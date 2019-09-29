A small EXIF image metadata reader.

Usage

npm install exif-reader

var exif = require ( 'exif-reader' ); var metadata = exif(buf);

Support is also built into jpg-stream for extracting EXIF data from JPEGs using this module.

Resulting properties are grouped into four objects:

image : basic TIFF properties about the image

: basic TIFF properties about the image thumbnail : basic TIFF properties about the embedded thumbnail

: basic TIFF properties about the embedded thumbnail exif : full exif data

: full exif data gps : GPS/location data about the image

: GPS/location data about the image interoperability : interoperability information

Not all of these properties will always be defined.

Here is some example output:

{ image : { Make : 'Apple' , Model : 'iPhone 6' , Orientation : 1 , XResolution : 72 , YResolution : 72 , ResolutionUnit : 2 , Software : 'Photos 1.0' , ModifyDate : Sat Feb 28 2015 17 : 13 : 57 GMT -0800 (PST), ExifOffset : 198 , GPSInfo : 1008 }, exif : { ExposureTime : 0.0020491803278688526 , FNumber : 2.2 , ExposureProgram : 2 , ISO : 32 , ExifVersion : <Buffer 30 32 32 31>, DateTimeOriginal: Sat Feb 28 2015 17:13:57 GMT-0800 (PST), DateTimeDigitized: Sat Feb 28 2015 17:13:57 GMT-0800 (PST), ComponentsConfiguration: <Buffer 01 02 03 00>, ShutterSpeedValue: 8.930864197530864, ApertureValue: 2.2750072066878064, BrightnessValue: 7.991, ExposureBiasValue: 0, MeteringMode: 3, Flash: 16, FocalLength: 4.15, SubjectArea: [ 964, 1287, 610, 612 ], MakerNote: <Buffer 41 70 70 6c 65 20 69 4f 53 00 00 01 4d 4d 00 08 00 ...>, SubSecTimeOriginal: '476', SubSecTimeDigitized: '476', FlashpixVersion: <Buffer 30 31 30 30>, ColorSpace: 1, PixelXDimension: 3264, PixelYDimension: 2448, SensingMethod: 2, SceneType: <Buffer 01>, ExposureMode: 0, WhiteBalance: 0, FocalLengthIn35mmFormat: 29, SceneCaptureType: 0, LensSpecification: [ 4.15, 4.15, 2.2, 2.2 ], LensMake: 'Apple', LensModel: 'iPhone 6 back camera 4.15mm f/2.2' }, gps: { GPSLatitudeRef: 'N', GPSLatitude: [ 35, 18, 1.49 ], GPSLongitudeRef: 'W', GPSLongitude: [ 120, 39, 44.23 ], GPSAltitudeRef: 0, GPSAltitude: 97, GPSTimeStamp: [ 1, 13, 57 ], GPSSpeedRef: 'K', GPSSpeed: 0, GPSImgDirectionRef: 'T', GPSImgDirection: 347.4401408450704, GPSDestBearingRef: 'T', GPSDestBearing: 167.44014084507043, GPSDateStamp: '2015:03:01' } }

License

MIT