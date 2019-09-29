A small EXIF image metadata reader.
npm install exif-reader
var exif = require('exif-reader');
// decode raw exif data from a buffer
var metadata = exif(buf);
Support is also built into jpg-stream for extracting EXIF data from JPEGs using this module.
Resulting properties are grouped into four objects:
image: basic TIFF properties about the image
thumbnail: basic TIFF properties about the embedded thumbnail
exif: full exif data
gps: GPS/location data about the image
interoperability: interoperability information
Not all of these properties will always be defined.
Here is some example output:
{ image:
{ Make: 'Apple',
Model: 'iPhone 6',
Orientation: 1,
XResolution: 72,
YResolution: 72,
ResolutionUnit: 2,
Software: 'Photos 1.0',
ModifyDate: Sat Feb 28 2015 17:13:57 GMT-0800 (PST),
ExifOffset: 198,
GPSInfo: 1008 },
exif:
{ ExposureTime: 0.0020491803278688526,
FNumber: 2.2,
ExposureProgram: 2,
ISO: 32,
ExifVersion: <Buffer 30 32 32 31>,
DateTimeOriginal: Sat Feb 28 2015 17:13:57 GMT-0800 (PST),
DateTimeDigitized: Sat Feb 28 2015 17:13:57 GMT-0800 (PST),
ComponentsConfiguration: <Buffer 01 02 03 00>,
ShutterSpeedValue: 8.930864197530864,
ApertureValue: 2.2750072066878064,
BrightnessValue: 7.991,
ExposureBiasValue: 0,
MeteringMode: 3,
Flash: 16,
FocalLength: 4.15,
SubjectArea: [ 964, 1287, 610, 612 ],
MakerNote: <Buffer 41 70 70 6c 65 20 69 4f 53 00 00 01 4d 4d 00 08 00 ...>,
SubSecTimeOriginal: '476',
SubSecTimeDigitized: '476',
FlashpixVersion: <Buffer 30 31 30 30>,
ColorSpace: 1,
PixelXDimension: 3264,
PixelYDimension: 2448,
SensingMethod: 2,
SceneType: <Buffer 01>,
ExposureMode: 0,
WhiteBalance: 0,
FocalLengthIn35mmFormat: 29,
SceneCaptureType: 0,
LensSpecification: [ 4.15, 4.15, 2.2, 2.2 ],
LensMake: 'Apple',
LensModel: 'iPhone 6 back camera 4.15mm f/2.2' },
gps:
{ GPSLatitudeRef: 'N',
GPSLatitude: [ 35, 18, 1.49 ],
GPSLongitudeRef: 'W',
GPSLongitude: [ 120, 39, 44.23 ],
GPSAltitudeRef: 0,
GPSAltitude: 97,
GPSTimeStamp: [ 1, 13, 57 ],
GPSSpeedRef: 'K',
GPSSpeed: 0,
GPSImgDirectionRef: 'T',
GPSImgDirection: 347.4401408450704,
GPSDestBearingRef: 'T',
GPSDestBearing: 167.44014084507043,
GPSDateStamp: '2015:03:01' } }
MIT