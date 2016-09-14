Properly displays an image via canvas based on the exif orientation data. Uses exif-orientation.

Install

npm install exif-orientation-image --save

Example

The following example reacts to the onChange event of a file upload html input

var getOrientedImage = require ( 'exif-orientation-image' ); fileUpload.addEventListener( 'change' , function ( e ) { var file = e.target.files[ 0 ]; getOrientedImage(file, function ( err,canvas ) { if (!err) { document .body.appendChild(canvas); } }); });

Usage

file A file object from a file upload html input

callback A function to be called once the image is rendered in its proper position. The callback is passed 2 arguments (err,canvas) . If err is undefined, canvas will be an HTML canvas element with the correctly oriented image, otherwise err will be an Error object with the message of the error.

image A loaded html image element

orientation Orientation object returned from exif-orientation. Contains scale.x, scale.y, and rotation. Rotation is a number in degrees, scale.x and scale.y are numbers.

options Custom options, right now the only options are width and height which determines the size of the returned canvas. It will use the image dimensions if not provided.

Exposes the exif-orientation function in case you want to handle that manually.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.