won't use all of the files. They're there so you can choose what's best for your project, tooling and environment.
bundlephobia (~63/22 kB): Full build is the
"main" entry point (in
package.json) picked up by Node and bundlephobia. But it's meant for use in Node where size doesn't matter.
badge in readme (~9 kB): The badge points to mini bundle which contains the bare minimum needed to cover the most use-cases (get orientation, coords, exif info, etc...). This is meant for browsers where file size matters.
Contributions are welcome in any form. Suggestions, bug reports, docs improvements, new tests or even feature PRs. Don't be shy, I don't bite.
If you're filing an issue, please include:
There are so many environments, tools and frameworks and I can't know, nor try them all out. Letting me peek into your setup makes tracking down the problem so much easier.
PRs are gladly accepted. Please run tests before you create one:
/test/index.html (uses import maps, you may need to enable experimental flags in your browser)
npm run test
MIT, Mike Kovařík, Mutiny.cz