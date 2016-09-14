Properly displays an image via canvas based on the exif orientation data. Uses exif-orientation.
npm install exif-orientation-image --save
The following example reacts to the
onChange event of a file upload html input
var getOrientedImage = require('exif-orientation-image');
fileUpload.addEventListener('change',function(e) {
var file = e.target.files[0];
getOrientedImage(file,function(err,canvas) {
if (!err) {
document.body.appendChild(canvas);
}
});
});
getOrientedImage(file,callback)
file A file object from a file upload html input
callback A function to be called once the image is rendered in its proper position. The callback is passed 2 arguments
(err,canvas). If
err is undefined, canvas will be an HTML canvas element with the correctly oriented image, otherwise err will be an
Error object with the message of the error.
orientation.translate(image,orientation,options)
image A loaded html image element
orientation Orientation object returned from exif-orientation. Contains scale.x, scale.y, and rotation. Rotation is a number in degrees, scale.x and scale.y are numbers.
options Custom options, right now the only options are
width and
height which determines the size of the returned canvas. It will use the image dimensions if not provided.
orientation.orientation()
Exposes the exif-orientation function in case you want to handle that manually.
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.