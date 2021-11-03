A module for (and discussion on) exiting a node.js process and flushing stdout and stderr.
Somewhere in the node.js 0.10 or 0.12 version range, and at least on certain
platforms including macOS and SmartOS, stdout and stderr stopped being
blocking. That means that where with node.js 0.10 or before your script might
write output and exit with
process.exit([CODE]), with newer versions of
node.js your output to stdout and/or stderr would sometimes not all get
written before the process exited. This is most commonly an annoyance for
command-line tools written in node.js, especially when used in a pipeline where
the problem more often manifests itself. The issue is surprisingly (at least to
me) complex. This repo will attempt to explain the tradeoffs with different
solutions and provide advice and one or more functions to use for exiting.
var exeunt = require('exeunt');
function main() {
// ...
exeunt(code); // flush stdout/stderr and exit
return; // `exeunt` returns, unlike `process.exit`
}
See the Solution 4 section below for details.
Note:
exeunt() is a small function. If you don't want yet another node
dependency, then feel free to just copy it to your repo.
A node.js script writes a lot of output (such that buffering occurs), and then exits. Not all output will be written before the process terminates. E.g.:
$ node examples/write-65k-and-exit.js | grep meta
[meta] start: writing 66560 bytes...
# 65k of output elided by the `grep`
[meta] done # all output was emitted this time
$ node examples/write-65k-and-exit.js | grep meta
[meta] start: writing 66560 bytes...
# the final 'done' line is missing
This example writes 65k to be more than the buffer size for a pipe (which is 64k, at least on macOS, IIUC). If we increase that to ~1MB, it is more frequent that output is truncated:
$ node examples/write-65k-and-exit.js 1000000 | grep meta
[meta] start: writing 1000000 bytes...
Summary: Use
process.exitCode = code; (added in node.js 0.12), do not use
process.exit([code]), and ensure you have no active handles
(
process._getActiveHandles()).
Pros:
Cons:
setTimeout,
setInterval, open sockets, etc.) otherwise your script will hang on exit.
process.exit(code).
Example showing an accidental hang on exit:
$ node examples/hang-because-active-handle.js | grep meta
[meta] start: writing 66560 bytes...
[meta] done
[meta] this interval is still running
[meta] this interval is still running
[meta] this interval is still running
^C
If you need to support node 0.10, here is a
softExit()
function
that will use
process.exitCode if the node version supports it, else fallback
to
process.exit if necessary (with the potential for truncation).
Summary: Attempt to avoid process.exit, but set a timer to use it after a short while if it looks like we are hanging.
Pros:
Cons:
process.exit() does. That means you need to handle
it returning and code still executing. That might be as simple as calling
return;, or it might be more difficult. It depends on your application's
code.
$ node examples/hardball-after-2s.js | grep meta
[meta] start: writing 66560 bytes...
[meta] done
[meta] this interval is still running
[meta] this interval is still running
[meta] hardball exit, you had your chance
This all started because stdout/stderr weren't blocking. Let's just set them to be blocking again.
Pros:
Cons:
$ node examples/set-blocking-write-65k-and-exit.js 1000000 | grep meta
[meta] start: writing 1000000 bytes...
[meta] done
Set stdout/stderr to be blocking, but only when about to exit.
Usage:
var exeunt = require('exeunt');
function main() {
// ...
exeunt(code); // flush stdout/stderr and exit
return; // `exeunt` returns, unlike `process.exit`
}
Pros:
exeunt() is calling
process.exit(), there is no special issue with
the node event loop blocking.
Cons:
exeunt() calls
process.exit() asynchronously (in
setImmediate), which
means you need to handle code still executing. Depending on how your code is
structured, that might just require calling
return;.
process.exit is called in
setImmediate to ensure that one more pass
through the event loop will flush stdout/stderr. That event loop pass will
also run timers (as part of
uv__run_timers() in
uv_run()). I.e. current
setTimeouts and
setIntervals may run one more time. My expectation is that
this shouldn't be a practical concern for most programs, but it might be
for yours.
$ node examples/write-65k-and-exeunt.js 1000000 | grep meta
[meta] start: writing 1000000 bytes...
[meta] done
The code, to show what is happening, is here: https://github.com/joyent/node-exeunt/blob/master/lib/exeunt.js#L59-L87. There are some subtleties.
First, we can't just exit synchronously:
setBlocking();
process.exit(code);
because that will synchronously call the exit syscall, and the process will
terminate, before any IO handling to write buffered stdout/stderr. Instead
we use
setImmediate to ensure that there is one more run through the
node event loop which calls
uv__io_poll
to service IO requests before calling our
setImmediate
handler.
Second, we said that stdout/stderr will "most likely be flushed" above, because
it appears that
uv__io_poll is
tuned
to limit the amount of events if will handle in a single event loop pass. I
haven't yet come up with example code that hits this threshold, however.
We haven't verified all our observations yet. This section includes Rumsfeldian known unknowns.
We need to verify the observations I've made above. At time of writing I was testing out the above examples with node v4.8.0 on macOS 10.11.6.
What are the conditions in libuv's
uv__io_poll (which is called once for each
pass through the node event loop) such that the
count = 48 guard is
triggered, such that not all IO is handled in that last pass?
https://github.com/nodejs/node/blob/v4.8.0/deps/uv/src/unix/kqueue.c#L291
https://github.com/nodejs/node/blob/v4.8.0/deps/uv/src/unix/sunos.c#L287
Understanding this would be useful to know if and what limitation there is
on solution 4.
Test yargs' cases using setBlocking, e.g. https://github.com/yargs/yargs/blob/8756a3c63dfd2ceae303067b46075de5c982af66/yargs.js#L1010-L1012 to see if they work.
nodejs/node#6980 "Tracking issue: stdio problems". The node.js core issue that aims to be the tracker for issues related to this. Aside: One of the linked issues includes this:
If this is currently breaking your program, please use this temporary fix:
[process.stdout, process.stderr].forEach((s) => {
s && s.isTTY && s._handle && s._handle.setBlocking &&
s._handle.setBlocking(true)
})
I believe the
s.isTTY guard needs to be dropped.
nodejs/node@ab3306a is the commit where a TTY is set to blocking. This is why (at least for node releases with this commit), stdout/stderr flushing is not an issue for a node app called interactively and without piping into another program.
https://github.com/yargs/set-blocking is a small module related to the same
problem. It states: "In yargs we only call setBlocking(true) once we already
know we are about to call process.exit(code)." This is therefore similar
to "Solution 4" described here, and the provided
exeunt() function.
It isn't clear to me all of yargs' usages of this pattern call
process.exit
in a separate tick, which is necessary to actually flush output.
MPL 2.0